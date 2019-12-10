Enhanced My Health Pays Member Rewards Program Helps Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan Members Take Charge of Their Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers that enroll or renew their coverage in 2020 with Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan will have access to an enhanced member rewards program. My Health Pays® is a year-round rewards program that motivates members to complete simple healthy activities, allowing them to earn up to $500 in rewards.

Through the My Health Pays program, Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan members can receive reward points when using their health insurance for activities such as scheduling a wellness exam with their primary care physician or receiving the flu vaccine. New this year, the enhanced My Health Pays program helps members set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help members stay on track. It also serves as an educational program by providing resources and videos that help members identify and practice healthy lifestyles.

"At Buckeye Health Plan, we recognize that health and wellness is a journey. We are committed to providing guidance and motivation to help our members achieve their own healthy lifestyle," said Steve Province, president and CEO, Buckeye Health Plan. "Through our enhanced My Health Pays program, we're dedicated to our members' health journey by working with them every step of the way to eat right, be more active, and make healthy decisions."

As Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan members earn rewards points, they can use those points to shop for items in the My Health Pays Rewards Online Store, or convert them into dollars to spend on healthcare-related expenses or other items such as:

Monthly premium payments

Doctor copays

Deductibles

Coinsurance

Monthly bills (utilities, telecommunications, transportation, education, rent, or childcare)

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.buckeyehealthplan.com/.

About Buckeye Health Plan

Buckeye Health Plan offers managed healthcare for Ohioans on Medicaid, Medicare, integrated Medicaid-Medicare (called MyCare Ohio), and the Health Insurance Exchange. Since 2004, Buckeye has been dedicated to improving the health of Ohioans, many with low incomes, by providing coordinated healthcare and other essential supports that individuals and families need to grow and thrive. Follow Buckeye on Twitter @Buckeye_Health and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BuckeyeHealthPlan. Buckeye is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering core Medicaid, Medicare and specialty services.

SOURCE Buckeye Health Plan

Related Links

https://ambetter.buckeyehealthplan.com

