Enhanced My Health Pays Member Rewards Program Helps Ambetter of Tennessee Members Take Charge of Their Health

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers that enroll or renew their coverage in 2020 with Ambetter of Tennessee will have access to an enhanced member rewards program. My Health Pays® is a year-round rewards program that motivates members to complete simple healthy activities, allowing them to earn up to $500 in rewards.

Through the My Health Pays program, Ambetter of Tennessee members can receive reward points when using their health insurance for activities such as scheduling a wellness exam with their primary care physician or receiving the flu vaccine. New this year, the enhanced My Health Pays program helps members set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help members stay on track. It also serves as an educational program by providing resources and videos that help members identify and practice healthy lifestyles.

As Ambetter of Tennessee members earn rewards points, they can use those points to shop for items in the My Health Pays Rewards Online Store, or convert them into dollars to spend on healthcare-related expenses or other items such as:

Monthly premium payments

Doctor copays

Deductibles

Coinsurance

Monthly bills (utilities, telecommunications, transportation, education, rent, or childcare)

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter of Tennessee or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://www.ambetteroftennessee.com/.

About Ambetter of Tennessee

Ambetter of Tennessee serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal insurance marketplace. Ambetter of Tennessee is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.ambetteroftennessee.com/.

