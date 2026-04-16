ENHANCED REACTS TO U.S. FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION'S GUIDANCE ON PEPTIDES

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and direct-to-consumer products company, today offered its reaction to the United States Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) recent guidance clarifying the regulatory status of certain peptides currently on its Category 2 list. By reclassifying these peptides, the FDA is moving them out of the grey market and enabling consumers to access them via trusted healthcare professionals and through licensed compounding agents. This decision will bring more transparent regulation for licensed providers such as Enhanced, and we expect it will deepen its positioning in the market as a source for regulated performance and longevity protocols, particularly with a focus on peptides.

"We strongly support the FDA's recent guidance – a positive regulatory step for the future of personalized healthcare focused on performance and longevity," said Maximilian Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Enhanced. "Our core principle is to operate at the highest medical and clinical standards of care and this decision allows Enhanced to safely offer elite athletes and consumers alike access to peptides that provide immense value for their recovery and performance. Additionally, it will power our flywheel strategy of proprietary research data generated from athlete clinical trials shaping more precise prescription guidelines for consumers, a differentiated model that no other provider in the market can offer."

As previously announced on March 18th, Enhanced is planning to offer access to additional peptides in accordance with the FDA's guidance. Certain peptides impacted by this recent regulatory announcement will be made available on the Live Enhanced platform once they are moved to the Category 1 list.

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

Investor Contact

Asia Gilbert

Head of Investor Relations

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Media Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games

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SOURCE Enhanced