ENHANCED NAMES ZOOP FOUNDING PARTNER AND OFFICIAL CREATOR PLATFORM OF THE INAUGURAL ENHANCED GAMES IN $10 MILLION DOLLAR PARTNERSHIP DEAL

Partnership Brings Together Two Companies with a Shared Vision of Reimagining Media and Sporting Ecosystems

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, (NYSE: ENHA) the elite sports competition and consumer products company, today announced that it is entering into a ten million dollar partnership agreement with ZOOP, naming the social platform as the official creator platform and founding partner of the inaugural Enhanced Games occurring May 24th in Las Vegas and streamed live to 100 million homes on Roku at 9pm EST/6pm PST.

Under the terms of the agreement, ZOOP will deliver immersive coverage from inside the 2,500 seat purpose-built arena currently under construction at Resorts World in Las Vegas, bringing the inaugural Enhanced Games to a global audience in the most authentic ways. Ahead of the Games, ZOOP has been co-creating content with Enhanced athletes as they lived and trained in the United Arab Emirates. This content is featured and distributed on the ZOOP platform as well as on many of the athletes' and Enhanced's other social platforms. The partnership will allow fans from across the world to gain behind-the-scenes access to athletes in authentic ways as they share their journeys through training and medical supervision up through the day of the competition.

"We're thrilled to have ZOOP as a founding partner and official content platform for the Games," said Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. "ZOOP's model, rewarding the people who build the ecosystem, is very similar to our approach. ZOOP puts creators first, Enhanced does the same with athletes. Therefore, we believe Zoop is poised to successfully disrupt the social media ecosystem and the platform will provide a powerful way for Enhanced to authentically connect athletes and fans globally while redefining how sport is experienced in a digital-first world."

"Creators and athletes have built the modern internet, yet they've captured only a fraction of the value they generate," said RJ Phillips, CEO of ZOOP. "ZOOP changes that by paying creators more and rewarding fans for genuine engagement. Enhanced shares that same commitment to fairness and equitable compensation, which makes this partnership a natural fit."

TWO COMPANIES ONE BOLD VISION

The partnership brings together two innovative companies aligned around a common goal: rethinking how athlete-led content is created, distributed, and monetized in a modern media landscape. Led by two next generation leaders who have a shared vision to redefine the sports, wellness and social media ecosystems, Phillips has played a central role in partnerships with rights-holding organizations and global media properties. Similarly, Martin is a digital native with a proven ability to scale disruptive businesses and grow market share in their respective sectors.

ZOOP's approach offers industry-leading economics as the platform pays creators 80% of the revenue they generate, while also rewarding consumers for meaningful engagement. The platform is designed to deliver global reach alongside a safer, more transparent digital environment. Similarly, Enhanced is bringing more transparency to sport through its clinical trial which places athletes under the highest levels of medical and clinical supervision. The proprietary data from the athlete trials will help to shape Enhanced's prescription guidelines and product roadmap within its consumer medicine platform Live Enhanced.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication only speaks at the date hereof and may contain, and related discussions contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief, estimates, assumptions or current expectations of Enhanced or its officers with respect to the consolidated results of operations and financial condition, future events and plans of Enhanced. These forward-looking statements may be identified by a reference to a future period or by the use of forward-looking terminology. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "believe", "foresee", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "strategy", "plan", "target" and "project" or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could", or "would" or the negative of these terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which are inherently uncertain and beyond Enhanced's control. Such expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections are expressed in good faith, and management believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against Enhanced following the announcement of the consummation of the transactions described herein; the inability to complete the transactions described herein; the failure to obtain required regulatory or shareholder approvals; the valuation of Enhanced in connection with the business combination, which was determined through negotiations among affiliated parties and may not represent a market-based valuation; Enhanced's unproven business model, limited operating history, and minimal revenue to date; the success of the inaugural 2026 Enhanced Games and subsequent events; audience, sponsor and media demand for performance-enhanced competition and related products; the availability of financing and proceeds from the private placement financing described herein; public, medical, regulatory, and ethical scrutiny of performance-enhancement substances and telehealth practices; the evolution of applicable sports, health, and data-privacy regulations; competition from established sports organizations and entertainment providers; insurance coverage limitations and increased operating costs; dependence on key management and medical personnel; exposure to litigation, antitrust or regulatory actions; risks related to market volatility, redemptions and the consummation of the business combination; Enhanced's ability to develop and, expand its information technology and financial infrastructure; Enhanced's intellectual property position, including the ability to maintain and protect intellectual property; the need to hire additional personnel and ability to attract and retain such personnel; the ability to recruit and retain athletes, coaches and partners; its ability to obtain additional capital and establish, grow and maintain cash flow or obtain additional and adequate financing; the effects of any future indebtedness on Enhanced's liquidity and its ability to operate the business; its expectations concerning relationships with third parties and partners; the impact of laws and regulations and its ability to comply with such laws and regulations including laws and regulations relating to consumer protection, advertising, tax, data privacy, and anti-corruption; any changes in certain rules and practices of U.S. and Non-U.S. entities, including U.S.A. Swimming, U.S.A. Track & Field, U.S.A Weightlifting, World Anti-Doping Agency, World Aquatics, World Athletics, the International Weightlifting Federation and other sport governing bodies; its expectations regarding the period during which Enhanced will qualify as an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act; the increased expenses associated with being a public company; and Enhanced's anticipated use of its existing resources and proceeds from the transactions described herein. There may be other risks not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results to differ materially. Analysis and opinions contained in this communication may be based on assumptions that, if altered, can change the analysis or opinions expressed. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this communication, the inclusion of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this communication will be achieved, and you are cautioned not to place substantial weight or undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Enhanced disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

References throughout this communication to websites and reports are provided for convenience only, and the content on the referenced websites or in the referenced reports is not incorporated by reference into this communication. Enhanced assumes no liability for any third-party content contained on the referenced websites or in the referenced reports.

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced Group, Inc. (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

About ZOOP

ZOOP is a creator-first social media platform designed to fairly reward the people who create content and the fans who meaningfully support it. Creators earn directly from their work, while followers are recognised for genuine engagement. Built to operate across borders, ZOOP enables creators and communities to connect and earn globally.

Safety and trust are core to the platform. ZOOP applies clear community standards, community-led moderation, and transparent labelling of AI-generated content so users always know when they are engaging with real people and real creators.

ZOOP was founded by RJ Phillips bringing deep experience in creator-led platforms and direct-to-fan monetisation.

For more information on ZOOP visit zoop.com

Investor Contact

Asia Gilbert

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games

[email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced