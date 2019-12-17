Enhanced production technology enables InSphero to reduce pricing of 3D InSight™ Human Liver Microtissues for broader access to assay-ready spheroid technology

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InSphero AG, the market leader in 3D cell-based assay technology, today announced that upgrades to its unparalleled production technology has enabled the company to reduce the price of its popular assay-ready 3D InSight™ Human Liver Microtissues by almost 50%. This price decrease makes InSphero's pharma-validated human liver toxicology model and highly efficient Akura™ plate technology more accessible to researchers in industry and academia as a cost-effective alternative to do-it-yourself approaches.

"The rapidly growing demand for 3D liver models has fuelled innovation throughout our company—from R&D to operations," says InSphero CBO Frank Junker, PhD. "With our upgraded production and logistics processes for 3D InSight™ Human Liver Microtissue, we can now capitalize on efficiencies honed over the past decade. We are pleased to pass on our savings to researchers who want to reduce expenses and address the substantial challenges associated with in-house spheroid model development and production."

The world's first and only 3D human liver spheroid models for toxicology and safety testing shipped directly to laboratories throughout North America, Europe, and Japan, 3D InSight™ Human Liver Microtissues are the gold standard for drug-induced liver injury (DILI) evaluation. These uniform, well-characterized, quality-controlled liver models are used by top pharmaceutical companies. InSphero's proprietary production technology utilizes primary hepatocytes from multiple human donors in co-culture with Kupffer cells and liver endothelial cells to produce 3D liver models with highly standardized drug response from batch to batch that capture inflammation-related toxic effects standard, hepatocyte-only spheroids miss.

All InSphero 3D InSight™ assay-ready microtissues are delivered in automation-compatible, SBS-standard 96- and 384-well Akura™ plates featuring unique well geometry that not only makes spheroid handling easier and more efficient, but also minimizes microtissue loss. Together with InSphero's expert application support and customer service, these assay-ready models offer a unique turnkey solution for organizations ready to upgrade to 3D cell-based assays.

"Over the past 5 years, we've witnessed a quiet revolution at the bench as researchers have moved to replace traditional 2D assays with more physiologically relevant 3D cell-based assays. But even with published protocols readily available, creating your own in-house 3D models remains expensive, time consuming, and difficult to master," adds InSphero CEO and co-founder Jan Lichtenberg, PhD. "We are excited to foster development of safer drugs by making our high-quality, industry-grade 3D human in vitro liver models more accessible and affordable."

For more information about 3D InSight™ Human Liver Microtissue visit https://insphero.com/products/liver/toxicology-models/human/.

About InSphero

InSphero is the pioneer of industrial-grade, 3D-cell-based assay solutions and scaffold-free 3D organ-on-a-chip technology. Through partnerships, InSphero supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers in successful decision-making by accurately rebuilding the human physiology in vitro. Its robust and precisely engineered suite of 3D InSight™ human tissue platforms are used by major pharmaceutical companies worldwide to increase efficiency in drug discovery and safety testing. The company specializes in liver toxicology, metabolic diseases (e.g., T1 & T2 diabetes and NAFLD & NASH liver disease), and oncology (with a focus on immuno-oncology). The scalable Akura™ technology underlying the company's 3D InSight™ Discovery and Safety Platforms includes 96 and 384-well plate formats and the Akura™ Flow organ-on-a-chip system to drive efficient innovation throughout all phases of drug development.

Learn more at www.insphero.com http://www.insphero.com/. Follow InSphero on Twitter and LinkedIn.

