ENHANCED NAMES RUMBLE PREMIER PARTNER AND OFFICIAL DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL OF THE ENHANCED GAMES IN CONTENT AGREEMENT

Partnership to Extend Beyond the Games to Include New Content Development & Distribution on the Rumble Video Sharing Platform

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, (NYSE: ENHA) the elite sports competition and consumer products company, today announced a content and distribution partnership with Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) the Freedom-First Technology Platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Rumble becomes an official distribution partner of the inaugural Enhanced Games, which will be broadcast live from a purpose-built arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 24th. Rumble will begin streaming opening events at 6:30pm EST/3:30pm PST) on Rumble.com. In addition to the Games distribution, the agreement provides Rumble with content distribution rights for future Enhanced produced events.

"The Enhanced Games represent one of sports newest and most talked about properties that is accessible to emerging brands and progressive media platforms in ways other professional sports properties are not," said Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. "We're excited to work with Rumble. This partnership is a proof-point that our model is resonating with sports fans but more importantly attracting meaningful partnership opportunities and revenue for the company."

"Rumble was built on a vision to provide a platform for cutting-edge content and entrepreneurial voices," said Chris Pavlovski, Founder and CEO of Rumble. "Alternative sports, such as the Enhanced Games, are perfect partners for Rumble's freedom-first vision. Our audience of more than 50 million users is prime for this bold new vision of sports that is authentic, unfiltered, and high-stakes."

Leveraging Rumble's Audience to Build Awareness for Live Enhanced Consumer Platform



Enhanced is building a multi-platform distribution strategy designed to bring the Games to a wide range of audiences while also driving awareness, that performance enhancements can be safely utilized under the right medical and clinical supervision. Through its Live Enhanced platform, the company provides consumers access to safe and supervised enhancement products, ranging from supplements to prescription protocols and peptides. To propel awareness of the Live Enhanced platform, the company has entered into the agreement with Rumble to market the platform and grow its consumer base leveraging the Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an in-house advertising marketplace. Following a strategic audience analysis of Rumble, Enhanced believes in its ability to lower customer acquisition cost (CAC) and improve other metrics such as average order value (AOV) and subscription duration using a very targeted and differentiated marketing strategy on the Rumble platform.

Watch the Enhanced Games live on Rumble Sunday, May 24th at 6:30pm EST/3:30pm PST at www.rumble.com

About Rumble

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced Group, Inc. (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

About The Enhanced Games



The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

Forward-Looking Statements



This communication only speaks at the date hereof and may contain, and related discussions contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief, estimates, assumptions or current expectations of Enhanced or its officers with respect to the consolidated results of operations and financial condition, future events and plans of Enhanced. These forward-looking statements may be identified by a reference to a future period or using forward-looking terminology. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "believe", "foresee", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "strategy", "plan", "target" and "project" or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could", or "would" or the negative of these terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which are inherently uncertain and beyond Enhanced's control. Such expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections are expressed in good faith, and management believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against Enhanced following the announcement of the consummation of the transactions described herein; the inability to complete the transactions described herein; the failure to obtain required regulatory or shareholder approvals; the valuation of Enhanced in connection with the business combination, which was determined through negotiations among affiliated parties and may not represent a market-based valuation; Enhanced's unproven business model, limited operating history, and minimal revenue to date; the success of the inaugural 2026 Enhanced Games and subsequent events; audience, sponsor and media demand for performance-enhanced competition and related products; the availability of financing and proceeds from the private placement financing described herein; public, medical, regulatory, and ethical scrutiny of performance-enhancement substances and telehealth practices; the evolution of applicable sports, health, and data-privacy regulations; competition from established sports organizations and entertainment providers; insurance coverage limitations and increased operating costs; dependence on key management and medical personnel; exposure to litigation, antitrust or regulatory actions; risks related to market volatility, redemptions and the consummation of the business combination; Enhanced's ability to develop and, expand its information technology and financial infrastructure; Enhanced's intellectual property position, including the ability to maintain and protect intellectual property; the need to hire additional personnel and ability to attract and retain such personnel; the ability to recruit and retain athletes, coaches and partners; its ability to obtain additional capital and establish, grow and maintain cash flow or obtain additional and adequate financing; the effects of any future indebtedness on Enhanced's liquidity and its ability to operate the business; its expectations concerning relationships with third parties and partners; the impact of laws and regulations and its ability to comply with such laws and regulations including laws and regulations relating to consumer protection, advertising, tax, data privacy, and anti-corruption; any changes in certain rules and practices of U.S. and Non-U.S. entities, including U.S.A. Swimming, U.S.A. Track & Field, U.S.A Weightlifting, World Anti-Doping Agency, World Aquatics, World Athletics, the International Weightlifting Federation and other sport governing bodies; its expectations regarding the period during which Enhanced will qualify as an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act; the increased expenses associated with being a public company; and Enhanced's anticipated use of its existing resources and proceeds from the transactions described herein. There may be other risks not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results to differ materially. Analysis and opinions contained in this communication may be based on assumptions that, if altered, can change the analysis or opinions expressed. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this communication, the inclusion of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this communication will be achieved, and you are cautioned not to place substantial weight or undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Enhanced disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

References throughout this communication to websites and reports are provided for convenience only, and the content on the referenced websites or in the referenced reports is not incorporated by reference into this communication. Enhanced assumes no liability for any third-party content contained on the referenced websites or in the referenced reports.

Investor Contact

Asia Gilbert

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games

[email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced