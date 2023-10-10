Enhanced Security and Energy Efficiency Propel Global PIR Motion Sensor Market to New Heights

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Market by Type, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global passive infrared motion sensor market has witnessed substantial growth, achieving a market size of US$ 9.09 Billion in 2022. The market is poised for further expansion and is projected to reach US$ 18.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.10% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Passive infrared (PIR) motion sensors are electronic devices designed to detect moving objects or individuals by capturing changes in infrared radiation emitted by living beings and other heat-emitting sources. These sensors operate on the principle that objects emit infrared radiation as heat.

When a moving object enters the sensor's field of view, it triggers a change in the detected infrared energy pattern, resulting in the generation of an electrical signal. This signal can be used to initiate various actions, such as activating alarms, video recording, adjusting lighting intensity, and regulating heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems based on occupancy. PIR motion sensors offer several advantages, including rapid response times, low power consumption, and cost-effectiveness.

Consequently, they find wide-ranging applications in residential and commercial settings, outdoor areas, and public spaces for security, lighting control, and energy management.

Key Market Trends

The global passive infrared motion sensor market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key trends:

  1. Smart Home Integration: The growing adoption of smart home systems that incorporate motion sensors for security, lighting control, and energy management is a major driver of market growth. These systems enhance convenience and energy efficiency, contributing to their popularity among consumers.
  2. IoT Expansion: The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices and the demand for smart connectivity have bolstered market growth. PIR motion sensors play a crucial role in enabling automation and interaction among IoT devices, enhancing their utility.
  3. Security and Surveillance: Rising concerns about safety and security have led to increased demand for enhanced intrusion detection systems and surveillance cameras integrated with PIR motion sensors. This trend further supports market expansion.
  4. Energy Efficiency: Governments and organizations worldwide are emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient solutions. PIR motion sensors integrated into lighting systems enable automated control and energy savings, contributing to market growth.
  5. Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in PIR sensor technology, including improved sensitivity, reduced false alarms, and enhanced detection range, are driving market expansion. Integration with innovative technologies such as wireless connectivity, voice control, and artificial intelligence enhances functionality and opens new growth opportunities.
  6. Diverse Applications: PIR motion sensors are utilized in a wide range of applications, including residential and commercial security, smart homes, and military and defense sectors, further fueling market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The global passive infrared motion sensor market is segmented based on type and application:

  • Type:

    • Single Beam Type
    • Multi-Beam Type

  • Application:

    • Security Application
    • Commercial Application
    • Smart Home Application
    • Military and Defense Application

Regional Insights

North America leads the global passive infrared motion sensor market, driven by factors such as the development of smart cities, favorable government policies promoting energy-efficient solutions, and the growing demand for advanced security systems. Other key regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global passive infrared motion sensor market, featuring detailed profiles of major companies, including Elmos Semiconductor SE, Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others.

Key Questions Addressed

This report addresses critical questions related to the global passive infrared motion sensor market:

  1. Historical and future market performance.
  2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market.
  3. Impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the market.
  4. Key regional markets and their attractiveness.
  5. Market breakdown by type and application.
  6. Competitive structure of the market.
  7. Key players/companies in the market.

