Enhanced Vision System Market size is set to grow by USD 68.32 mn from 2024-2028, Expanding applications of EVS in maritime navigation, mining and extraction, and healthcare boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enhanced vision system market size is estimated to grow by USD 68.32 mn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. The Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market is driven by its expanding applications in sectors like maritime navigation, mining, and healthcare. Key players in the aviation industry, including Astronics Corporation, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Bombardier Inc, and Embraer SA, are making acquisitions and launching new products to dominate this market. EVS enhances maritime operations by providing better visibility in challenging conditions, aiding in obstacle detection, navigation marker identification, and improved vessel maneuvering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enhanced Vision System Market 2024-2028

Reports provide in-depth analysis on market dynamics, competitive landscape, market size with historical (2018 - 2022) and forecasted (2024-2028) data- Request a sample report

Enhanced Vision System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 68.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Astronics Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Industrial Vision Systems Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rosenbauer International AG, Rotorcraft Services Group, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP., Techman Robot Inc., Thales Group, Vision Components GmbH, Zebra Technologies Corp., and Skeyes

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, whichwill help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Download Now

Research Analysis

The RF Components Market for Enhanced Vision Systems is a significant segment of the technology industry, with continuous growth driven by the increasing demand for advanced imaging solutions. This market focuses on Radio Frequency (RF) components, which are essential components in Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS). These systems are used in various industries, including aviation, automotive, and military, to enhance situational awareness and improve safety. The RF components play a crucial role in enabling wireless communication between different components of the EVS platform, ensuring seamless data transfer and real-time processing. As technology advances, the RF Components Market for Enhanced Vision Systems is expected to grow, offering new opportunities for innovation and improvement in this field.

Market Segmentation

This Enhanced Vision System Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Component (Display, Camera, Control electronics, Processing units, Sensors) Platform (Fixed wing, Rotary wing) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Segmentation by Component

The RF components market plays a vital role in the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market, particularly in the display segment. RF components facilitate the transmission and reception of data between various EVS components, ensuring real-time information exchange. These components enable advanced visualization techniques, presenting critical flight data, terrain, obstacles, and weather information on HUDs, HMDs, and PFDs. RF components contribute to enhancing situational awareness for pilots and flight crews, allowing them to maintain focus on the outside world, reducing the need for constant cockpit instrument scrutiny. The growing EVS market, driven by the need for improved safety and efficiency in aviation, is expected to boost the demand for RF components.

Geographic Landscape

The RF components market plays a crucial role in the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market's growth in North America. EVS technology, which enhances pilot situational awareness during low-visibility conditions, relies on RF components for seamless communication between various systems. These components include antennas, filters, and amplifiers, ensuring the reliable transmission and reception of data from thermal imaging and infrared sensors to head-up displays. With North America's large aviation market and stringent safety regulations, the demand for advanced avionics systems like EVS continues to rise, driving the RF components market's growth in this sector.

Download Sample in a minutes

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio