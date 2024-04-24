Enhancing Healthcare Professional Engagement: The Inception Company's Strategic Focus on Delivering Creativity

Jack Roberts Appointed SVP of Production, Innovation & Strategy at The Inception Company, Focusing on Creativity to Better Engage HCPs

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inception Company, trusted provider of meeting solutions to the life sciences industry and HCPs (healthcare professionals) for over 20 years and known for its Pando™ platform, announces a pivotal role expansion for its in-house Executive Producer, Jack Roberts to SVP of Production, Innovation & Strategy.

Jack has not only been with The Inception Company for 15 years but is also an award-winning filmmaker with over two decades of experience in production, creative direction, and studio design.

The Inception Company continues to foster creativity across its service lines by helping clients in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industry deliver their key messaging. Jack's tenure and strategic vision have been instrumental in the success of many initiatives, including their most recent Creative Engagements campaign, designed to maximize HCP engagement with personalized interactive knowledge modules.

Mindi Guiliano, VP of Sales & Account Services at The Inception Company confirms the enthusiasm felt both internally and by clients:

"Recognized in the industry, Jack has contributed to our organization's growth and success for almost two decades," commented Mindi. "His expanded role signifies our ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to our clients by centering creativity and interactivity in everything we do."

The team at Inception proactively collaborates with internal departments and clients to develop better ways to engage HCPs:

"The new formats are designed with adult learning principles in mind, dividing complex knowledge into micro-learning modules, and by incorporating problem-solving content into our live, hybrid or virtual meeting technology," explains Jack. "Our clients can accomplish a lot by hosting studio-based and highly produced meetings to engage their key stakeholders. We feel energized and look forward to launching our next campaigns."

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company (https://inceptioncompany.com/) is a leading technology-driven production company that helps HCPs deliver their key messaging since 2005. The Inception Company's key offering Pando™ Meetings is the only hybrid and virtual platform with a fully integrated production studio. Its built-in 40 ft interactive video wall simulates the experience of a live meeting in a virtual setting so clients can focus on storytelling and engaging their audience from anywhere. The Company, headquartered in Fairfield, NJ delivers scalable meeting solutions, broadcast, video production, and live event production customized to all client needs.

Media Contact: Pat Purcell | [email protected]

SOURCE The Inception Company