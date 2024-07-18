Enhancing Nonprofit Donor Engagement: Levitate Launches New Integration with DonorPerfect

Strengthening Nonprofit Impact with Advanced Donor Engagement Tools.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, the leading engagement platform for relationship-based organizations, today announced a new integration with DonorPerfect, a top fundraising software. This integration demonstrates Levitate's commitment to supporting nonprofits in their missions by providing innovative tools that foster deeper, more meaningful relationships with their donors—encouraging sustained support and larger contributions. By streamlining donor engagement and enhancing communication capabilities, this collaboration aims to help nonprofits effectively reach their communities and achieve their goals.

"At the heart of every nonprofit is a mission to make a difference and create a better world," said Jesse Lipson, CEO of Levitate. "We recognize the vital role donor relationships play in achieving these missions. Our integration with DonorPerfect is just one way Levitate addresses the challenges nonprofits face in maintaining authentic, ongoing communication despite limited time, budget, and resources."

With Levitate, nonprofits can automate communications to keep donors informed and engaged, nurturing these relationships effortlessly. Users of both platforms can sync contact data and categorize donors with key tags for targeted communications. Levitate's new 'Donation Boards' feature utilizes important donor information such as Last Donation and Lifetime Donations, allowing users to filter by dates or giving amounts directly within Levitate. This integrated approach enables nonprofits to track campaign progress empowers tailored communications, celebrating donor milestones, and fostering loyalty through personalized engagement strategies.

Levitate has been at the forefront of innovation in the nonprofit sector, driving advancements in client engagement and scalable communication strategies. Recently, Levitate conducted The Donor Experience Project™, the largest independent audit of nonprofit donation processes to date. Findings highlight a significant gap: current tools often fail to facilitate authentic, scalable connections for nonprofits. Levitate has invested in understanding the "donor experience" and industry practices to refine and enhance its offerings, aiming to achieve the best outcomes for users.

Authenticity is Levitate's guiding principle, positioning it as the ideal partner to help nonprofits thrive via innovative means of personal connection. The addition of this integration to the Levitate platform underscores its dedication to providing nonprofit organizations with an efficient, user-friendly solution for streamlined personal communication, while building trust, and fostering ongoing support and increased donations. The integration is now available to customers of both services.

About Levitate

Launched in 2017 by ShareFile founder Jesse Lipson, Levitate is more than just a platform – it's a catalyst for building authentic relationships. Dedicated to fostering genuine connections, Levitate's Happiness Platform equips relationship-based businesses and organizations with the tools to cultivate meaningful interactions with clients, donors, referral sources, and prospects. Levitate's Happiness Platform allows customers to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys & event invitations, generate & manage reviews, schedule meetings, send handwritten cards, remember key facts about their contacts, launch a new up-to-date website for their business, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate.ai .

SOURCE Levitate