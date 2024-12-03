Enhancing Quality Control from Supplier to Production Floor: The Manufacturo and Silkline Solution

BREA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality control is paramount in complex manufacturing, where even a minor oversight can lead to significant repercussions. Consider the risks of a faulty component reaching a customer: A catastrophic failure during use could trigger a costly product recall, liability claims, and severe damage to the company's reputation.

Such quality lapses are all too common in high-complexity production environments, creating serious risks across industries. For companies dedicated to delivering high-quality, safe products, strengthening quality management and traceability is not just an option—it's a must.

An Integrated Solution Designed for the Evolving Needs of Complex Manufacturers

Manufacturo offers advanced quality and traceability solutions designed to help manufacturers avoid potentially irreversible mistakes. The platform meticulously tracks each step of the production process, ensuring every part meets precise specifications. With comprehensive tracking, it prevents errors like missing parts or incomplete assemblies by verifying that all necessary tasks are completed and documented before a product leaves the factory floor.

Enhanced traceability begins at the receipt of goods, where Manufacturo logs inventory lot numbers, serial numbers, quality codes, and pedigrees, providing complete as-built traceability throughout the product lifecycle—even after delivery.

Manufacturing operations teams frequently encounter limited visibility into procurement processes and upstream supply chains. Even in high-tech sectors, such as aerospace, critical documents like First Article Inspections are still often sent as hard copies, slowing workflows and increasing the risk of errors and nonconformances.

To address these challenges, Manufacturo partnered with Silkline to extend quality control into the supply chain. This seamless integration enables manufacturers to track parts, manage supplier documentation, and uphold quality standards from purchase order to final assembly.

How Manufacturo and Silkline Bridge the Manufacturing-Supply Chain Divide

The strategic partnership between the two companies aims to help complex manufacturers manage essential supply chains that exist outside their immediate control. The integration between Manufacturo and Silkline bridges the gap between visibility, inefficiencies, and missed opportunities for collaboration, supporting precision manufacturing at every stage.

This real-time integration syncs receiving data instantly and provides procurement and engineering teams with immediate updates on part status, streamlining the entire supply chain process. Procurement teams can now efficiently collaborate with suppliers, achieving higher purchase order confirmation rates and better visibility into order status. Engineering teams can effectively monitor and manage critical "hot parts" that are key for production.

The real-world impact of a Manufacturo-Silkline integration

One high-profile client, a leading company in the new space industry, vividly illustrates the power of the Manufacturo and Silkline solution. Before the integration, these "hot parts" often bypassed quality control to expedite production, risking traceability issues. Without real-time visibility, engineers struggled to ensure that these critical parts arrived on time and were quality-checked before use.

Leveraging the Manufacturo-Silkline integration, the client has gained extensive visibility into urgently needed parts, allowing it to successfully navigate short timelines and tight deadlines. Now, over 150 employees use Silkline to track part arrivals and inspections, ensuring quality control while meeting production demands. The Manufacturo and Silkline solution ensured substantial advantages for the client, including:

Enhanced visibility and real-time updates: The integration provides continuous insight into the supply chain, with real-time notifications ensuring teams stay informed of part arrivals and potential delays.

Improved supplier collaboration: Suppliers can work seamlessly with procurement teams without needing to adopt new systems, facilitating smoother order confirmations and minimizing administrative work.

Quality control and traceability: Automating receiving data synchronization ensures that every component undergoes proper quality checks, reducing quality risks and supporting regulatory compliance.

Reduced operational delays: By accelerating documentation and inspection processes, the integration helps manufacturers avoid costly delays and keeps production on track.

Improve supply chain management while closing visibility gaps

In high-tech, high-complexity industries, where even the smallest oversight can lead to dire consequences, companies cannot afford to rely on outdated systems and processes. Precision is paramount for complex manufacturers, and leveraging comprehensive software like Manufacturo, integrated with Silkline's supply chain platform, offers a robust solution.

This partnership enables a powerful Manufacturo-Silkline integration, not only enhances operational efficiency but also mitigates risks associated with supply chain visibility gaps and outdated processes. If you're ready to improve your production process and ensure that no detail is overlooked, contact us to learn more about how Manufacturo can be integrated with specialized solutions like Silkline.

About Manufacturo

Manufacturo is a global provider of manufacturing management software for complex industries, enabling organizations to ensure their production operations function seamlessly. Manufacturo's all-in-one integrated solution bridges information gaps, eliminates data disparities, and streamlines processes in real-time. With its innovative cloud-based platform, Manufacturo delivers built-in applications with a wide range of features designed to meet clients' quality, production, and supply chain needs.

https://manufacturo.com/

About Silkline

Silkline is a fast-growing tech company on a mission to bring transparency and resilience to global supply chains. Dedicated to building the modern operating system for B2B procurement, Silkline is helping companies streamline communication, track purchase order milestones, and adapt swiftly to disruptions. Acting as a CRM for procurement, Silkline organizes supplier interactions in one place, enabling efficient, sustainable, and reliable supply networks.

https://www.silkline.ai/

