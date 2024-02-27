Enhancing Your Lips: Lip Flips vs. Lip Fillers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of cosmetic treatments, two medspa procedures have become real game-changers for those wanting to amp up their lips: lip flips and lip fillers.

Lip flips involve using a neurotoxin, such as Botox , to relax the muscles around the mouth. This minor adjustment causes a slight eversion of the top lip, showcasing a more defined but very natural look. Relaxing the top lip can also help improve a gummy smile. Resulting in a subtle enhancement, lip flips are a great choice for those who want a slight improvement without a big change.

On the other hand, lip fillers involve the injection of hyaluronic acid into the lips, adding volume and shape immediately. Given the growing transparency of celebrities like Kylie Jenner regarding their use of lip fillers, this option has gained significant popularity for its noticeable and immediate results.

When deciding between lip flips and lip filler, it's essential to consider your aesthetic goals, budget, and comfort level with each procedure. As an advanced nurse injector and founder of one of Nashville's top medspas, I'll break down the pros and cons of each treatment to help you decide which one's right for you.

Lip Flips: Pros and Cons

Pros:

The lip flip is a quick, non-surgical procedure that often takes less than 10 minutes to complete. It involves a few precise injections of Botox, Dysport, or another neurotoxin above your lip.

Results are noticeable within a few days and can last 6-8 weeks. A lip flip can provide a subtle, natural-looking enhancement to your lips without the volume increase of fillers.

It is generally more affordable than dermal fillers , making it a good option for those who want to test the waters of lip enhancement without making a significant financial commitment.

Cons:

While the procedure is usually very safe, potential side effects include bruising, swelling, and an asymmetrical smile. As the treatment wears off, your lips will return to their pretreatment size.

A lip flip cannot add volume to your lips or correct asymmetry in the way lip fillers can.

Lip Fillers: Pros and Cons

Pros:

Lip fillers can add significant volume to your lips and address issues such as asymmetry or thin lips. Fillers can also help smooth fine lines in the lip area for a more youthful appearance.

The effects of lip fillers last longer than a lip flip, typically between six months to a year. Dermal fillers are made from substances that integrate more fully with the body's tissues and can retain their shape and effect for longer periods of time.

Lip fillers, while more expensive, offer a more customizable treatment. Your practitioner can adjust the amount of filler used to achieve your desired look.

Cons:

Lip fillers are more invasive than lip flips. Potential side effects include bruising, swelling, or allergic reactions. While choosing a skilled and educated injector is important, the risk of vascular occlusion is still present.

While effects last longer, they are also more expensive, making fillers a bigger investment.

Misconceptions

By now, you've probably heard a myth or two about cosmetic procedures. Let's dispel some of the most common misconceptions about lip flips and lip fillers.

Misconception 1: Lip flips and lip fillers give artificial-looking lips

There's a widespread misconception that all lip treatments result in overly inflated or cartoonish lips – just browse through the internet, and you'll encounter plenty of memes perpetuating this harsh and derogatory stereotype.

Although it's possible with excessive filler, a skilled practitioner aims to enhance your features while maintaining a natural look. A qualified provider will understand the right balance for your facial structure and desired results.

Misconception 2: The procedures are extremely painful

While some discomfort might be experienced due to the needle pricks, most medspas utilize topical numbing creams or local anesthetics to alleviate any pain. The level of discomfort varies from person to person and relies significantly on individual pain thresholds.

Misconception 3: Lip flips and lip fillers are permanent

Contrary to this belief, lip flips and lip fillers are temporary. Typically, the effects of lip fillers endure for around six months to one year, while lip flips generally last between 6 to 8 weeks. In rare instances of complications such as occlusions, migration, or unsatisfactory outcomes, lip filler can be dissolved using a substance known as Hyaluronidase.

Some people think that lip flips and lip fillers can cause long-term damage or change the structure of the lips. However, these procedures do not cause permanent changes. Once the body naturally metabolizes the product, your lips return to their original state.

Misconception 4: These medspa treatments come with no risk

Though generally considered safe, these procedures are not without risks. These can include infection, allergic reactions, vascular occlusions, or dissatisfaction with cosmetic results. However, choosing an experienced practitioner can help minimize these risks.

It's important to keep in mind that these are medical procedures that should be performed by a qualified professional. An experienced practitioner will ensure the procedure is done safely and effectively, reducing the risk of complications.

Points to Consider

Ensuring your safety and satisfaction is crucial. Keep the following in mind as you consider lip augmentation and aesthetic treatments overall.

1. Professional Evaluation: Make sure to consult with a qualified professional before making the decision. They can provide detailed insights and tailor a treatment plan according to your requirements and facial anatomy.

2. Risks and Allergies: Be aware of potential risks and complications. Discuss any allergies, medical diagnosis, and current medications with your practitioner to avoid any issues.

3. Post-procedure Care: Understand the after-care instructions thoroughly. This aids in achieving optimal results and minimizing downtime.

4. Realistic Expectations: Remember, the aim is to enhance your natural beauty and not to change your appearance drastically. Maintain realistic expectations from the procedure.

Overall, both treatments come with their own set of advantages and disadvantages. At my Nashville medspa, we've observed that many newcomers tend to start with a lip flip before eventually progressing to fillers. Additionally, some clients choose to blend both lip filler and lip flips for optimal results.

Consulting with a professional can help guide you toward a decision that meets your needs and enhances your natural beauty. Navigating the world of aesthetic enhancements may seem daunting initially, but having a sound understanding of these procedures can help you make an informed decision.

At Nash Injections by Hannah , located in Music Row, we provide complimentary consultations with no obligation, ensuring you have comprehensive information about your treatment options before proceeding.

Author: Hannah Morse, RN , Founder of Nash Injections by Hannah

An advanced nurse injector, Hannah has undergone extensive training under the guidance of top injectors and skincare experts in the aesthetic industry. With a focus on cutting-edge techniques and aesthetic advancements, her mission is to revolutionize the aesthetics industry by championing diversity and advocating for natural beauty.

