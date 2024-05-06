Experience Luxury at Nashville's Top Med Spa: Nash Injections by Hannah Launches Dermal Filler Package Pricing with Flexible Payment Plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville's Top Med Spa for lip fillers and facial balancing dermal filler treatments, Nash Injections by Hannah is excited to announce the launch of a new pricing structure for dermal fillers, enhancing accessibility to top-tier medical aesthetic treatments.

Hannah Morse, RN, founded Nash Injections by Hannah, Med Spa on Music Row in downtown Nashville in 2023. An Advanced Nurse Injector, Hannah has undergone extensive training under the guidance of top injectors in the aesthetic industry and is a certified ZO® Skin Health Specialist and Expert.

Amidst growing concerns over counterfeit Botox®, the importance of prioritizing safety and quality in med spa treatments and facial injections cannot be overstated. Nash Injections by Hannah's founder, Hannah Morse, RN , emphasizes the significance of selecting an experienced practitioner over financial considerations.

With the introduction of tiered package pricing, Nash Injections by Hannah reaffirms its commitment to providing accessible med spa treatments, empowering clients to enhance their natural beauty with confidence.

The new pricing structure offers significant savings on the Juvéderm collection of dermal fillers :

Tier 1: Save 10% with the purchase of 3 syringes

Tier 2: Enjoy 20% off when you purchase 4 syringes

Tier 3: Receive a 30% discount with the purchase of 5 or more syringes

Juvéderm dermal fillers provide versatile solutions for addressing volume loss in areas such as lips, cheeks, jawline, and chin, while also effectively smoothing wrinkles around the mouth and nasolabial folds. Clients can allocate purchased syringes according to their treatment preferences and schedule.

"Our new pricing model allows clients to customize their treatment plans, potentially saving them thousands of dollars on Juvéderm, one of the leading brands of dermal fillers," explains Hannah Morse, RN. "Whether it's a single treatment like lip filler or comprehensive facial balancing, our package pricing allows clients to buy now and use later for significant discounts."

In addition to discounted pricing options, Nash Injections by Hannah offers buy now, pay later plans in collaboration with Cherry, allowing clients to spread package pricing into manageable monthly installments. The application process is streamlined, with no hard credit checks and instant decisions. Approved clients can choose from a range of monthly payment plans, some of which qualify for 0% APR options.

As experts in facial fillers , Nash Injections by Hannah practices advanced injecting techniques to achieve tailored results for each client. In addition to their proficiency in enhancing natural beauty, they also specialize in corrective treatments. Whether a client is unsatisfied with a previous filler procedure or seeking adjustments, the expert injector at their Nashville clinic excels in dissolving existing injectables and correctly re-treating targeted areas.

Enhance your aesthetic journey and access exclusive savings on dermal fillers by booking an appointment with Nash Injections by Hannah today.





For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Nash Injections by Hannah