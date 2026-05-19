Enigma Aerospace and Re:Build Manufacturing Partner to Deliver Affordable Mass for U.S. Air Logistics

Partnership pairs Enigma's attritable, contested-logistics aircraft with Re:Build's Lean manufacturing playbook and nationwide industrial footprint — engineering Phoenix for high-rate production from day one

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Aerospace, the autonomous aviation company building next-generation cargo aircraft and logistics command-and-control software for contested environments, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Re:Build Manufacturing to rapidly develop, manufacture, and field the Phoenix P-1000 autonomous logistics Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) at scale.

The partnership follows Enigma's recent emergence from stealth and establishes an accelerated path from prototype to high-rate production of the Phoenix aircraft — a runway-independent, autonomous logistics UAS designed to deliver payloads into contested and austere environments where traditional air mobility is degraded or denied.

Under the agreement, the two Massachusetts-based companies will engineer Phoenix for producibility by applying Re:Build's Lean manufacturing methodology and manufacturing-constrained-design discipline in parallel with aircraft development. The partnership targets first article flight testing and low-rate initial production within 12 months of program start, followed by a staged ramp to mid-rate and ultimately high-rate production capable of delivering thousands of Phoenix aircraft per year — prioritizing manufacturing readiness alongside technical performance to meet the throughput the modern fight demands.

"Speed and scale are the defining constraints of modern deterrence," said Reese Mozer, Chief Executive Officer of Enigma Aerospace. "Re:Build brings the manufacturing depth, defense pedigree, and American industrial footprint needed to field Phoenix at the quantities our customers require. Partnering with Re:Build means we're engineering for manufacturing readiness, not just technology readiness."

"Enigma is building exactly the kind of autonomous capability the warfighter needs, and they're engineering it for production from day one — which is what closing the industrial gap actually demands," said Miles Arnone, Chief Executive Officer of Re:Build Manufacturing. "We'll bring our Manufacturing Constrained Design approach, our Lean playbook, and our nationwide engineering and production footprint to bear on Phoenix. This is what reindustrialization looks like in practice: pairing American autonomy innovation with the manufacturing depth to actually field it at the scale deterrence requires."

Re:Build Manufacturing brings approximately one million square feet of manufacturing space, more than 1,200 employees including over 400 engineers, and a network of design and production facilities across the United States. Founded by former Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke and operations veteran Miles Arnone, the company is built on the aggressive deployment of Lean and Continuous Improvement, and a Manufacturing Constrained Design (MCD) approach that integrates production constraints — cost targets, proven processes, and capacity considerations — alongside design innovation from day one.

The Phoenix P-1000 is designed for ranges exceeding 2,100 nautical miles with a 1,000-pound payload, delivered via high-precision aerial drop or short takeoff and landing from unimproved runways. Engineered as an attritable platform, Phoenix is designed to be employable in scenarios where exquisite, crewed assets cannot be committed — closing a critical gap between expendable tactical drones and irreplaceable strategic airlift. The aircraft is purpose-built to operate alongside Enigma's Strata logistics command-and-control software, giving operators a software-defined logistics capability for environments where GPS, communications, and traditional airfields cannot be assumed.

The partnership lands as the Department of War moves to dramatically expand investment in autonomous systems and reorient the joint force around a high-low mix of exquisite platforms and affordable, attritable mass. Across the Air Force, Army, and Navy, programs are shifting emphasis from technology readiness alone to manufacturing readiness and sustainable production rate — the standard a force must meet to replace combat losses as fast as it takes them. Phoenix and the Enigma–Re:Build production model are purpose-built for that standard.

The announcement is one of several partnerships Enigma is establishing as it scales commercial and government engagement following its public launch.

About Enigma Aerospace Enigma Aerospace is an autonomous aviation company developing cargo aircraft and logistics command-and-control software for contested environments. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Enigma is building the Phoenix P-1000 autonomous aircraft and the Strata logistics platform to enable resilient, software-defined air mobility for defense and commercial customers. Enigma's founding team previously built and led American Robotics, an early autonomous drone pioneer acquired in 2023. The company has been awarded $5M in Department of War funding, filed 20 patents across autonomy, airdrop, GPS-denied navigation, and airspace deconfliction, and is backed by Valia Ventures, Cybernetix Ventures, Reinforced Ventures, Techstars, and Endless Frontier Labs. Learn more at enigma.aero.

About Re:Build Manufacturing Re:Build Manufacturing was founded in 2020 by former Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke and operations veteran Miles Arnone to revitalize the U.S. industrial base through a new model of American industrialization. With more than 1,200 employees including over 400 engineers across nine states, Re:Build combines cutting-edge enabling technologies, their Manufacturing Constrained Design (MCD) approach, and the aggressive deployment of Lean and Continuous Improvement to design and produce technologically advanced products from concept through full-scale production entirely in the United States. The company serves customers across aerospace and defense, electrification, energy, medical, and robotics and intelligent automation. Learn more at rebuildmanufacturing.com.

Media Contact Ben McFarlin, [email protected] | (770) 595-6305

SOURCE Enigma Aerospace, Inc.