Enigma Launches KYB Compliance Agent on Google Cloud Marketplace

Verified business identity, now available as an agent on Google Cloud.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Technologies, a trusted source of data on U.S. business identity, today announced the release of its Know Your Business (KYB) compliance agent on Google Cloud Marketplace.

The Enigma KYB Agent gives compliance teams a chat-based tool to verify businesses against Enigma's identity graph, which links government registries, commercial databases, and sanctions watchlists into a single verified record.

Business Verification at Agent Speed

Compliance teams verify businesses thousands of times a day. The manual process is slow: an analyst must search a name, cross-reference state filings, check sanctions lists, confirm addresses, and resolve entity variations. Hours of work spent on a single case.

Agentic workflows can help run these checks faster, but an agent is only as good as the data it reasons on. A single company can file under different names, addresses, and entity types across dozens of jurisdictions. If the underlying business data is stale, fragmented, or unverified, the agent doesn't slow down and flag the gap. It proceeds with the same confidence whether or not the data is verified. At scale, that can turn a data quality problem into a systemic risk.

Enigma's identity graph resolves over 100 million legal entities, 30 million brands, and 30 million operating locations into verified records spanning every U.S. jurisdiction. This KYB identity graph is what separates an agent that confirms business identity from one that just confirms a business name exists somewhere in a database. When corporate card provider Ramp tested Enigma's identity data against its existing KYB stack, Enigma matched 94% of businesses on the first pass and automated 63% of approvals that previously required manual review.

How the KYB Agent Works

A compliance analyst submits a business name and address. The agent, enabled by Google's Gemini models, orchestrates calls to Enigma's KYB API, checking the business against Enigma's identity graph. It applies the organization's configurable compliance policy, a set of verification checks covering name, address, state registration, watchlist screening, and TIN verification, and returns a verdict with check-by-check reasoning.

"There is a difference between training and truth. In enterprise risk and prospecting operations, reliable agents depend on verified entity data, and Google Cloud helps us deliver that out of the box for mission-critical workflows, with the speed and scale to upgrade operations with AI immediately," said John Yarimkaya, SVP of Data Strategy and Partnerships at Enigma.

"Bringing Enigma to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the company's KYB Compliance Agent on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Enigma can now securely scale and support compliance teams using the agent to help verify business identities faster and reduce the need for manual reviews."

Enterprise Access on Google Cloud

The Enigma KYB Agent is available now on Google Cloud Marketplace, meaning compliance teams can start verifying businesses immediately.

The agent is built with the open-source Agent Development Kit (ADK) and deployed on Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform Runtime. Enigma KYB Agent runs entirely on Google Cloud and uses the Gemini 2.5 Flash model series, Cloud Run application platform, and Cloud Storage managed service for storing unstructured data. No additional infrastructure is required.

To get started, visit:

https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/gcp-agent-listings/enigma-kyb-agent

About Enigma Technologies

Enigma is the most reliable, trusted source of data on businesses in the United States. Built on industry-leading entity resolution and the most comprehensive collection of trusted U.S. government data, Enigma powers KYB, screening and AML compliance, merchant payment risk and go-to-market account-based data enrichment. Enigma provides ground-truth business identity and financial signal data that financial institutions and agentic systems rely on to understand and verify businesses, delivered through APIs and Agents to support mission-critical workflows.

Media Contacts

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SOURCE Enigma