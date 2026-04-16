Enigma's Business Identity and Revenue Data Is Now Inside Clay

Enigma and Clay are giving GTM teams the one thing most enrichment data lacks: verified revenue signals.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma ( enigma.com ) and Clay ( clay.com ) today announced a partnership to bring Enigma's data on U.S. businesses directly into Clay workflows, giving go-to-market (GTM) teams business identity and financial signals in a single platform.

Clay is an AI-driven data enrichment and go-to-market orchestration platform that helps revenue teams find, qualify, and act on prospects at scale. Teams use Clay to power outbound, ABM, and CRM enrichment workflows, pulling from 150+ data providers and AI agents to get the most accurate, complete data possible, used by more than 10,000 companies including OpenAI, Anthropic, Canva, Intercom, and Rippling.

Enigma is the most reliable source of verified identity and financial signal data on U.S. businesses. Enigma's entity resolution distills 2.4 billion data points into 30 million brands and business locations across 98 million legal entities. That identity layer comes with something no other enrichment provider carries: card-backed revenue, transaction activity, and growth signals derived from real payment data.

Through Clay, GTM teams can now access Enigma's data in their outbound workflows, filtering prospects by real card revenue and transaction activity, not just firmographic proxies.

"Enigma's ground truth business identity and real transaction data have powered critical entity resolution, enrichment, and verification workflows at some of the largest financial institutions in the country. By partnering with Clay, every GTM team will have access to the same differentiated business signals from our knowledge graph and card transaction network, all in a convenient toolbox," said John Yarimkaya, SVP of Data Strategy and Partnerships at Enigma.

"We're thrilled to welcome Enigma to Clay as a data partner. Their verified business identity and card-backed revenue signals are a powerful addition to our platform, and we're excited to give our customers access to the same data that's long powered critical workflows at top financial institutions — now right inside their Clay workflows," said Gillian James, Head of Data Partnerships at Clay.

About Enigma

Enigma is the most reliable, trusted source of data on businesses in the United States. Built on industry-leading entity resolution and the largest collection of trusted U.S. government data, Enigma powers KYB, screening and AML compliance, merchant payment risk, and go-to-market data enrichment through APIs and Agents. Learn more at enigma.com .

About Clay

Clay is a leading AI-driven data enrichment and go-to-market orchestration platform that helps teams get the best data foundation to find and reach their best-fit customers. Clay serves more than 10,000 customers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Canva, Intercom, and Rippling, and raised $100M in Series C funding at a $3.1 billion valuation, led by CapitalG with participation from Sequoia Capital, Meritech Capital, First Round Capital, and Boldstart. Learn more at clay.com.

Media Contacts

Enigma | Charles Berret | [email protected]

Clay | Bolaji Olayiwola | [email protected]

SOURCE Enigma