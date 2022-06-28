Enigma Securities Receives FINRA Approval for Corporate Equity Securities Broker Services

This designation reinforces the firm's position as a leader in equity securities in the technology sector, providing liquidity and a commitment to transparency and data security

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities ("Enigma"), a Broker-Dealer providing liquidity and advisory services, today announced it has received Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) approval to operate as a broker-dealer for corporate equity securities.

"We are fully aligned with FINRA's mission to ensure the continued growth and innovation of financial markets. In today's landscape of rapidly changing digital and traditional finance, Enigma is committed to providing exceptional execution services to a broad range of institutional clients and professional investors in traditional equity asset class of securities, along with its affiliates, that additionally offer services in digital assets," said Ian Epstein, President of Enigma Securities and Global Head of Digital Assets at Makor Group.

Raising its regulatory profile with FINRA approval and registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission uniquely positions the US based Broker-Dealer whose affiliates have a global reach to provide its institutional clients with a much higher level of transparency and assurance when trading corporate equity securities. The company stated that it is proud to announce FINRA approval and hold this traditional financial certification of financial integrity as it helps clients to execute, advise, and structure their assets.

"In today's environment, we are exceptionally excited to raise Enigma Securities Inc regulatory profile. FINRA's approval will help us fulfill Enigma and its affiliates' long-term vision, serving our institutional clients across both traditional financial securities and digital assets," said Michael Halimi CEO of Makor Group.

About Enigma Securities

Enigma Securities is part of a broader franchise which includes Enigma Markets and Enigma Ltd UK, all of which are held within the Makor Group. For more information on Enigma, visit enigma-securities.io.

About Makor Group

The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage and investment banking firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by the FCA and Makor's core business is to provide financial securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products, including cash equities, fixed income derivatives, FX and corporate equity securities. With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Monaco, Tel Aviv, Singapore and Melbourne, and over 200 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only. Aside from Makor-branded entities, the group includes the Oscar Gruss & Son, Inc. brokerage based in New York and Makor's cryptocurrency arm, Enigma Securities. In addition, in June 2021, Makor acquired the Churchill Capital brokerage business which expanded its offering in New York and London and added offices in Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore. Makor has also recently expanded into investment banking, advising on origination and execution of M&A and capital markets transactions. Makor provides its clients with original and innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the Top 3 of buy-side research surveys. For more information on Makor, visit makor-group.com.

