Enigma Software Group Prevails Over Malwarebytes at the Ninth Circuit

News provided by

EnigmaSoft Limited

06 Jun, 2023, 08:05 ET

CLEARWATER, Fla. , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ruled in favor of Enigma Software Group USA, LLC ("Enigma") that it can proceed with its lawsuit against Malwarebytes on its claims that Malwarebytes has engaged in anticompetitive conduct, false advertising under the Lanham Act and tortious interference with Enigma's business relations. 

The Appellate Panel majority specifically held: "In the context of this case, we conclude that when a company in the computer security business describes a competitor's software as 'malicious' and a 'threat' to a customer's computer, that is more a statement of objective fact than a non-actionable opinion." The Panel further explained that the First Amendment does not protect such statements: "Enigma has alleged that Malwarebytes disparaged Enigma's products for commercial advantage by making misleading statements of fact. If those allegations are true, and at this state we must presume that they are, trying to wrap them in a First Amendment flag does not make them any less offensive or any less actionable." 

Finally, the Appellate Panel rejected Malwarebytes' assertion that it lacked business contacts in New York and, thus, ruled in favor of Enigma that Malwarebytes was subject to personal jurisdiction in New York and that New York law applies. The Appellate Panel sent the case back to the District Court for the continuation of case proceedings. 

Enigma filed suit against Malwarebytes on claims of unfair trade practices, interference with business relations, and false advertising in connection with Enigma's claims that Malwarebytes had unlawfully blocked consumers from using Enigma's cybersecurity protection software products, thereby harming consumers and damaging Enigma. 

This new Ninth Circuit ruling is the second time the Court of Appeals has rejected Malwarebytes' attempts to avoid responding to Enigma's claims. Previously, the Ninth Circuit ruled that Malwarebytes was not protected from liability on Enigma's claims by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act because Enigma adequately alleged Malwarebytes' anticompetitive conduct. 

Opinion: Enigma Software Group USA, LLC v. Malwarebytes, Inc., No. 21-16466 (9th Cir. June 2, 2023)

About Enigma Software Group

Enigma Software Group is a privately held international systems integrator and developer of PC security software, with offices in the United States and the European Union. Enigma is best known for SpyHunter 4, its anti-malware software. SpyHunter 4 has scored top grades by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-Comparatives and AV-TEST.

SOURCE EnigmaSoft Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.