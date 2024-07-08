EnigmaSoft's SpyHunter for Windows Has Achieved AV-TEST Certification

EnigmaSoft's SpyHunter has achieved AV-TEST Certification for Windows by excelling in multiple test categories evaluating Protection, Performance, and Usability.

DUBLIN, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft proudly announces that after rigorous independent testing by AV-TEST, a highly respected German-based anti-malware testing lab, EnigmaSoft's leading anti-malware solution, SpyHunter, has been Certified by AV-TEST for Windows. In early 2024, AV-TEST tested twenty cybersecurity products aimed at consumers. The tests measured critical cyber security features such as anti-malware protection effectiveness, system performance impact, and user experience. SpyHunter exceeded AV-TEST's rigorous certification requirements in all categories, thereby earning the Certification.

AV-TEST, a renowned international IT security and antivirus testing lab headquartered in Germany, rigorously evaluated SpyHunter's anti-malware effectiveness. With the test focused on real-world malware scenarios, AV-TEST's comprehensive assessment showcased SpyHunter's excellence in blocking, detecting, and eliminating over 10,000 active malware samples, emphasizing its robust performance against real-world threats across all protection layers and components.

AV-TEST has certified EnigmaSoft's SpyHunter as an excellent anti-malware product for Windows users. Post this

The March-April 2024 AV-TEST Product Review/Certification Report for SpyHunter 5.16 is available at https://www.av-test.org/en/antivirus/home-windows/windows-11/april-2024/enigmasoft-spyhunter-5.16-241205/. The report is also available in German, French, and Spanish.

To learn more about SpyHunter and get your FREE Trial, go to

https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/.

Patrick Morganelli, CEO of EnigmaSoft Limited, said of the news, "AV-TEST's Certification of SpyHunter demonstrates and scientifically affirms the high quality and effectiveness of SpyHunter, which has also received exceptionally high test scores in previous AV-TEST independent testing."

SpyHunter Enhances Security and Privacy Protection

SpyHunter offers a multitude of premium features, including:

Malware & PUP Detection & Removal

Advanced Guards to Block Malware

Optimization Scan & Functionality

Vulnerability Detection

File Shredder

Secure Disk Erase

Duplicate File Scan

Large File Scan

Enhanced Privacy Protection

One-on-One Customer Support

To learn more about SpyHunter and other EnigmaSoft security products, please visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter, an advanced anti-malware program. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and eliminates security threats – addressing issues such as malware, ransomware, and other malicious security threats affecting millions of computer users on the web. SpyHunter has been certified and scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter has also been certified by AppEsteem and Checkmark Certified.

Connect with EnigmaSoft: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

SOURCE EnigmaSoft Limited