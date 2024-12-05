Enjoin, LLC Appoints Healthcare Innovator Steve Hynes as Executive Chairman of its Board

Experienced Tech-Enabled Healthcare Services Executive Takes Leadership Role at Fast-Growing Revenue Integrity Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoin, LLC ("Enjoin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that experienced healthcare leader Steve Hynes has joined its Board of Directors (the "Board") as executive chairman. Enjoin, a portfolio company of 3 Boomerang Capital ("3BC" or "3 Boomerang"), is a leader in Clinical Documentation Integrity ("CDI") solutions for hospitals and health systems nationwide.

As co-founder and former CEO of MRO Corp. ("MRO"), a company recognized for driving the industry's evolution toward next-generation clinical data exchange, Mr. Hynes has an extensive background in helping hospitals' Health Information Management ("HIM") and revenue cycle departments solve challenges related to clinical information. Additionally, Mr. Hynes successfully led MRO's transformation from a founder-owned and operated business to an institutionally backed platform capable of high organic and inorganic growth and technology development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve as executive chairman of our Board," said Dr. James Fee, president, chief medical officer and vice chairman of the Board of Enjoin. "Not only does he have experience scaling similar stage companies, but Steve also has had much success developing client-centric tech-enabled services nationally within the provider market."

Echoed Mr. Hynes, "I am excited to partner with Enjoin and 3 Boomerang Capital in the next phase of Enjoin's growth. The Company's CDI solutions help its clients with one of the most challenging pain points in the revenue cycle today. I look forward to working closely with Dr. Fee and the rest of the management team as they continue to execute on their strategic plan."

About Enjoin®

For over 35 years, Enjoin has helped organizations fully tell their patients' stories, aligning physician-directed services to enhance mid-revenue cycle functions for better documentation and coding quality. Led by acclaimed physicians with extensive clinical practice experience, coupled with certified coding and clinical documentation credentials, our approach enhances clinical documentation with deep expertise, driving physician engagement, revenue integrity, reducing costs and mitigating risk. Clients achieve demonstrable enhancements to CMI, coding accuracy, quality metrics, risk adjustment and physician alignment for an average ROI of more than 700%. For more information, visit www.enjoincdi.com.

About 3 Boomerang Capital

3 Boomerang Capital is a lower middle-market healthcare private equity firm committed to fostering creative investment partnerships with healthcare entrepreneurs across North America and Western Europe. 3BC's areas of investment focus span four key healthcare sectors: Biopharma outsourcing, medical device and diagnostic manufacturing, information technology and tech-enabled services, and alternate site care. The firm specializes in backing founder-led businesses, providing the guidance and resources needed for successful growth and innovation in the healthcare market. By strategically concentrating on four core areas, 3 Boomerang Capital is well-equipped to deliver on its mission of empowering healthcare entrepreneurs and propelling healthcare businesses to new heights. The firm is currently investing out of its flagship fund, 3 Boomerang Capital I, LP, a $376 million investment vehicle. For more information, visit www.3boomerang.com.

