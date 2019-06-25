Enjoy a Sweet Escape at Dunkin' with New Hershey Candy Flavors

CANTON, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is about enjoying a little sweetness and finding time to stop and savor the season with tastes and treats that make for moments of fun and happiness. This summer, Dunkin' is making it easy to enjoy a particularly sweet escape any time of day, partnering with Hershey 's products for a new lineup of delicious delights. Featuring iconic and beloved favorites, including KIT KAT®, Heath and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme, Hershey candy flavors at Dunkin' can help anyone find their happy place.

Dunkin's new KIT KAT® COOLATTA® frozen beverage can deliver the ultimate break from the summer heat with a single sip. Featuring a delicious Vanilla Bean flavored COOLATTA® frozen beverage mixed with pieces of KIT KAT®, the KIT KAT® COOLATTA® combines tasty refreshment with the famous flavors of crispy wafers coated in smooth milk chocolate.

The combo of coffee and Hershey candy comes to Dunkin' cups this summer with Heath flavored coffee, offering a delicious mix of milk chocolate and English toffee tastes, and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme flavored coffee delivering rich white chocolate and cookie flavor notes. Both can be enjoyed in Dunkin's hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

For donut devotees, it's sweetness squared with the Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Donut. This square-shaped donut is filled with vanilla flavored buttercream and topped with Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme crumbles.

While these Hershey candy flavors are available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide beginning tomorrow, June 26, guests in New York City can be among the first to enjoy this sweet selection. For today, June 25, Dunkin' has turned its restaurant at 210 West 38th Street in Manhattan into a sweet escape, where visitors will be immersed in the sounds, sights and scents of an island oasis, with the chance to be among the first to enjoy servings of the KIT KAT® COOLATTA®, Heath coffee flavor and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme coffee flavor and Donut.

Additionally, for some lucky guests across the country, Dunkin' will make a sweet escape more than just a state of mind, as throughout the summer the brand is giving people a chance to experience a real getaway. Today at the Dunkin' restaurant in New York City -- and then every week through July at a Dunkin' shop somewhere in the U.S. -- at least one guest will be surprised at the counter with a Sweet Escape trip for two to the Bahamas. Abbreviated Rules. No Purchase Necessary. Legal Res US/DC. 18+, 6/25/19- 8/2/19. For official rules, please visit http://www.dunkinpromotions.com/.

Finally, Dunkin' is extending summer sweetness to its breakfast sandwiches as well, introducing the new Sweet BBQ Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Featuring egg and cheese with extra bacon coated in Sweet BBQ seasoning, the new sandwich is available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,900 restaurants in 43 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

