Enjoy a taste of Korean Templestay in Hong Kong

For two days from June 14 to 15 during the Travel Expo, the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism will have a briefing session about Templestay and meet with local travel agencies of Hong Kong to discuss ways to promote Templestay.

Between June 16 and 17, the general public will be able to enjoy various activities such as drawing fan paintings, making traditional patterned coasters, and making lotus lanterns. In addition, gifts will be given to those who join an online promotional event during the Travel Expo.

Templestay is a unique cultural program which lets visitors experience the life of Buddhist practitioners at traditional temples which are preserving the 1,700 years old history of Korean Buddhism.

Templestay offers diverse cultural programs such as "Yebul"(Buddhist ceremony), "108 bae"(108 prostrations), "Chamseon"(Seon meditation), "Conversation with a monk over tea", "Barugongyang"(formal monastic meal), making a lotus lantern, and other programs. Depending on the participants' schedules and preferences, one-day Templestay, experiential Templestay and recuperation Templestay will be offered.

Ven. Wonkyeong, the Director of the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism, said, "Through the Templestay program, Koreans and international people alike can exchange their cultures and learn Korean culture."

Separately, the Korean Buddhist Culture Experience Week will be held at the Korea Cultural Center in Hong Kong until June 13. Visitors will have a chance to learn about Templestay and Temple food through exhibitions, hands-on programs and lectures during the Week. Anyone who wants to participate may make a reservation in advance. The programs and lectures will run free of charge.

Inquiries about the Hong Kong International Travel Expo:

Korea Tourism Organization's Hong Kong office

852-2523-8065 / http://big5chinese.visitkorea.or.kr/cht/MA/MA_CH_9_1_2_1.jsp

Inquiries about the Korean Buddhist Culture Experience Week and for application:

Korea Cultural Center in Hong Kong

852-2270-3500 / http://hk.korean-culture.org/hk/welcome

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enjoy-a-taste-of-korean-templestay-in-hong-kong-300663879.html

SOURCE Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism

Related Links

http://hk.korean-culture.org/hk/welcome

http://big5chinese.visitkorea.or.kr/cht/MA/MA_CH_9_1_2_1.jsp

