Enjoy an Endlessly Refreshing Summer with Watermelon Festival at Red Mango

DALLAS , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Mango , the iconic frozen yogurt and juice shop with over 65 locations, is declaring watermelon the official fruit of warm sunny days with a Watermelon Festival. Watermelon is one of the most hydrating summer fruits, and now through August 21st, customers can enjoy an explosion of pure juicy fruit flavor with a limited time Watermelon Smoothie or Watermelon Froyo.

"Our guests love Red Mango as a better-for-you, alternative sweet treat – without sacrificing flavor. Our new watermelon flavor is like the taste of summer in a glass and is a great way to '. . . Treat Yourself Well'," says David Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer of Red Mango. "Our new watermelon flavors will offer the same probiotics and gut health benefits as our traditional offerings while providing our customers with the absolute best fresh produce and flavor experience to mindfully indulge in this summer."

The menu at Red Mango features a variety of health-conscious treats including all-natural frozen yogurt, delicious smoothies and smoothie bowls, fresh cold-squeezed juices, and light foods. With so many options already available, and new seasonal flavors being introduced, Red Mango wants customers to be able to nourish their minds and bodies with food that not only tastes good but is good for them.

Loyalty customers can enjoy a $1 off smoothie discount for Memorial Day to experience the new watermelon flavors or come back to Red Mango for their favorite treats. Red Mango is available in-store or online and through the Red Mango mobile app.

About Red Mango

Based in Dallas with over 100 locations across the U.S., Red Mango is a rapidly-expanding retailer of all-natural frozen yogurt, light foods and fresh cold-squeezed juices. Red Mango Yogurt Cafe & Juice Bars serve fresh, cold-squeezed juices made with raw, never heated whole fruits and vegetables, sandwiches and salads under 500 calories, fresh fruit smoothies, and uniquely delicious all-natural frozen yogurt fortified with live and active probiotic cultures like GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086). More information about Red Mango Yogurt Café Smoothie & Juice Bar is available at www.redmangousa.com .

Red Mango is a portfolio company of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand restaurant management and franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects.

