Enjoy Italian Spirits Around The City And Beyond

Featured restaurants are: Aita, Bar Camillo, Bella Blu, Bice Cucina, Gerbasi, Il Gattopardo, Marco Polo, Norma, Pasta Eater, Pastificio La Rina, PizzArte, The Leopard at des Artistes, Vicolina across various New York boroughs and Piccola Trattoria and Osteria Umbria just outside of the City.

After a successful promotional week back in December 2019 dedicated to celebrating the holidays with some Italian Spirit, this second partnership comes at a perfect time given the current state of the industry and challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to support Gruppo Italiano in their mission as both organizations seek to popularize authentic Italian cuisine, wines, and other products. Italian Spirits are the best way to enhance the Italian image across the U.S. through education, events, and promotions," says Trade Commissioner Antonino Laspina.

Gianfranco Sorrentino, one of New York's most renowned restaurateurs and President of Gruppo Italiano, says: "We are very appreciative of the ITA's continuous industry support. Their efforts on a larger scale also impact small businesses like ours. I greatly believe our partner restaurants will benefit from this promotional week and I look forward to seeing how each unique dining experience will bring about a newfound appreciation for Italian Spirits."

To participate, simply make a reservation at your preferred restaurant listed above.

For more information please write to [email protected].

About the Italian Trade Agency:

Since 1926, the Italian Trade Commission, with 78 oﬃces in 66 countries worldwide, has been the Italian government agency entrusted with the mission of promoting trade between Italian companies and foreign markets. The Food and Wine department, based in New York City, works on increasing the awareness of the Italian products in the U.S. by being the point of reference for trade and press and promoting Wine & Spirits through educational events, informational materials, special events, and promotions. For activities regarding alcoholic beverages, see http://italianspirits.us/.

About Gruppo Italiano:

Gruppo Italiano, a New York-based national non-for-profit, is dedicated to popularizing authentic Italian cuisine, wines, and Italian products, and enhancing their image in the United States through education, its membership, and promotions. Its mission strives to provide a constant flow of information about Italian cuisine to the members, press, culinary schools, producers, importers, distributors, and general consumers with a serious interest in genuine Italian cuisine. GI further seeks real solutions to restaurant and hospitality issues facing its national and international members.

