Italy on the Move Brings 200+ Italy-US Biotech, Pharma and Investment Leaders Together in San Francisco During JPM Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 leaders from Italy and the United States—spanning biotech, pharma and investment—came together in San Francisco for the ninth edition of Italy on the Move, an Italy-hosted side event held during JPM Week to strengthen transatlantic dialogue on life sciences innovation and investment opportunities. The initiative was organized by the Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the Consulate General of Italy in San Francisco, Invest in Italy, and leading industry associations from the sector.

Italy on the Move 2026

Italy on the Move is held annually alongside the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference. Staged in conjunction with the conference as an Italy-promoted side event, Italy on the Move aims to strengthen collaboration between Italian and American players. Hosted at INNOVIT – Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco, the initiative is part of the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's broader efforts to elevate Italian biotech companies on the international stage.

The event convened more than 200 institutional representatives and leaders in biotech, pharma and investments. The program opened with remarks by Massimo Carnelos, Consul General of Italy in San Francisco, followed by Sergio Strozzi, Head of Innovation, Technology and Startups at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. A session focused on Italy's life sciences ecosystem and public support tools followed, featuring a video message from Augusto Reggiani, Director of the Office for FDI Attraction at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (STCAIE) and Senior Advisor for Golden Power policies. The institutional segment concluded with Erica Di Giovancarlo, Trade Commissioner of the ITA New York Office and Executive Director for the ITA Network in the USA.

At the center of the program was the roundtable "Invest in Innovation: The Italian Life Science Momentum," moderated by David Whelan (Managing Director, Bespoke Strategy), with participants including Lucia Faccio (CEO, Genespire), Bryan Giraudo (CFO & COO, Gossamer Bio), Natalia Misciattelli (CEO, AAVantgarde), Pierluigi Paracchi (CEO & Chairman, Genenta Science; Chairman, Praexidia Foundation), Mario Scuderi (Senior Partner, CDP Venture Capital), David Talbot (Associate Vice President, International Government Affairs, Eli Lilly).

The program also featured a pitch session with Luca Emili (Chairman, InSilicoTrials Technologies), Massimiliano Clamer, PhD (Chairman, Immagina Biotechnology), Enzo Troncone (CEO and founder, Butterfly Decisions) and Leandro Agrò (Relationship Manager, It's Prodigy), followed by a networking moment.

Market indicators underscore the strategic scale of Italy's life sciences industry: the sector generates more than €237 billion in annual turnover—nearly 10% of GDP—and employs 1.8 million people. In biotech, as of 2024 the sector recorded turnover of more than €47.5 billion, equivalent to 2.23% of national GDP, with R&D investments reaching approximately €2 billion. In pharma, production value stands at nearly €56 billion, and exports reached €54 billion in 2024. Italy's exports of medical and pharmaceutical goods rose +65% between 2019 and 2024.

