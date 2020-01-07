Enjoy the Forest Anytime and Anywhere, ible Technology Creates the World's Most Mini Wearable Air Cleaner

Air pollution has become a global problem, while the United States, Japan and other countries are more troubled by hay fever. Large air purifiers are commonly used to protect people while indoors. However, for people who often travel around, there will inevitably be risks for the respiratory system. To solve this long-standing problem, ible Technology Inc., a start-up company has specially developed the world's most mini wearable air purifier using anion technology. It allows users to easily eliminate the hazards of PM 2.5, pollen, dust and volatile gases anytime, and anywhere.

ible Technology Inc. is an Internet of Things and smart wearable startup company founded in 2015, with its team coming from monitoring software companies. The company's main business includes the Internet of Vehicle projects and smart wearable products. "In order to balance wearability, the company has developed the world's smallest wearable air purifier Airvida M1 using anion technology, with a weight of fewer than 20 grams and a battery life of 28 hours," said Fred Chein, CEO of ible Technology Inc. "With the exclusive circuit design and technology, the purifier can release 2 million anion/cm3 every 0.6 seconds near the user's nose and mouth. Its concentration can reach 100 times that of the anion in the forest. Any PM2.5, pollen, dust, and volatile gases will fall to the ground, so the product is like an invisible mask for the nose and mouth."

For different user groups, the product has an L1 model for females, M1 for males, and C1 for children. Users can easily wear it for various occasions and use the charging stand after returning inside to use it as a desktop or bedside air purifier. In addition to launching next-generation products of the future, the company will also develop Apps and new wearable product lines.

The Airvida wearable air purifier, which won the CES 2020 Innovation Award, is currently sold in 10 countries around the world. This product is even more popular in Japan and has won the favor of local consumers. It has also been strongly recommended by the Japan Ringolf Golf Association and Nail Art Association.

In market operations, ible Technology Inc. is committed to deepening product lines and brand awareness through agents and partners who can cultivate the local markets and communities. At the same time, the company has expanded its locations and adjusted its channels. In terms of sales, it has adopted the strategy of both online and offline retailing. Fred Chein says that major pharmacy chains have become the main physical channel (including all 600 Watsons in Taiwan). With the expertise of pharmacists, local market education can be implemented to let more consumers understand the product's features and advantages, thereby increasing sales.

SOURCE Taiwan Tech Arena