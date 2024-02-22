Enjoy Your Drive with Music

Kuke Music to Launch Innovative Classical Music Car Connectivity Application

BEIJING, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company") (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music service platform in China, announced the Company plans to officially enter the classical music car connectivity market in the second quarter of 2024. This strategic move is accompanied by the launch of a new application designed exclusively for individual end-users, aimed at providing classical music enthusiasts with a more convenient and high-quality music experience.

The all-new car connectivity application will be integrated into the onboard systems of various vehicle brands, offering unparalleled classical music experiences for drivers and passengers during their journeys. This user-friendly application, tailored for end-users, is known for its intuitive interface and simple operation, with the goal of delivering a smooth and seamless music playback experience. Users will be able to access and play their favorite classical music pieces effortlessly through various interactive methods, including voice control and touchscreen.

The car connectivity application introduced by Kuke not only encompasses a wide selection of classical music tracks but also includes live concert recordings, works by renowned artists, and exclusive content. In addition, the application features a personalized recommendation system that intelligently suggests music based on users' listening habits and preferences, further optimizing the user experience.

Mr. Yu He, CEO of Kuke Music Holding Limited, stated, "Classical music has a vast and loyal audience. By launching this car connectivity application, we aim to integrate classical music more closely into people's daily lives, whether it's short commutes or long journeys, allowing them to enjoy high-quality classical music."

Entering the car connectivity market and launching an application designed for end-users not only showcases Kuke's efforts in diversifying its business but also reflects the company's proactive response to trends in the classical music market. Kuke believes that through continuous innovation and enhancing user experiences, it will further solidify its leading position in the digital music industry and bring more value to classical music enthusiasts.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary smart music learning solutions, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China. For more information about Kuke, please visit https://ir.kuke.com/

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement contains forward looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kuke's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including those in Kuke's registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kuke's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Kuke undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

