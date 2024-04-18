KUKE Enters Strategic Partnership with China National Youth Palace Association

BEIJING, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holdings Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company") (NYSE: KUKE), the leading classical music service platform in China, is pleased to announce its official strategic partnership with the China National Youth Palace Association. The collaboration aims to jointly organize a series of events, including the "2024 National Youth Palace Choral Online Event," choral conducting and music teacher training courses, and the Youth Palace Choral Arts Summer Camp, all dedicated to providing high-quality music and arts education services to the youth.

As the organizer and sponsor of this series of events, Kuke will provide online platforms and technical support, including the development of a customized choral platform system for the events, offering features such as choral works upload, platform management, scoring, and interactive functions amongst the event participants. In addition, Kuke will utilize its resources of music education experts and copyrighted content to provide online critiques and organize and host the "Youth Palace Choral Cloud" series of live online master classes.

Mr. Yu He, CEO of Kuke Music Holdings Limited, stated: "We are honored to collaborate with the China National Youth Palace Association and contribute our resources to the music and arts education of young people. We believe that through this partnership, we can better serve the community of young classical music enthusiasts, help them enhance their musical proficiency, broaden their horizons, and improve their artistic expression and cultivation. This would also allow us to further demonstrate and deliver on the Company's commitment to social responsibility."

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries, and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary smart music learning solutions, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China. For more information about Kuke, please visit https://ir.kuke.com/

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement contains forward looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kuke's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including those in Kuke's registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kuke's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Kuke undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Kuke Music Holding Limited