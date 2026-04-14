Enjoying the Fiber Things in Life: Olympus Acquires Network Connex

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners ("Olympus") announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a majority ownership stake in NTI Connect, LLC d/b/a Network Connex ("Network Connex") from ORIX Capital Partners, the private equity arm of ORIX Corporation USA ("ORIX USA").

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., Network Connex is a national provider of fiber installation and other mission-critical digital infrastructure services to hyperscalers, cloud operators, and large enterprises supporting the buildout of AI infrastructure and next generation data centers. Network Connex operates a nationwide footprint, with a strong presence in the largest and fastest-growing data center markets across North America.

"Network Connex has established itself as a trusted partner to hyperscalers and data center operators, delivering a unique combination of scale, speed, and quality nationwide," said Matt Boyd, partner at Olympus. "We are thrilled to partner with the entire Network Connex team to support their continued growth and expansion. Network Connex's expertise in fiber installation and digital infrastructure is unparalleled, and we believe they are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the AI and data center markets," added Matt Bujor, principal at Olympus.

Christopher Larocca, president and CEO of Network Connex, added, "This partnership with Olympus marks an exciting new chapter for Network Connex. Olympus brings significant experience investing in and scaling infrastructure businesses. We believe their strategic support will accelerate our growth, expand our capabilities, and further strengthen our position as a leading provider of mission-critical services to the data center ecosystem. We are proud of the national platform we have built and the long-standing relationships we have with our customers, and we look forward to building on that foundation together."

"Partnering with the Network Connex team during such a dynamic period of growth and operational advancement has been a privilege," said Matt Scullion, managing director at ORIX USA. "The sale of Network Connex marks a significant achievement for the ORIX Capital Partners portfolio, reflecting an outcome aligned with the interests of the business and our investors. We are excited about the future for the business with Olympus Partners."

The transaction is expected to close upon customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. The Olympus team included Matt Boyd, Matt Bujor, Marty Durkin and Jack Denning. Olympus was represented by Matt Goulding and Mark Keohane from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Candice Lockhart from KPMG LLP. Lazard Frères & Co. acted as sole financial advisor to ORIX Capital Partners and Network Connex, and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer acted as legal advisor to ORIX Capital Partners and Network Connex.

ABOUT NETWORK CONNEX

Network Connex is a leading provider of mission-critical digital infrastructure services to hyperscalers, cloud operators, and large enterprise customers. With a core focus on data centers, Network Connex delivers end-to-end integrated infrastructure solutions, including fiber installation, splicing, testing, validation, and maintenance. Network Connex's services are the essential link that enables data to flow across the entire digital infrastructure ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.networkconnex.com.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $12 billion mainly on behalf of pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including industrial and business services, food services, healthcare services, financial services, consumer and manufacturing. For additional information, please visit www.olympuspartners.com.

ABOUT ORIX CAPITAL PARTNERS

ORIX Capital Partners, the operationally-focused private equity team of ORIX Advisers, LLC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, manages a fund of direct equity investments in established middle-market companies throughout North America, spanning a variety of industries, including industrial services, business services and general industrials. For more information, visit www.orixcapitalpartners.com.

SOURCE Olympus Partners