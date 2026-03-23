Olympus Sells Retina Business of EyeSouth Partners

STAMFORD, Conn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners has agreed to sell the retina business of EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth") for $1.1 billion. EyeSouth is an eye-care focused management services organization committed to partnering with leading ophthalmologists and medical optometrists with a mission of delivering high-quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. Following the transaction, Olympus Partners will retain ownership of the Anterior segment of the business.

Under Olympus' ownership, EyeSouth has achieved significant growth through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Over the past three years, EyeSouth has increased its physician base by more than 130 doctors and expanded into three new states including Michigan, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"We are immensely proud of Rex and the team for growing the business while remaining a patient-first, physician-led, medically focused ophthalmology platform," said Griffin Barstis, Partner at Olympus Partners. "Over the past several years, it became clear to our team that the optimal long-term structure for EyeSouth would involve separate ownership of the anterior and posterior segments. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the team as they build on their momentum."

"Our partnership with Olympus has been transformational," said Rex Adams, Chief Executive Officer of EyeSouth Partners. "We are excited to continue working alongside Olympus as we continue to grow the platform while remaining focused on delivering outstanding care for our patients and supporting our physicians."

The Olympus team included Griffin Barstis, Jim Conroy, Sam Greenberg, Heather Deng, and Lester Coleman. EyeSouth and Olympus were advised by Jefferies LLC as financial advisor and by Matt Goulding and Matt Dunnet from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. BofA Securities is serving as lead financial advisor to Cencora, and Citi is also serving as a financial advisor to Cencora. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Cencora.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $12 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

SOURCE Olympus Partners