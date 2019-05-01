Enlightened Ice Cream Reimagines Oven-fresh Treats with Bakeshop Collection

Triple Berry Cobbler *, a mouthwatering take on a summertime classic, is strawberry and blueberry ice cream with a tart raspberry swirl and flakey biscuit crumbles. Drawing inspiration from the traditionally fluffy and zesty treat, Lemon Meringue Pie ** is a light marshmallow meringue ice cream with a velvety lemon custard swirl and buttery pie pieces. Each flavor is 100 calories or fewer per serving and further demonstrates Enlightened's mission to deliver inventive, delicious flavors to the ice cream aisle that just happen to be low in sugar and calories.

"With the Bakeshop Collection, we want to evoke feel-good, nostalgic memories of trips to the bakeshop and outdoor picnics," Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said. "We recreated the experience of taking a bite of fresh-baked pie in ice cream form, mixing in delectable pie and biscuit pieces throughout."

The Bakeshop Collection is a limited-time offer available on shelves through the end of summer or while supplies last at ShopRite, Albertsons, Safeway, Hy-Vee and Fairway.

* Nutrition facts for Triple Berry Cobbler: 90 calories, 4g protein, 9g sugar, 2g fat, 4g fiber, 12g net carbs per ½ cup serving

** Nutrition facts for Lemon Meringue Pie: 100 calories, 5g protein, 6g sugar, 3g fat, 4g fiber, 7g net carbs per ½ cup serving

About Enlightened

Enlightened is an ice cream brand devoted to spreading joy by creating feel-good ice cream bars and pints in exciting and delicious flavors that just happen to be low in calories and sugar. Enlightened is the fastest-growing brand in the better-for-you ice cream set with widespread distribution in stores like Whole Foods, Kroger, Shoprite, Publix, Target and many more. Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company committed to creating healthier snack options across the grocery store. CEO Michael Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods in 2012 from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened , Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10 .

