Enlyte Announces Enhanced Casualty Solutions Accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter

New cloud-native integration delivers streamlined medical bill review workflows for workers' compensation and auto casualty claims

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlyte has announced the launch of its enhanced Casualty Solutions Accelerator , a cloud-native, purpose-built integration that connects Guidewire ClaimCenter with Enlyte's industry-leading medical bill review solutions.

This official Accelerator, developed by Guidewire, offers deeper integration capabilities than previous versions, enabling P&C insurers to reduce leakage and improve customer experience through more efficient claims management and bill-pay processes. These capabilities are integrated into Enlyte Casualty Solutions bill review products, SmartAdvisor and DecisionPoint.

"As more insurers migrate to cloud-based claims systems, they need integration solutions specifically designed for these environments," said Rebecca Morgan, vice president of product management for Enlyte's Casualty Solutions. "Our enhanced Casualty Solutions Accelerator provides a streamlined connection between ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud and our exemplary bill review platforms that help workers' compensation and auto casualty payers unlock greater savings through precision and control."

The Accelerator features several key enhancements for IT decision-makers and adjusters designed to improve the claims resolution process:

Near real-time claim and claimant data feed that automatically populates injury-related information from ClaimCenter to DecisionPoint and SmartAdvisor

Real-time bill review data, including payment recommendations and explanations of benefits (EOBs), automatically flow from DecisionPoint and SmartAdvisor directly into ClaimCenter

Straight-through payment processing triggered by the completion of review processes

Single sign-on (SSO) for easy navigation between ClaimCenter and Enlyte's bill review portal with direct access to bill details launched directly from ClaimCenter

Configurable auto-approval rules to determine which invoices can be automatically approved and paid

"This cloud-native integration represents a significant advancement for insurers using or considering using ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud," added Morgan. "By addressing the traditional challenges of integration complexity and cloud migration, we're helping claims departments process medical bills more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and compliance."

The Enlyte Casualty Solutions Accelerator is now available on the Guidewire Marketplace. For more information, visit www.enlyte.com/guidewire

About Enlyte

Enlyte ( www.enlyte.com ) is a P&C industry leader providing claims technology innovations and connectivity solutions, specialty networks, case management, pharmacy benefit and disability management services. Serving over 2,000 entities, including a majority of Fortune 500 employers, Enlyte leverages its portfolio of solutions to simplify processes and improve outcomes for auto, workers' compensation and disability claims.

SOURCE Enlyte