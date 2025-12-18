Enlyte to Acquire PartsTrader, Complementing Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage Technology Solutions

Strategic investment brings together industry-leading parts procurement marketplace with Mitchell's premier damage appraisal platform

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlyte, a leader in technology, networks and services for the property and casualty industry, announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire PartsTrader, the industry's leading parts procurement marketplace.

The acquisition represents a strategic investment that brings together two complementary businesses within the Auto Physical Damage ecosystem. PartsTrader will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Enlyte and will continue to operate as an independent entity alongside Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. Both organizations will maintain their distinct identities and operations while benefiting from the collective strength of the Enlyte portfolio. Both Mitchell and PartsTrader will continue as open platforms – allowing the choice of other information providers, as well as suppliers and other partners within the ecosystem.

"This acquisition reinforces Enlyte's commitment to the Auto Physical Damage industry and our focus on delivering comprehensive technology solutions that improve outcomes across the collision claims and repair sectors," said Alex Sun, CEO of Enlyte. "By bringing together Mitchell's premier damage appraisal solution with PartsTrader's leadership in parts procurement, we're positioned to deliver even greater value to our insurer and repair customers and the market. We're excited about the natural synergies between our companies and look forward to the opportunities ahead."

"Joining the Enlyte family represents an exciting new chapter for PartsTrader," said Steve Messenger, CEO of PartsTrader. "As part of Enlyte, we'll have additional resources to accelerate our growth while continuing to serve our customers with the same commitment to excellence they've come to expect. Our companies share a vision for innovation and customer success, and I'm confident this partnership will create significant value for the auto physical damage claims and repair industry."

The companies have signed an agreement and expect the deal to close in 2026, following regulatory approvals from both the United States and New Zealand. Raymond James & Associates and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Enlyte, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quigg Partners served as legal counsel. The financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

About Enlyte

Enlyte (www.enlyte.com) is a P&C industry leader providing claims technology innovations and connectivity solutions, specialty networks, case management, pharmacy benefit and disability management services. Serving over 2,000 entities, including a majority of Fortune 500 employers, Enlyte leverages its portfolio of solutions to simplify processes and improve outcomes for auto, workers' compensation and disability claims.

About Mitchell

Mitchell International, Inc. is a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage technology solutions. Combining decades of experience with an open platform, proprietary data and intelligent, cloud-first applications, we help insurance carriers, collision repairers and vehicle manufacturers protect dreams and restore lives. Each day, more than 20,000 organizations turn to Mitchell to support efficiently managing claims and safely returning consumers to the road. For more information, follow Mitchell on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Parts Trader

As the world's leading parts procurement marketplace, PartsTrader brings together repair shops, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers on one efficient, market-driven platform. PartsTrader helps repair shops make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price, and availability. Suppliers can quickly grow their market presence and instantly reach thousands of new shops while improving the way they serve their current customers. Insurance carriers gain transparency into the parts procurement process and access to valuable market data, allowing them to increase accuracy and efficiency on every claim. PartsTrader LLC, based in Chicago, is privately held. For more information, visit partstrader.com.

