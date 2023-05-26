Enotourism Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Government Initiatives to Encourage Tourism Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enotourism Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global enotourism market grew from $7.88 billion in 2022 to $8.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The enotourism market is expected to grow to $14.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6%.

Major players in the enotourism market are A Great Oregon Wine Tour, Bulgaria Wine Tours, California Wine Tours, Discover Texas Wine Tours, Iowa Wine Tours, Inc., 290 Wine Shuttle, Arblaster and Clarke Wine Tours, Burdick Vineyard Tours, Cloud Climbers Jeep and Wine Tours, Grape Escapes Wine Tours, and Wine Tours.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Enotourism refers to tourism, whose purpose is or includes the tasting, consumption, or purchase of wine, often at or near the source, and involves going on guided tours to wineries and exploring what goes into the making of this delicious drink. Wine tourism also acts as a lever for the local economy, with the boost in tourism offers, small towns in the interior gain new business and job creation opportunities.



The main types of enotourism include private guided tours and self-guided tours. Private guided tours involve direct access to an experienced guide for individuals, families, or friend groups. The different enotourism traveler types are solo and group with age groups including generation X, generation Y, and generation Z.



The exploration of new locations by providing accurate vineyard information in enotourism is a key trend gaining popularity in the enotourism market. For instance, according to MDPI, Wine Tourism - A Sustainable Management Tool for Rural Development and Vineyards article, in 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourists are oriented to rural regions instead of urban ones for tourism.



In May 2021, Sula Vineyards, headquartered in India, acquired York Winery. These acquisitions were made with the intention of converting York into a subsidiary of Sula, which will enable York to increase distribution while allowing Sula to increase its wine tourist services in Nashik, India. York Winery is an India-based wine-maker company that also offers guided tours for wine testers and tourists.



North America was the largest region in the enotourism market in 2022. Europe is expected to have the highest CAGR in enotourism market. The regions covered in the enotourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the enotourism market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



An increase in government initiatives to encourage tourism is expected to propel the growth of the enotourism market. Governments are focusing on cultural tourism, including wine tourism to promote the integrated high-quality development of wine tourism and accelerate the development of wine tourism destinations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Enotourism Market Characteristics



3. Enotourism Market Trends And Strategies



4. Enotourism Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Enotourism Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Enotourism Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Enotourism Market



5. Enotourism Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Enotourism Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Enotourism Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Enotourism Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Enotourism Market, Segmentation By Tour Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Private guided Tours

Self-guided Tours

6.2. Global Enotourism Market, Segmentation By Traveler Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Solo

Group

6.3. Global Enotourism Market, Segmentation By Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Generation X

Generation Y

Generation Z

7. Enotourism Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Enotourism Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Enotourism Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

