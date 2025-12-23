Enova Celebrates 13-Year Streak on the Computerworld 2026 Best Places to Work in IT List

Enova ranks No. 15 among midsize organizations for its collaborative culture, continuous learning and people-first workplace

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry's Computerworld has named Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, to the Computerworld 2026 Best Places to Work in IT list. Enova ranked No. 15 among midsize organizations, marking its 13th consecutive year recognized for maintaining an exceptional IT workplace.

"Our people drive everything we do," said Joe DeCosmo, Enova's Chief Analytics and Technology Officer. "We've built a culture where teams can stretch themselves, learn from one another and take on new challenges. Being included on the Computerworld 2026 Best Places to Work in IT list again reflects the creativity, collaboration and passion that fuel our technology teams every single day."

The Best Places to Work in IT list evaluates organizations on benefits, career development, DEI and training. Enova's longstanding recognition highlights its focus on growing careers through hands-on learning, autonomy and access to tools and training that support skill-building at every level. Programs like Baseline give new hires the tools they need from day one. Ongoing initiatives such as Tech Talks, which cover emerging topics like AI and machine learning, and the month-long Tech Exchange help team members continue building skills and expand their impact across the organization. Enova offers internal shadowing and mentoring programs, as well as manager boot camps, to further employee growth. Additionally, Enova provides tuition reimbursement for team members who wish to pursue further education outside of Enova's walls.

Enova's commitment to inclusion and community is reinforced externally as well through the annual Chicago Women in Technology Conference (ChiWiTCon), founded by the affinity group Women @ Enova. The Enova Gives program offers volunteer opportunities and charitable matching benefits to all full-time employees.

"It's clear that AI is having a disruptive impact on IT operations and IT talent," says Barbara Call, global director of content strategy at Foundry. "This year's honorees demonstrate how organizations are proactively evolving their talent strategies to fill much-needed skills gaps and reskill existing staff to be more resilient and responsive to changing needs."

More information, including Enova's company profile and results of the 2025 Best Places to Work in IT survey, can be found on computerworld.com . Open career opportunities are available at www.enova.com/careers .

