Enova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Originations rose 32% and total company revenue increased 15% from the fourth quarter of 2024

Diluted earnings per share of $3.00 increased 30% and adjusted earnings per share 1 of $3.46 rose 33% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

of $3.46 rose 33% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 Consolidated credit performance remained strong with a net charge-off ratio of 8.3% and net revenue margin of 60%

Year-over-year improvement in the consolidated 30+ day delinquency ratio of 6.7% and stability in the consolidated portfolio fair value premium of 115% reflect a stable credit outlook

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $1.1 billion at December 31st

Share repurchases during the quarter totaled $35 million

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"Our fourth quarter results capped off another exceptional year for Enova as originations growth and solid credit across our portfolio once again drove strong financial performance," said Steve Cunningham, Enova's CEO. "We have considerable momentum heading into 2026 and believe our balanced growth strategy will continue to deliver sustainable and profitable growth while delivering on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value. In addition, our recently announced acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Grasshopper Bank, which we expect to close during the second half of 2026, will unite Enova's sophisticated online lending platform with Grasshopper's client-first digital banking capabilities under a national bank charter, enabling us to serve our customers in more states and providing opportunities to deliver a comprehensive suite of financial products."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Summary

Total revenue of $839 million increased 15% from $730 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net revenue margin of 60% compared to 57% in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting continued solid credit performance.

Net income of $79 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, increased 24% from $64 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $211 million increased 21% from $174 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

of $211 million increased 21% from $174 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings per share 1 of $3.46 increased 33% from $2.61 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

of $3.46 increased 33% from $2.61 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total company combined loans and finance receivables 1 increased 23% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 to a record $4.9 billion with total company originations of $2.3 billion in the quarter.

increased 23% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 to a record $4.9 billion with total company originations of $2.3 billion in the quarter. Repurchased $35 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.

Full Year 2025 Summary

Total revenue of $3.2 billion increased 19% from $2.7 billion in 2024.

Net revenue margin of 58% was consistent with 2024.

Net income of $308 million, or $11.52 per diluted share, increased 47% from $209 million, or $7.43 per diluted share, in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $821 million increased 25% from $657 million in 2024.

of $821 million increased 25% from $657 million in 2024. Adjusted earnings per share1 of $12.96 increased 42% from $9.15 in 2024.

"We were pleased to close 2025 with fourth quarter financial results that once again met or exceeded our expectations," said Scott Cornelis, CFO of Enova. "Strong growth in originations, receivables and revenue combined with strong credit performance and operating efficiency delivered another solid quarter of financial performance. Our fourth quarter and full year results highlight the strength of our diversified products, scalable operating model, world-class risk management capabilities and balance sheet flexibility. We remain well positioned to drive meaningful financial results in 2026 and beyond."

________________________ 1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data,"

and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $67 billion in loans and financing to more than 14 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Enova presents non-GAAP financial information because such measures are used by management in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

Enova provides adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which can provide a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, the Adjusted Earnings Measures to assess operating performance, recognizing that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the Adjusted Earnings Measures are useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

Enova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation and certain other items, as appropriate, that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, Adjusted EBITDA Measures to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Enova believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain non-cash items and certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





December 31,



2025



2024 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 71,709



$ 73,910 Restricted cash



336,154





248,758 Loans and finance receivables at fair value



5,471,544





4,386,444 Income taxes receivable



40,901





40,690 Other receivables and prepaid expenses



80,870





63,752 Property and equipment, net



132,566





119,956 Operating lease right-of-use asset



16,549





18,201 Goodwill



279,275





279,275 Intangible assets, net



3,660





10,951 Other assets



35,204





24,194 Total assets

$ 6,468,432



$ 5,266,131 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 305,849



$ 249,970 Operating lease liability



32,041





32,165 Deferred tax liabilities, net



295,437





223,590 Long-term debt



4,498,381





3,563,482 Total liabilities



5,131,708





4,069,207 Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 47,441,228 and 46,520,916 shares issued and 24,715,608 and 25,808,096 outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



—





— Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





— Additional paid in capital



370,078





328,268 Retained earnings



2,006,143





1,697,754 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,500)





(13,691) Treasury stock, at cost (22,725,620 and 20,712,820 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)



(1,029,997)





(815,407) Total stockholders' equity



1,336,724





1,196,924 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,468,432



$ 5,266,131

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenue

$ 839,391



$ 729,551



$ 3,151,653



$ 2,657,800 Change in Fair Value



(337,497)





(316,515)





(1,321,412)





(1,128,351) Net Revenue



501,894





413,036





1,830,241





1,529,449 Operating Expenses





























Marketing



191,587





151,178





621,077





523,569 Operations and technology



67,505





58,431





258,179





224,391 General and administrative



47,089





38,035





169,722





156,524 Depreciation and amortization



9,066





10,196





41,831





40,207 Total Operating Expenses



315,247





257,840





1,090,809





944,691 Income from Operations



186,647





155,196





739,432





584,758 Interest expense, net



(89,026)





(76,989)





(339,305)





(290,442) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)



595





(902)





367





(1,064) Equity method investment income (loss)



568





92





1,559





(16,460) Other nonoperating expenses



—





—





(1,019)





(5,691) Income before Income Taxes



98,784





77,397





401,034





271,101 Provision for income taxes



19,803





13,702





92,645





61,653 Net income

$ 78,981



$ 63,695



$ 308,389



$ 209,448 Earnings Per Share:





























Earnings per common share:





























Basic

$ 3.19



$ 2.44



$ 12.25



$ 7.78 Diluted

$ 3.00



$ 2.30



$ 11.52



$ 7.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding:





























Basic



24,758





26,141





25,169





26,920 Diluted



26,357





27,666





26,775





28,202

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,



2025



2024 Cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 1,819,121



$ 1,538,576 Cash flows from investing activities













Loans and finance receivables



(2,398,643)





(1,867,773) Property and equipment additions



(47,140)





(43,422) Total cash flows used in investing activities



(2,445,783)





(1,911,195) Cash flows provided by financing activities



711,818





318,882 Effect of exchange rates on cash



39





(1,034) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



85,195





(54,771) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



322,668





377,439 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 407,863



$ 322,668

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended December 31

2025



2024



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 4,748,014



$ 3,810,444



$ 937,570

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



18,656





19,859





(1,203)

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 4,766,670



$ 3,830,303



$ 936,367

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 5,471,544



$ 4,386,444



$ 1,085,100

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



26,148





28,414





(2,266)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 5,497,692



$ 4,414,858



$ 1,082,834

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.3 %



115.3 %



— % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 4,902,287



$ 3,966,486



$ 935,801

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



22,349





23,826





(1,477)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 4,924,636



$ 3,990,312



$ 934,324

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 4,685,593



$ 3,842,144



$ 843,449

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



20,562





22,060





(1,498)

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 4,706,155



$ 3,864,204



$ 841,951

Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



44.3 %



44.9 %



(0.6) % Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



55.7 %



55.1 %



0.6 %

























Revenue

$ 828,580



$ 719,410



$ 109,170

Change in fair value



(335,483)





(314,091)





(21,392)

Net revenue



493,097





405,319





87,778

Net revenue margin



59.5 %



56.3 %



3.2 %

























Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases

$ 2,255,942



$ 1,714,919



$ 541,023



























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 332,164



$ 297,832



$ 34,332

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



6.7 %



7.5 %



(0.8) %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 392,075



$ 342,183



$ 49,892

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



8.3 %



8.9 %



(0.6) %

_____________________ (a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Adjusted Earnings Measures





























Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income

$ 78,981



$ 63,695



$ 308,389



$ 209,448

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



6,566





—





6,566





327

Equity method investment (income) loss(b)



(568)





(92)





(1,559)





16,460

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



—





—





1,019





5,691

Intangible asset amortization



1,249





2,014





7,290





8,055

Stock-based compensation expense



8,519





8,297





33,096





31,816

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net



(595)





902





(367)





1,064

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(2,860)





(2,608)





(7,528)





(14,789)

Adjusted earnings

$ 91,292



$ 72,208



$ 346,906



$ 258,072



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.00



$ 2.30



$ 11.52



$ 7.43



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 3.46



$ 2.61



$ 12.96



$ 9.15















Adjusted EBITDA





























Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income

$ 78,981



$ 63,695



$ 308,389



$ 209,448

Depreciation and amortization expenses



9,066





10,196





41,831





40,207

Interest expense, net



89,026





76,989





339,305





290,442

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net



(595)





902





(367)





1,064

Provision for income taxes



19,803





13,702





92,645





61,653

Stock-based compensation expense



8,519





8,297





33,096





31,816

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



6,566





—





6,566





327

Equity method investment (income) loss(b)



(568)





(92)





(1,559)





16,460

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



—





—





1,019





5,691

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 210,798



$ 173,689



$ 820,925



$ 657,108



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 839,391



$ 729,551



$ 3,151,653



$ 2,657,800

Adjusted EBITDA



210,798





173,689





820,925





657,108

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



25.1 %



23.8 %



26.0 %



24.7 %

_____________________ (a) In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $6.6 million ($5.0 million net of tax) of costs related to the announced acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Grasshopper Bank. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025. (b) In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an equity method investment loss of $16.6 million ($13.3 million net of tax) related to the write-down of its investment in Linear. (c) In the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $1.0 million ($0.8 million net of tax) and $5.7 million ($4.3 million net of tax), respectively, related to the early extinguishment of debt.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.