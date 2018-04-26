Enova Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

"We saw strong demand and stable credit in each of our six growth businesses during the first quarter, resulting in both revenue and earnings exceeding our expectations," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our good start to the year reinforces our commitment to our focused growth strategy. We're confident our diversified revenue streams, talented employees, best-in-class technology and strong competitive position set us up very well for the remainder of 2018 and beyond."

First Quarter 2018 Summary

Total revenue of $254 million in the first quarter of 2018 increased 32% from $192 million in the first quarter of 2017.

in the first quarter of 2018 increased 32% from in the first quarter of 2017. Gross profit margin was flat compared to the year ago quarter at 57.3%.

Net income was $28 million , or $0.81 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $14 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

, or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018 compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017. First quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $68 million , a non-GAAP measure, increased from $44 million in the first quarter of 2017.

, a non-GAAP measure, increased from in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted earnings of $35 million , or $1.02 per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, in the first quarter of 2018 increased from adjusted earnings of $15 million , or $0.45 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

"Our first quarter performance exceeded our expectations, and we are raising our full year guidance," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Strong year-over-year originations and receivables growth, meaningful operating leverage inherent in our online model, stable margins and a lower effective tax rate drove our strong performance. In addition, the business generated record operating cash flow during the quarter, and we continue to demonstrate market access to support our growth."

Enova ended the first quarter of 2018 with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $70 million. As of March 31, 2018, the company had total debt outstanding of $755 million, which included $217 million outstanding under Enova's $295 million securitization facilities. During the first quarter, Enova generated $153 million of cash flow from operations. On April 13, the Company's bank-led, secured revolving line of credit was amended to increase borrowing capacity from $40 million to $75 million.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2018, Enova expects total revenue of $230 million to $245 million, GAAP results of $0.34 diluted earnings per share to $0.56 diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA of $42 million to $52 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.41 to $0.62. For the full year 2018, Enova expects total revenue of $980 million to $1.04 billion, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.69 to $2.25, adjusted EBITDA of $190 million to $215 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.10 to $2.66.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 5 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit®, On Stride Financial®, Pounds to Pocket®, QuickQuid® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

Enova has provided combined loans and finance receivables, which is a non-GAAP measure. Enova also reports allowances and liabilities for estimated losses on loans and finance receivables individually and on a combined basis, which are GAAP measures that are included in Enova's financial statements. Management believes these measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential cost of revenue and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loan and finance receivables portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the residual amount on Enova's balance sheet since both revenue and the cost of revenue for loans and finance receivables are impacted by the aggregate amount of loans and finance receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation, loss on early extinguishment of debt and acquisition related costs, and Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value. The computation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as presented below may differ from the computation of similarly-titled measures provided by other companies.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









March 31,



December 31,



2018



2017



2017 Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 69,900



$ 97,030



$ 68,684 Restricted cash (includes restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $26,746, $17,815 and $21,696 as of March 31, 2018 and 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively)



34,765





25,610





29,460 Loans and finance receivables, net (includes loans of consolidated VIEs of $302,743, $225,473 and $282,724 and allowance for losses of $24,471, $17,879 and $22,728 as of March 31, 2018 and 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively)



703,076





515,463





704,705 Income taxes receivable



—





3,004





4,092 Other receivables and prepaid expenses



22,164





18,059





23,817 Property and equipment, net



47,698





44,279





48,525 Goodwill



267,013





267,011





267,015 Intangible assets, net



4,058





5,136





4,325 Other assets



9,526





9,821





8,837 Total assets

$ 1,158,200



$ 985,413



$ 1,159,460 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 70,473



$ 70,485



$ 77,123 Income taxes currently payable



257





—





— Deferred tax liabilities, net



17,087





25,338





12,108 Long-term debt (includes long-term debt of consolidated VIEs of $217,125, $145,449 and $211,406 and debt issuance costs of $2,666, $1,419 and $3,271, as of March 31, 2018 and 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively)



754,650





631,117





788,542 Total liabilities



842,467





726,940





877,773 Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:





















Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 34,340,242, 33,596,007 and 33,932,673 shares issued and 33,862,388, 33,488,159 and 33,504,555 outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively



—





—





— Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





— Additional paid in capital



32,671





20,766





29,781 Retained earnings



294,215





249,307





264,695 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,322)





(10,440)





(7,086) Treasury stock, at cost (477,854, 107,848 and 428,118 shares as of March 31, 2018 and 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively)



(6,831)





(1,160)





(5,703) Total stockholders' equity



315,733





258,473





281,687 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,158,200



$ 985,413



$ 1,159,460

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018



2017 Revenue

$ 254,298



$ 192,263 Cost of Revenue



108,553





81,884 Gross Profit



145,745





110,379 Expenses













Marketing



27,736





19,583 Operations and technology



25,538





23,531 General and administrative



26,921





25,696 Depreciation and amortization



3,838





3,497 Total Expenses



84,033





72,307 Income from Operations



61,712





38,072 Interest expense, net



(19,673)





(17,222) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain



(2,088)





227 Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(4,710)





— Income before Income Taxes



35,241





21,077 Provision for income taxes



7,343





7,225 Net Income

$ 27,898



$ 13,852 Earnings Per Share:













Net income per common share:













Basic

$ 0.83



$ 0.42 Diluted

$ 0.81



$ 0.41 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic



33,669





33,372 Diluted



34,572





34,036

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018



2017 Cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 153,002



$ 119,865 Cash flows used in investing activities













Loans and finance receivables



(108,081)





(45,802) Property and equipment additions



(3,349)





(2,156) Other investing activities



24





2,367 Total cash flows used in investing activities



(111,406)





(45,591) Cash flows used in financing activities



(40,608)





(20,506) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



5,533





2,632 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



6,521





56,400 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



98,144





66,240 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 104,665



$ 122,640

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION (dollars in thousands)

The following table presents information on Enova's domestic and international operations for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.



Three Months Ended March 31,





















2018



2017



$ Change



% Change

Domestic:































Revenue

$ 212,966



$ 164,669



$ 48,297





29.3 % Cost of revenue



88,113





70,649





17,464





24.7

Gross profit

$ 124,853



$ 94,020



$ 30,833





32.8

Gross profit margin



58.6 %



57.1 %



1.5 %



2.6 % International:































Revenue

$ 41,332



$ 27,594



$ 13,738





49.8 % Cost of revenue



20,440





11,235





9,205





81.9

Gross profit

$ 20,892



$ 16,359



$ 4,533





27.7

Gross profit margin



50.5 %



59.3 %



(8.8) %



(14.8) % Total:































Revenue

$ 254,298



$ 192,263



$ 62,035





32.3 % Cost of revenue



108,553





81,884





26,669





32.6

Gross profit

$ 145,745



$ 110,379



$ 35,366





32.0

Gross profit margin



57.3 %



57.4 %



(0.1) %



(0.2) %

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018



2017



Change

Cost of revenue

$ 108,553



$ 81,884



$ 26,669

Charge-offs (net of recoveries)



118,705





98,814





19,891

Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross:























Company owned(a)



831,299





635,236





196,063

Guaranteed by Enova(a)(b)



32,143





28,027





4,116

Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross (a)(c)

$ 863,442



$ 663,263



$ 200,179

Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross:























Company owned

$ 817,359



$ 598,717



$ 218,642

Guaranteed by Enova(b)



26,594





22,546





4,048

Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross (c)

$ 843,953



$ 621,263



$ 222,690

Ending allowance and liability for losses

$ 115,693



$ 84,441



$ 31,252

Combined originations (d)

$ 557,424



$ 447,536



$ 109,888



























Loans and finance receivables ratios:























Cost of revenue as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)



12.6 %



12.3 %



0.3 % Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)



13.7 %



14.9 %



(1.2) % Gross profit margin



57.3 %



57.4 %



(0.1) % Allowance and liability for losses as a % of combined loans and finance receivables, gross(c)(e)



13.7 %



13.6 %



0.1 %

























(a) The average combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is the average of the month-end balances during the period. (b) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the credit services organization (or CSO), which are not included in Enova's financial statements. (c) Non-GAAP measure. See the above discussion for additional information regarding combined loans and finance receivables. (d) Represents loans and finance receivables originated by Enova and third-party lenders through the CSO and includes renewals of existing origination agreements to customers in good standing. The disclosure is statistical data that is not included in Enova's financial statements. (e) Allowance and liability for losses as a percentage of combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is determined using period-end balances.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Adjusted Earnings Measures









Three Months Ended





March 31,





2018



2017

Net Income

$ 27,898



$ 13,852

Adjustments:















Loss on early extinguishment of debt(a)



4,710





—

Intangible asset amortization



267





271

Stock-based compensation expense



2,433





2,320

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)



2,088





(227)

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(1,979)





(810)



















Adjusted earnings

$ 35,417



$ 15,406



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.81



$ 0.41



















Adjusted earnings per share

$ 1.02



$ 0.45









Adjusted EBITDA

















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2018



2017

Net Income

$ 27,898



$ 13,852

Depreciation and amortization expenses



3,838





3,497

Interest expense, net



19,673





17,222

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)



2,088





(227)

Provision for income taxes



7,343





7,225

Stock-based compensation expense



2,433





2,320

Adjustments:















Loss on early extinguishment of debt(a)



4,710





—



















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 67,983



$ 43,889



















Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:















Total Revenue

$ 254,298



$ 192,263

Adjusted EBITDA



67,983





43,889

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



26.7 %



22.8 %

























(a) In the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $4.7 million ($3.7 million net of tax) loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the repurchase of $50.0 million principal amount of senior notes.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands)

Estimated Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings per Share For 2018

The following tables reconcile estimated Income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure and diluted income per share to adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:





Estimated Results









Three Months Ended June 30, 2018



Low



High



Unaudited Income from operations

$ 35,100



$ 45,100 Depreciation and amortization



3,900





3,900 Stock-based compensation expense



3,000





3,000 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 42,000



$ 52,000



















Estimated Results



Year Ended December 31, 2018



Low



High



Unaudited Income from operations

$ 162,600



$ 187,600 Depreciation and amortization



15,800





15,800 Stock-based compensation expense



11,600





11,600 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 190,000



$ 215,000



















Estimated Results



Three Months Ended June 30, 2018



Low



High



Unaudited Diluted income per share

$ 0.34



$ 0.56 Adjustments:













Intangible asset amortization



0.01





0.01 Stock-based compensation expense



0.09





0.08 Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(0.03)





(0.03) Adjusted earnings per share

$ 0.41



$ 0.62



















Estimated Results



Year Ended December 31, 2018



Low



High



Unaudited Diluted income per share

$ 1.69



$ 2.25 Adjustments:













Loss on early extinguishment of debt



0.13





0.13 Intangible asset amortization



0.03





0.03 Stock-based compensation expense



0.33





0.33 Foreign currency transaction gain



0.06





0.06 Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(0.14)





(0.14) Adjusted earnings per share

$ 2.10



$ 2.66

