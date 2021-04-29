Enova Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We're pleased to report a record first quarter of profitability, driven by solid credit performance, improving originations and disciplined expense management," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "We are encouraged by the recent signs of a recovery in demand and believe that our diverse product offerings, nimble machine learning-powered credit risk management capabilities and solid balance sheet position us well to profitably accelerate growth as the economy continues to recover."

First Quarter 2021 Summary

Total revenue of $259 million in the first quarter of 2021 decreased 28% from $362 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net revenue margin of 91.9% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 34.9% in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income from continuing operations of $76 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $6 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $137 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $36 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings of $82 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

"Our strong profitability in the first quarter reflects our continued strong execution despite the ongoing pandemic," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Looking ahead, we are optimistic that we will see both consumer and small business demand accelerate as the economy normalizes. We believe we are well positioned to capture the improving demand with our flexible online-only model, strong balance sheet, broad breadth of products, and the powerful credit risk management capabilities of our world-class analytics and technology."

Outlook

Enova is monitoring and adapting quickly to changes in the current environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the ongoing uncertainties related to virus resurgences, changes in governmental restrictions, potential economic stimulus, employment stabilization, and business re-openings, the Company is not providing guidance for the second quarter or full year 2021.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, April 29th. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova International Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 6, 2021, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 10154678.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, losses on early extinguishment of debt and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2020

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 324,328



$ 161,076



$ 297,273

Restricted cash



49,879





42,742





71,927

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



1,230,711





1,093,207





1,241,506

Income taxes receivable



—





35,487





—

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



41,630





33,530





40,301

Property and equipment, net



78,899





56,216





79,417

Operating lease right-of-use assets



39,159





19,981





40,123

Goodwill



279,275





267,868





267,974

Intangible assets, net



41,155





1,918





26,008

Other assets



48,606





21,276





43,546

Total assets

$ 2,133,642



$ 1,733,301



$ 2,108,075

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 108,982



$ 95,893



$ 124,071

Operating lease liabilities



66,090





35,783





67,956

Income taxes currently payable



17,378





—





2,624

Deferred tax liabilities, net



61,070





71,679





48,129

Long-term debt



874,514





1,091,732





946,461

Total liabilities



1,128,034





1,295,087





1,189,241

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

42,862,788, 36,112,268 and 41,936,784 shares issued

and 36,598,693, 31,007,899 and 35,762,926 outstanding

as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



203,765





67,440





187,981

Retained earnings



925,386





477,082





849,466

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,498)





(7,807)





(6,898)

Treasury stock, at cost (6,264,095, 5,104,369 and 6,173,858 shares as

of March 31, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



(115,787)





(98,501)





(113,201)

Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity



1,004,866





438,214





917,348

Noncontrolling interest



742





—





1,486

Total stockholders' equity



1,005,608





438,214





918,834

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,133,642



$ 1,733,301



$ 2,108,075



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021



2020

Revenue

$ 259,444



$ 362,252

Change in Fair Value



(21,078)





(235,719)

Net Revenue



238,366





126,533

Expenses















Marketing



28,568





34,558

Operations and technology



35,627





31,266

General and administrative



44,089





27,951

Depreciation and amortization



6,627





3,670

Total Expenses



114,911





97,445

Income from Operations



123,455





29,088

Interest expense, net



(19,914)





(20,381)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain



(34)





41

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(378)





—

Equity method investment income



558





—

Income before Income Taxes



103,687





8,748

Provision for income taxes



27,716





3,000

Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling interest



75,971





5,748

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



51





—

Net income from continuing operations



75,920





5,748

Net loss from discontinued operations



—





(288)

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 75,920



$ 5,460

Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International, Inc.:















Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:















Continuing operations

$ 2.10



$ 0.18

Discontinued operations



—





(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 2.10



$ 0.17

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:















Continuing operations

$ 2.03



$ 0.18

Discontinued operations



—





(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 2.03



$ 0.17

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic



36,109





32,337

Diluted



37,487





32,833



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020

Cash flows provided by operating activities















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

$ 117,028



$ 252,802

Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



—





(288)

Total Cash flows provided by operating activities



117,028





252,514

Cash flows used in investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(9,015)





(178,185)

Acquisitions



(28,358)





(3,597)

Purchases of property and equipment



(7,106)





(5,156)

Other investing activities



25





57

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(44,454)





(186,881)

Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities



(67,656)





57,335

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



89





(114)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



5,007





122,854

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



369,200





80,964

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 374,207



$ 203,818



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021



2020



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 1,219,848



$ 1,061,408



$ 158,440

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



5,691





10,287





(4,596)

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 1,225,539



$ 1,071,695



$ 153,844

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 1,230,711



$ 1,093,207



$ 137,504

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



7,246





12,445





(5,199)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 1,237,957



$ 1,105,652



$ 132,305

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



101.0 %



103.2 %



(2.2) % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 1,265,987



$ 1,145,748



$ 120,239

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



6,792





11,798





(5,006)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 1,272,779



$ 1,157,546



$ 115,233

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 1,299,248



$ 1,190,198



$ 109,050

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



8,670





17,846





(9,176)

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 1,307,918



$ 1,208,044



$ 99,874



























Revenue

$ 257,297



$ 359,806



$ (102,509)

Change in fair value



(21,078)





(235,719)





214,641

Net revenue



236,219





124,087





112,132

Net revenue margin



91.8 %



34.5 %



57.3 % Change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



1.6 %



19.5 %



(17.9) %

























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 96,228



$ 86,294



$ 9,934

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



7.6 %



7.5 %



0.1 %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 54,450



$ 203,224



$ (148,774)

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance

receivable balance(d)



4.2 %



16.8 %



(12.6) %











(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted Earnings Measures





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021



2020

Net income from continuing operations

$ 75,920



$ 5,748

Adjustments:















Transaction-related costs(a)



1,412





—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt(b)



378





—

Intangible asset amortization



1,151





267

Stock-based compensation expense



5,804





3,460

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)



34





(41)

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(2,209)





(868)



















Adjusted earnings

$ 82,490



$ 8,566



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.03



$ 0.18



















Adjusted earnings per share

$ 2.20



$ 0.26



Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021



2020

Net income from continuing operations

$ 75,920



$ 5,748

Depreciation and amortization expenses



6,621





3,670

Interest expense, net



19,755





20,381

Foreign currency transaction loss



34





(41)

Provision for income taxes



27,716





3,000

Stock-based compensation expense



5,804





3,460

Adjustments:















Transaction-related costs(a)



1,412





—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt(b)



378





—

Equity method investment income



(558)





—



















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 137,082



$ 36,218



















Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:















Total Revenue

$ 259,444



$ 362,252

Adjusted EBITDA



137,082





36,218

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



52.8 %



10.0 %











(a) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary. (b) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization notes.

