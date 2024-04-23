Enova Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue increased 26% from the first quarter of 2023 to $610 million

Diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share increased 5% and 7% from the first quarter of 2023 to $1.64 and $1.91 , respectively

and , respectively Total company combined loans and finance receivables increased 23% from the end of first quarter of 2023 to a record $3.5 billion as total company originations were $1.4 billion for the quarter

as total company originations were for the quarter Continued solid credit performance and outlook with a first quarter net revenue margin of 57%

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $738 million at March 31

at Repurchased $139 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to start the year with another quarter of consistent and profitable growth," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "This year marks the 20th year since Enova's founding and the 10th year as a public company. Our talented team continues to use that experience to skillfully leverage our flexible online-only business model, diversified product offerings and machine learning-powered credit risk management capabilities, allowing us to efficiently capture demand to drive strong growth while delivering stable credit performance as both our small business and consumer customers remain on solid footing in the current macro environment. We remain focused on delivering profitable growth to drive shareholder value while providing our customers with fast, trustworthy credit."

First Quarter 2024 Summary

Total revenue of $610 million in the first quarter of 2024 increased 26% from $483 million in the first quarter of 2023.

in the first quarter of 2024 increased 26% from in the first quarter of 2023. Net revenue margin of 57% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 59% in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income of $48 million , or $1.64 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $51 million , or $1.56 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

, or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to , or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $149 million compared to $126 million in the first quarter of 2023.

compared to in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings of $56 million , or $1.91 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted earnings of $59 million , or $1.79 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

"We had a great start to 2024 as strong growth in originations, receivables and revenue along with solid credit and operating efficiency drove better than expected financial results, and we remain well positioned to continue to generate meaningful financial results this year and beyond," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "We also executed the largest quarterly return of capital through share repurchases in our company's history as our balance sheet flexibility continues to support the creation of long-term shareholder value from both portfolio growth and significant capital returns."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial services company with powerful online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. Through its world-class analytics and machine learning algorithms, Enova has provided more than 10 million customers with over $55 billion in loans and financing. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for other nonoperating expenses, equity method investment income or loss, certain transaction-related costs and a discrete regulatory settlement shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





March 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2023

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,458



$ 97,680



$ 54,357

Restricted cash



152,469





190,713





323,082

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



3,795,210





3,003,366





3,629,167

Income taxes receivable



85,424





37,884





44,129

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



65,963





55,478





71,982

Property and equipment, net



111,678





95,413





108,705

Operating lease right-of-use assets



13,651





12,398





14,251

Goodwill



279,275





279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



16,991





25,046





19,005

Other assets



39,408





49,739





41,583

Total assets

$ 4,636,527



$ 3,846,992



$ 4,585,536

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 290,603



$ 177,869



$ 261,156

Operating lease liabilities



26,959





25,695





27,042

Deferred tax liabilities, net



127,887





108,294





113,350

Long-term debt



3,040,867





2,314,381





2,943,805

Total liabilities



3,486,316





2,626,239





3,345,353

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 46,193,337, 44,917,916 and 45,339,814 shares issued and 27,349,818, 31,334,875 and 29,089,258 outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



298,191





258,806





284,256

Retained earnings



1,536,734





1,364,108





1,488,306

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,234)





(7,337)





(6,264)

Treasury stock, at cost (18,843,519, 13,583,041 and 16,250,556 shares as of March 31, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively)



(677,480)





(394,824)





(526,115)

Total stockholders' equity



1,150,211





1,220,753





1,240,183

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,636,527



$ 3,846,992



$ 4,585,536



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024



2023

Revenue

$ 609,889



$ 483,256

Change in Fair Value



(264,023)





(197,366)

Net Revenue



345,866





285,890

Operating Expenses















Marketing



110,567





79,755

Operations and technology



54,379





49,169

General and administrative



39,865





37,158

Depreciation and amortization



10,263





10,540

Total Operating Expenses



215,074





176,622

Income from Operations



130,792





109,268

Interest expense, net



(65,597)





(43,321)

Foreign currency transaction loss



(48)





(171)

Equity method investment loss



—





(6)

Other nonoperating expenses



(492)





(133)

Income before Income Taxes



64,655





65,637

Provision for income taxes



16,227





14,714

Net income

$ 48,428



$ 50,923

Earnings Per Share















Earnings per common share:















Basic

$ 1.72



$ 1.62

Diluted

$ 1.64



$ 1.56

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic



28,196





31,341

Diluted



29,503





32,711



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2024



2023

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 348,563



$ 282,016

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(431,959)





(195,051)

Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(11,225)





(10,378)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(443,184)





(205,429)

Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities



(53,975)





33,555

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



84





(149)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(148,512)





109,993

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



377,439





178,400

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 228,927



$ 288,393



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands) The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024



2023



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 3,298,430



$ 2,700,060



$ 598,370

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



10,780





10,549





231

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 3,309,210



$ 2,710,609



$ 598,601

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 3,795,210



$ 3,003,366



$ 791,844

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



14,773





13,901





872

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 3,809,983



$ 3,017,267



$ 792,716

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.1 %



111.3 %



3.8 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 3,438,468



$ 2,785,235



$ 653,233

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



13,046





12,841





205

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 3,451,514



$ 2,798,076



$ 653,438

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 3,376,099



$ 2,825,649



$ 550,450

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



14,956





14,206





750

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 3,391,055



$ 2,839,855



$ 551,200

Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



48.9 %



61.1 %



(12.2) % Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



51.1 %



38.9 %



12.2 %

























Revenue

$ 601,208



$ 475,467



$ 125,741

Change in fair value



(262,106)





(195,055)





(67,051)

Net revenue



339,102





280,412





58,690

Net revenue margin



56.4 %



59.0 %



(2.6) %

























Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases

$ 1,377,367



$ 1,061,367



$ 316,000



























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 279,659



$ 198,011



$ 81,648

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



8.1 %



7.1 %



1.0 %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 286,698



$ 232,487



$ 54,211

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



8.5 %



8.2 %



0.3 %

















(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted Earnings Measures





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024



2023

Net income

$ 48,428



$ 50,923

Adjustments:















Transaction-related costs(a)



327





—

Lease termination and cease-use costs(b)



—





1,698

Equity method investment loss



—





6

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



492





133

Intangible asset amortization



2,014





2,344

Stock-based compensation expense



7,639





5,969

Foreign currency transaction loss



48





171

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(2,642)





(2,571)



















Adjusted earnings

$ 56,306



$ 58,673



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.64



$ 1.56



















Adjusted earnings per share

$ 1.91



$ 1.79





Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024



2023

Net income

$ 48,428



$ 50,923

Depreciation and amortization expenses



10,263





10,540

Interest expense, net



65,597





43,321

Foreign currency transaction loss



48





171

Provision for income taxes



16,227





14,714

Stock-based compensation expense



7,639





5,969

Adjustments:















Transaction-related costs(a)



327





—

Equity method investment loss



—





6

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



492





133



















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 149,021



$ 125,777



















Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:















Total Revenue

$ 609,889



$ 483,256

Adjusted EBITDA



149,021





125,777

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



24.4 %



26.0 %

















(a) In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025. (b) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss of $1.7 million ($1.3 million net of tax) related to the exit of leased office space. (c) In the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax) and $0.1 million ($0.1 million net of tax), respectively, related to the repurchase of senior notes.

