Enova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results[1]

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

"Our fourth quarter topped off another year of strong results for Enova, driven by strong demand, solid execution, and efficient marketing," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "The business continues to operate at a very high level, demonstrated by the substantial revenue and earnings growth we delivered in 2019. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us and expect 2020 to be another excellent year for Enova, as we adapt to changes in the market to continue to help hardworking people get access to fast, trustworthy credit."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Summary

Total revenue of $345 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 25% from $277 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit margin was 42.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 43.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income of $30 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $10 million , or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $66 million, a non-GAAP measure, increased from $49 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted earnings of $31 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased from adjusted earnings of $19 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Summary

Total revenue of $1.175 billion in 2019 increased 21% from $973 million in 2018.

Gross profit margin was 48.7% in 2019, compared to 48.2% in 2018.

Net income of $128 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, in 2019 increased from $64 million , or $1.81 per diluted share, in 2018.

, or $1.81 per diluted share, in 2018. Full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $276 million, a non-GAAP measure, increased from $202 million in 2018.

Adjusted earnings of $140 million, or $4.08 per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, in 2019 increased from adjusted earnings of $84 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in 2018.

"Fourth quarter financial results reflect our continued ability to leverage our diverse product offerings, solid balance sheet, operating leverage and disciplined focus on unit economics to deliver both significant growth and profitability. As shown in our outlook for 2020, we expect a continuation of these trends into the new year," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our outlook also incorporates the adoption of the fair value method of accounting for our receivables portfolio to comply with new life of loan loss recognition requirements, which we feel best aligns with our operating model and the economics of our business."

Enova ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $47 million. As of December 31, 2019, the company had total debt outstanding of $991 million, which included $308 million outstanding of combined installment loan securitization facilities and $72 million outstanding under our $125 million corporate revolver. During the fourth quarter, Enova generated $249 million of cash flows from operations.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Enova acquired 1.025 million shares at a cost of $23 million under the company's share repurchase programs. At the end of the fourth quarter, $56 million was available under the company's $75 million share repurchase program.

Outlook

Beginning January 1, 2020, Enova will adopt fair value accounting to comply with new accounting standards for life of loan loss accounting and the outlook for 2020 reflects this adoption. Please see the "Supplemental Financial Information" for the fourth quarter 2019 on Enova's investor relations website for additional details and pro forma results for comparability of the outlook to prior periods.

For the first quarter of 2020, Enova expects total revenue of $328 million to $348 million, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.27 to $1.71, adjusted EBITDA of $85 million to $105 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.35 to $1.78. For the full year 2020, Enova expects total revenue of $1.418 billion to $1.488 billion, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.21 to $5.50, adjusted EBITDA of $305 million to $365 million and adjusted earnings per share of $4.53 to $5.82.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 6 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since both revenue and cost of revenue are impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for lease termination and cease-use costs and losses on early extinguishment of debt shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

1Fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results and comparable periods are presented on a continuing operations basis and exclude the results of discontinued operations in the U.K. unless otherwise noted. Enova exited the U.K. market in Q4 2019. The company recorded a one-time after-tax charge of $74 million, including one-time cash charges of $53 million to support cessation of U.K. lending activities.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





December 31,





2019



2018

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$ 47,344



$ 28,114

Restricted cash(1)



45,069





22,169

Loans and finance receivables, net(1)



1,062,650





780,112

Income taxes receivable



32,859





28,914

Other receivables and prepaid expenses(1)



31,643





29,549

Property and equipment, net



54,540





46,062

Operating lease right-of-use asset



19,586





—

Goodwill



267,013





267,013

Intangible assets, net



2,185





3,255

Other assets(1)



11,463





12,179

Assets from discontinued operations



—





110,818

Total assets

$ 1,574,352



$ 1,328,185

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1)

$ 122,163



$ 81,525

Operating lease liability



35,712





—

Deferred tax liabilities, net



48,683





33,171

Long-term debt(1)



991,181





857,929

Liabilities from discontinued operations



—





7,792

Total liabilities



1,197,739





980,417

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 35,764,943 and 34,856,553 shares issued and 32,974,714 and 33,584,606 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively



—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Additional paid in capital



63,791





48,175

Retained earnings



372,681





336,415

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,066)





(13,805)

Treasury stock, at cost (2,790,229 and 1,271,947 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively)



(56,793)





(23,017)

Total stockholders' equity



376,613





347,768

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,574,352



$ 1,328,185





























(1) Includes amounts in wholly owned, bankruptcy-remote special purpose subsidiaries ("VIEs") presented separately in the table below.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following table presents the aggregated assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs, which are included in the Consolidated Balance Sheets above. The assets in the table below may only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs and are in excess of those obligations.





December 31,





2019



2018

Assets of consolidated VIEs, included in total assets above















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 420



$ 210

Restricted cash



42,354





22,168

Loans and finance receivables, net (includes allowance for losses of $38,540 and $27,255 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively)



420,690





318,961

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



9





2,712

Other assets



2,161





2,544

Total assets of consolidated VIEs

$ 465,634



$ 346,595

Liabilities of consolidated VIEs, included in total liabilities above















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 3,171



$ 3,087

Long-term debt



304,598





223,368

Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs

$ 307,769



$ 226,455



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue

$ 345,262



$ 276,706



$ 1,174,757



$ 972,621

Cost of Revenue



198,417





157,448





602,894





503,405

Gross Profit



146,845





119,258





571,863





469,216

Expenses































Marketing



35,705





25,728





115,132





95,960

Operations and technology



22,909





21,701





84,262





78,367

General and administrative



24,642





27,034





109,204





105,143

Depreciation and amortization



4,007





3,562





15,055





14,200

Total Expenses



87,263





78,025





323,653





293,670

Income from Operations



59,582





41,233





248,210





175,546

Interest expense, net



(19,751)





(20,078)





(75,604)





(79,364)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain, net



(26)





(55)





(216)





(2,318)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-





(7,812)





(2,321)





(24,991)

Income before Income Taxes



39,805





13,288





170,069





68,873

Provision for income taxes



10,277





3,494





42,053





5,301

Net income from continuing operations



29,528





9,794





128,016





63,572

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations



(80,081)





(1,123)





(91,404)





6,526

Net (Loss) Income

$ (50,553)



$ 8,671



$ 36,612



$ 70,098

Earnings (Loss) Per Share:































Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:































Continuing operations

$ 0.88



$ 0.29



$ 3.80



$ 1.87

Discontinued operations



(2.39)





(0.03)





(2.71)





0.19

(Loss) earnings per common share – basic

$ (1.51)



$ 0.25



$ 1.09



$ 2.06

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:































Continuing operations

$ 0.87



$ 0.28



$ 3.72



$ 1.81

Discontinued operations



(2.39)





(0.03)





(2.71)





0.19

(Loss) earnings per common share – diluted

$ (1.51)



$ 0.25



$ 1.06



$ 1.99

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



33,553





34,158





33,715





33,993

Diluted



34,119





35,103





34,398





35,176



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018

Cash flows provided by operating activities















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

$ 800,148



$ 610,989

Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



58,087





73,851

Cash flows provided by operating activities



858,235





684,840

Cash flows used in investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(851,056)





(637,634)

Property and equipment additions



(17,298)





(14,656)

Other investing activities



(2,729)





251

Cash flows from investing activities - continuing operations



(871,083)





(652,039)

Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations



(14,674)





(68,894)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(885,757)





(720,933)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



95,484





22,479

Effect of exchange rates on cash



(654)





(7,271)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



67,308





(20,885)

Less: increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations



(25,178)





(1,287)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - continuing operations



42,130





(22,172)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



50,283





72,455

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 92,413



$ 50,283



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Three Months Ended December 31

2019



2018



Change

Cost of revenue

$ 198,417



$ 157,448



$ 40,969

Charge-offs (net of recoveries)



181,465





148,023





33,442

Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross:























Company owned(a)



1,168,425





908,286





260,139

Guaranteed by Enova(a)(b)



24,723





29,565





(4,842)

Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)

$ 1,193,148



$ 937,851



$ 255,297

Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross:























Company owned

$ 1,239,589



$ 924,326



$ 315,263

Guaranteed by Enova(b)



27,560





29,704





(2,144)

Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross(c)

$ 1,267,149



$ 954,030



$ 313,119

Ending allowance and liability for losses

$ 178,450



$ 146,380



$ 32,070

Combined originations(d)

$ 656,025



$ 556,811



$ 99,214



























Loans and finance receivables ratios:























Cost of revenue as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)



16.6 %



16.8 %



(0.2) % Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)



15.2 %



15.8 %



(0.6) % Gross profit margin



42.5 %



43.1 %



(0.6) % Allowance and liability for losses as a % of combined loans and finance receivables, gross(c)(e)



14.1 %



15.3 %



(1.2) %



























(a) The average combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is the average of the month-end balances during the period. (b) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the credit services organization (or CSO), which are not included in Enova's financial statements. (c) Non-GAAP measure. See the above discussion for additional information regarding combined loans and finance receivables. (d) Represents loans and finance receivables originated by Enova and third-party lenders through the CSO and includes renewals of existing origination agreements to customers in good standing. The disclosure is statistical data that is not included in Enova's financial statements. (e) Allowance and liability for losses as a percentage of combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is determined using period-end balances.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted Earnings Measures





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income from continuing operations

$ 29,528



$ 9,794



$ 128,016



$ 63,572

Adjustments:































Loss on early extinguishment of debt(a)



—





7,812





2,321





24,991

Lease termination and cease use costs



—





—





726





—

Intangible asset amortization



267





267





1,070





1,070

Stock-based compensation expense



2,183





3,511





11,967





11,660

Foreign currency transaction loss



26





55





216





2,318

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(693)





(2,797)





(3,907)





(8,885)

Discrete tax adjustments(c)



—





—





(141)





(11,237)

Regulatory settlement(d)



—





633





—





633



































Adjusted earnings

$ 31,311



$ 19,275



$ 140,268



$ 84,122



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.28



$ 3.72



$ 1.81



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 0.92



$ 0.55



$ 4.08



$ 2.39



Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income from continuing operations

$ 29,528



$ 9,784



$ 128,016



$ 63,572

Depreciation and amortization expenses



4,007





3,562





15,055





14,200

Interest expense, net



19,751





20,078





75,604





79,364

Foreign currency transaction loss



26





55





216





2,318

Provision for income taxes



10,277





3,494





42,053





5,301

Stock-based compensation expense



2,183





3,511





11,967





11,660

Adjustments:































Lease termination and cease use costs(b)



—





—





370





—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt(a)



—





7,812





2,321





24,991

Regulatory settlement(d)



—





633





—





633



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 65,772



$ 48,929



$ 275,602



$ 202,039



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 345,262



$ 276,706



$ 1,174,757



$ 972,621

Adjusted EBITDA



65,772





48,929





275,602





202,039

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



19.0 %



17.7 %



23.5 %



20.8 %



























(a) In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded impairment charges of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to operating right-of-use lease assets and $0.3 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to leasehold improvement assets related to its decision to cease use and sublease a portion of a leased office space. (b) In the first quarter of 2019 and the first, third and fourth quarters of 2018, the Company recorded losses of $2.3 million ($2.2 million net of tax), $4.7 million ($3.7 million net of tax), $12.5 million ($9.9 million net of tax) and $7.8 million ($6.0 million net of tax), respectively, on early extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of $44.1 million securitization notes, $50.0 million principal amount of senior notes, the repurchase of $178.5 million principal amount of senior notes, and the repurchase of $116.5 million principal amount of senior notes, respectively. (c) In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recognized $0.1 million of interest income on a tax refund received as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (d) In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company consented to the issuance of a Consent Order by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or the CFPB, pursuant to which it agreed, without admitting or denying any of the facts or conclusions made by the CFPB from its 2014 review of us, to pay a civil money penalty of $3.2 million, which is nondeductible for tax purposes.

