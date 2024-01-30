Enova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Total revenue increased 20% from the fourth quarter of 2022 to $584 million

Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.13 and adjusted earnings per share totaled $1.83

Total company combined loans and finance receivables increased 16% from the end of fourth quarter of 2022 to $3.3 billion

Continued solid credit performance and outlook with a fourth quarter net revenue margin of 56% and a sequential increase in the fair value of the consolidated portfolio as a percentage of principal to 115% at December 31

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $870 million at December 31

Repurchased $66 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"We are pleased to end the year on a positive note with another strong quarter of solid revenue and profitable growth," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our performance in 2023 was made possible by the world class team we have built at Enova, along with our flexible online-only business model, nimble machine learning powered credit risk management capabilities, diversified product offerings and solid balance sheet. We delivered a record quarter of originations, driven by strong demand, especially in our SMB business and solid credit performance across our entire portfolio. Looking ahead, we feel like we are in a strong position heading into 2024 with an improving macroeconomic environment and good momentum across our entire product range."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary

Total revenue of $584 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 20% from $486 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net revenue margin of 56% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 60% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income of $35 million , or $1.13 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $51 million , or $1.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

, or per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to , or per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $130 million compared to $120 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings of $57 million , or $1.83 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $57 million , or $1.76 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Summary

Total revenue of $2.1 billion in 2023 increased 22% from $1.7 billion in 2022.

in 2023 increased 22% from in 2022. Net revenue margin of 58% in 2023 compared to 64% in 2022.

Net income from continuing operations of $175 million , or $5.49 per diluted share, in 2023, compared to $207 million , or $6.19 per diluted share, in 2022.

, or per diluted share, in 2023, compared to , or per diluted share, in 2022. Full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $503 million compared to $443 million in 2022.

compared to in 2022. Adjusted earnings of $219 million , or $6.85 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in 2023, compared to adjusted earnings of $228 million , or $6.81 per diluted share, in 2022.

"We ended 2023 with positive momentum as strong growth in originations, receivables and revenue along with solid credit and operating efficiency drove another quarter of solid financial results," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "We continued to successfully access multiple funding markets during the fourth quarter and our ample liquidity and strong balance sheet enabled record originations this quarter while returning significant capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Our strong financial position as we begin 2024 has us well positioned to drive profitable growth and deliver on our commitment to generating long-term shareholder value."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for other nonoperating expenses, equity method investment income or loss, certain transaction-related costs and a discrete regulatory settlement shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





December 31,



2023



2022 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 54,357



$ 100,165 Restricted cash



323,082





78,235 Loans and finance receivables at fair value



3,629,167





3,018,528 Income taxes receivable



44,129





43,741 Other receivables and prepaid expenses



71,982





66,267 Property and equipment, net



108,705





93,228 Operating lease right-of-use asset



14,251





19,347 Goodwill



279,275





279,275 Intangible assets, net



19,005





27,390 Other assets



41,583





54,713 Total assets

$ 4,585,536



$ 3,780,889 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 261,156



$ 198,320 Operating lease liability



27,042





33,595 Deferred tax liabilities, net



113,350





104,169 Long-term debt



2,943,805





2,258,660 Total liabilities



3,345,353





2,594,744 Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 45,339,814 and 44,326,999 shares issued and 29,089,258 and 31,220,928 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively



—





— Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





— Additional paid in capital



284,256





251,878 Retained earnings



1,488,306





1,313,185 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,264)





(5,990) Treasury stock, at cost (16,250,556 and 13,106,071 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)



(526,115)





(372,928) Total stockholders' equity



1,240,183





1,186,145 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,585,536



$ 3,780,889

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Revenue

$ 583,592



$ 486,164



$ 2,117,639



$ 1,736,085 Change in Fair Value



(258,556)





(196,056)





(887,717)





(618,521) Net Revenue



325,036





290,108





1,229,922





1,117,564 Operating Expenses





























Marketing



122,226





96,573





414,460





382,573 Operations and technology



47,089





44,723





194,905





173,668 General and administrative



49,148





35,064





160,265





140,464 Depreciation and amortization



9,034





8,499





38,157





36,867 Total Operating Expenses



227,497





184,859





807,787





733,572 Income from Operations



97,539





105,249





422,135





383,992 Interest expense, net



(57,208)





(37,530)





(194,779)





(115,887) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net



49





(715)





57





(645) Equity method investment income (loss)



1,251





(87)





116





6,435 Other nonoperating expenses



(3)





—





(282)





(1,321) Income before Income Taxes



41,628





66,917





227,247





272,574 Provision for income taxes



6,860





16,045





52,126





65,150 Net income

$ 34,768



$ 50,872



$ 175,121



$ 207,424 Earnings Per Share:





























Earnings per common share:





























Basic

$ 1.17



$ 1.62



$ 5.71



$ 6.42 Diluted

$ 1.13



$ 1.56



$ 5.49



$ 6.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding:





























Basic



29,687





31,401





30,673





32,290 Diluted



30,887





32,627





31,921





33,483

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,



2023



2022 Cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 1,166,869



$ 893,998 Cash flows from investing activities













Loans and finance receivables



(1,449,417)





(1,631,354) Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(45,241)





(43,629) Sale of subsidiary



—





8,713 Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,494,658)





(1,666,270) Cash flows provided by financing activities



526,541





724,866 Effect of exchange rates on cash



287





(77) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



199,039





(47,483) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



178,400





225,883 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 377,439



$ 178,400

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands) The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Three Months Ended December 31

2023



2022



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 3,154,735



$ 2,739,164



$ 415,571

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



13,537





12,937





600

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 3,168,272



$ 2,752,101



$ 416,171

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 3,629,167



$ 3,018,528



$ 610,639

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



18,534





16,257





2,277

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 3,647,701



$ 3,034,785



$ 612,916

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.1 %



110.3 %



4.8 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 3,297,082



$ 2,837,799



$ 459,283

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



16,351





15,644





707

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 3,313,433



$ 2,853,443



$ 459,990

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 3,141,479



$ 2,723,006



$ 418,473

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



16,341





15,050





1,291

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 3,157,820



$ 2,738,056



$ 419,764



























Revenue

$ 574,721



$ 478,945



$ 95,776

Change in fair value



(256,412)





(194,375)





(62,037)

Net revenue



318,309





284,570





33,739

Net revenue margin



55.4 %



59.4 %



(4.0) % Change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



8.1 %



7.1 %



1.0 %

























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 263,524



$ 190,119



$ 73,405

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



8.0 %



6.7 %



1.3 %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 305,436



$ 240,531



$ 64,905

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



9.7 %



8.8 %



0.9 %

















(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Adjusted Earnings Measures









Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net income

$ 34,768



$ 50,872



$ 175,121



$ 207,424

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



755





—





755





—

Lease termination and cease use costs(b)



—





—





1,698





—

Equity method investment (income) loss(c)



(1,251)





87





(116)





(6,107)

Other nonoperating expenses(d)



3





—





282





1,321

Intangible asset amortization



2,014





2,014





8,385





8,055

Stock-based compensation expense



7,458





5,993





26,738





21,950

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net



(49)





715





(57)





645

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(2,293)





(2,191)





(9,456)





(5,365)

Regulatory settlement(e)



15,201





—





15,201





—

Adjusted earnings

$ 56,606



$ 57,490



$ 218,551



$ 227,923



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.13



$ 1.56



$ 5.49



$ 6.19



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 1.83



$ 1.76



$ 6.85



$ 6.81









Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net income

$ 34,768



$ 50,872



$ 175,121



$ 207,424

Depreciation and amortization expenses



9,034





8,499





38,157





36,867

Interest expense, net



57,208





37,530





194,779





115,887

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net



(49)





715





(57)





645

Provision for income taxes



6,860





16,045





52,126





65,150

Stock-based compensation expense



7,458





5,993





26,738





21,950

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



755





—





755





—

Equity method investment (income) loss(c)



(1,251)





87





(116)





(6,435)

Regulatory settlement(e)



15,201





—





15,201





—

Other nonoperating expenses(d)



3





—





282





1,321

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 129,987



$ 119,741



$ 502,986



$ 442,809



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 583,592



$ 891,761



$ 2,117,639



$ 1,736,085

Adjusted EBITDA



129,987





119,741





502,986





442,809

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



22.3 %



13.4 %



23.8 %



25.5 %

















(a) In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025. (b) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss of $1.7 million ($1.3 million net of tax) related to the exit of leased office space. (c) In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded equity method investment income of $6.3 million ($3.6 million net of tax) that was comprised primarily of a gain of $11.0 million on an equity method investment, partially offset by a $4.4 million loss on the sale of another equity method investment. (d) In the second and third quarters of 2022, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses totaling $1.3 million ($1.0 million net of tax) related to incomplete transactions. (e) In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reached an agreement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or the CFPB, pursuant to which it agreed to pay a civil money penalty of $15.0 million, which is nondeductible for tax purposes.

