Enova Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results that exceeded our expectations on both the top and bottom line," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our strong financial performance was driven by solid demand, stable credit, and efficient marketing spend. We continue to demonstrate our ability to produce sustainable and profitable growth and our second quarter results further validate this balanced approach. We are excited about our ability to deliver meaningful returns as we leverage our diversified product offerings, proven tech and analytics, and diversified funding model."

Second Quarter 2019 Summary

Total revenue of $286 million in the second quarter of 2019 increased 13% from $253 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit margin was 51.6% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 52.0% in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income of $25 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019 increased from $18 million , or $0.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, a non-GAAP measure, increased from $50 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted earnings of $28 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, in the second quarter of 2019 increased from adjusted earnings of $21 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

"Second quarter performance reflects the strength and diversification of our businesses and our ability to consistently deliver financial results that meet or exceed our expectations," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our results were driven by a 19% year-over-year increase in total company combined loan and finance receivables balances, credit performance improvement, continued cost discipline, and a declining cost of funds. We are increasing our profit guidance for the full year and are optimistic about our ability to generate meaningful growth and profitability for the remainder of 2019 and beyond."

Enova ended the second quarter of 2019 with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $66 million. As of June 30, 2019, the company had total debt outstanding of $786 million, which included $109 million outstanding under Enova's $350 million securitization facilities. During the second quarter, Enova generated $194 million of cash flow from operations.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, Enova expects total revenue of $320 million to $340 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.62 to $0.84, adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $65 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.70 to $0.92. For the full year 2019, Enova now expects total revenue of $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.13 to $3.57, adjusted EBITDA of $250 million to $270 million and adjusted earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.94.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 5 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit®, On Stride Financial®, QuickQuid® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since both revenue and cost of revenue are impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for lease termination and cease-use costs and losses on early extinguishment of debt shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





June 30,



December 31,





2019



2018



2018

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$ 65,503



$ 47,414



$ 52,917

Restricted cash(1)



22,962





28,863





24,342

Loans and finance receivables, net(1)



892,582





750,131





859,946

Income taxes receivable



12,693





3,006





28,914

Other receivables and prepaid expenses(1)



34,459





25,373





29,983

Property and equipment, net



52,878





47,752





49,553

Operating lease right-of-use assets



20,813





—





—

Goodwill



267,013





267,013





267,013

Intangible assets, net



2,720





3,790





3,255

Other assets(1)



11,844





9,862





12,262

Total assets

$ 1,383,467



$ 1,183,204



$ 1,328,185

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1)

$ 118,195



$ 72,406



$ 89,317

Operating lease liabilities



37,696





—





—

Deferred tax liabilities, net



35,619





14,322





33,171

Long-term debt(1)



785,504





762,831





857,929

Total liabilities



977,014





849,559





980,417

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 35,671,114, 34,633,819 and 34,856,553 shares issued and 33,989,158, 34,145,146 and 33,584,606 outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



56,910





39,335





48,175

Retained earnings



396,149





312,440





336,415

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(14,774)





(10,905)





(13,805)

Treasury stock, at cost (1,681,956, 488,673 and 1,271,947 shares as of June 30, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively)



(31,832)





(7,225)





(23,017)

Total stockholders' equity



406,453





333,645





347,768

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,383,467



$ 1,183,204



$ 1,328,185

























(1) Includes amounts in wholly owned, bankruptcy-remote special purpose subsidiaries ("VIEs") presented separately in the table below.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following table presents the aggregated assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs, which are included in the Consolidated Balance Sheets above. The assets in the table below may only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs and are in excess of those obligations.





June 30,



December 31,





2019



2018



2018

Assets of consolidated VIEs, included in total assets above























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 420



$ —



$ 210

Restricted cash



20,796





21,744





22,168

Loans and finance receivables, net (includes allowance for losses of $31,522, $21,019 and $27,255 as of June 30, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively)



306,322





236,953





318,961

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,671





8





2,712

Other assets



2,530





132





2,544

Total assets

$ 336,739



$ 258,837



$ 346,595

Liabilities of consolidated VIEs, included in total liabilities above























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 2,410



$ 1,489



$ 3,087

Long-term debt



171,931





176,928





223,368

Total liabilities

$ 174,341



$ 178,417



$ 226,455



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue

$ 285,700



$ 253,301



$ 578,883



$ 507,599

Cost of Revenue



138,297





121,494





277,342





230,047

Gross Profit



147,403





131,807





301,541





277,552

Expenses































Marketing



31,904





29,386





55,566





57,122

Operations and technology



32,411





27,195





62,011





52,733

General and administrative



28,876





28,295





58,449





55,216

Depreciation and amortization



3,942





3,837





8,126





7,675

Total Expenses



97,133





88,713





184,152





172,746

Income from Operations



50,270





43,094





117,389





104,806

Interest expense, net



(18,115)





(19,355)





(37,615)





(39,028)

Foreign currency transaction loss



(38)





(204)





(181)





(2,292)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





(2,321)





(4,710)

Income before Income Taxes



32,117





23,535





77,272





58,776

Provision for income taxes



7,054





5,310





17,192





12,653

Net Income

$ 25,063



$ 18,225



$ 60,080



$ 46,123

Earnings Per Share:































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 0.74



$ 0.54



$ 1.78



$ 1.36

Diluted

$ 0.73



$ 0.52



$ 1.74



$ 1.32

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



33,826





33,984





33,660





33,821

Diluted



34,469





35,371





34,451





34,966



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018

Cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 414,759



$ 295,716

Cash flows used in investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(308,231)





(276,550)

Property and equipment additions



(10,907)





(7,065)

Other investing activities



2





42

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(319,136)





(283,573)

Cash flows used in financing activities



(83,826)





(33,599)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(591)





(411)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



11,206





(21,867)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



77,259





98,144

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 88,465



$ 76,277



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION (dollars in thousands)

The following table presents information on Enova's domestic and international operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.





Three Months Ended June 30,





















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

Domestic:































Revenue

$ 254,205



$ 213,638



$ 40,567





19.0 % Cost of revenue



121,369





102,206





19,163





18.7

Gross profit

$ 132,836



$ 111,432



$ 21,404





19.2

Gross profit margin



52.3 %



52.2 %



0.1 %



0.2 % International:































Revenue

$ 31,495



$ 39,663



$ (8,168)





(20.6) % Cost of revenue



16,928





19,288





(2,360)





(12.2)

Gross profit

$ 14,567



$ 20,375



$ (5,808)





(28.5)

Gross profit margin



46.3 %



51.4 %



(5.1) %



(9.9) % Total:































Revenue

$ 285,700



$ 253,301



$ 32,399





12.8 % Cost of revenue



138,297





121,494





16,803





13.8

Gross profit

$ 147,403



$ 131,807



$ 15,596





11.8

Gross profit margin



51.6 %



52.0 %



(0.4) %



(0.8) %





Six Months Ended June 30,





















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

Domestic:































Revenue

$ 512,193



$ 426,604



$ 85,589





20.1 % Cost of revenue



235,240





190,319





44,921





23.6

Gross profit

$ 276,953



$ 236,285



$ 40,668





17.2

Gross profit margin



54.1 %



55.4 %



(1.3) %



(2.3) % International:































Revenue

$ 66,690



$ 80,995



$ (14,305)





(17.7) % Cost of revenue



42,102





39,728





2,374





6.0

Gross profit

$ 24,588



$ 41,267



$ (16,679)





(40.4)

Gross profit margin



36.9 %



51.0 %



(14.1) %



(27.6) % Total:































Revenue

$ 578,883



$ 507,599



$ 71,284





14.0 % Cost of revenue



277,342





230,047





47,295





20.6

Gross profit

$ 301,541



$ 277,552



$ 23,989





8.6

Gross profit margin



52.1 %



54.7 %



(2.6) %



(4.8) %

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2019



2018



Change

Cost of revenue

$ 138,297



$ 121,494



$ 16,803

Charge-offs (net of recoveries)



123,684





111,785





11,899

Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross:























Company owned(a)



994,887





840,077





154,810

Guaranteed by Enova(a)(b)



21,486





28,138





(6,652)

Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross (a)(c)

$ 1,016,373



$ 868,215



$ 148,158

Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross:























Company owned

$ 1,047,762



$ 871,915



$ 175,847

Guaranteed by Enova(b)



21,463





28,681





(7,218)

Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross (c)

$ 1,069,225



$ 900,596



$ 168,629

Ending allowance and liability for losses

$ 156,906



$ 123,876



$ 33,030

Combined originations (d)

$ 615,309



$ 599,280



$ 16,029



























Loans and finance receivables ratios:























Cost of revenue as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)



13.6 %



14.0 %



(0.4) % Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)



12.2 %



12.9 %



(0.7) % Gross profit margin



51.6 %



52.0 %



(0.4) % Allowance and liability for losses as a % of combined loans and finance receivables, gross(c)(e)



14.7 %



13.8 %



0.9 %

























(a) The average combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is the average of the month-end balances during the period. (b) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the credit services organization (or CSO), which are not included in Enova's financial statements. (c) Non-GAAP measure. See the above discussion for additional information regarding combined loans and finance receivables. (d) Represents loans and finance receivables originated by Enova and third-party lenders through the CSO and includes renewals of existing origination agreements to customers in good standing. The disclosure is statistical data that is not included in Enova's financial statements. (e) Allowance and liability for losses as a percentage of combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is determined using period-end balances.