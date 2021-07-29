Enova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

-- Compared to a year ago, quarterly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 33% to $2.10 and adjusted earnings per share increased 35% to $2.26

-- Second quarter total company originations increased 35% sequentially to $681 million

-- Continued strong credit performance with consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables declining to 2.4% from 15.9% in the second quarter of 2020

-- Balance sheet remains strong with cash and marketable securities of $467 million at June 30 and available capacity on committed facilities of $534 million

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter of continued growth and solid credit," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "The quarter played out as we expected with improving macroeconomic conditions driving increased consumer spending, particularly at small businesses. As a result, we saw strong demand that we were able to capture with our highly flexible and scalable online-only model. While uncertainty does remain as the economy continues to recover, we expect the demand tailwinds we are seeing combined with strong credit performance to drive an acceleration in growth in the second half of 2021."

Second Quarter 2021 Summary

  • Total revenue of $265 million in the second quarter of 2021 increased 4.6% from $253 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net revenue margin of 98% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 52% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net income from continuing operations of $80 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $48 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $135 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $94 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted earnings of $86 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $51 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

"Our second quarter results were driven by accelerating originations growth and credit metrics that were among the best in our company's history," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "The ability of our talented team to successfully navigate a challenging operating environment and to smoothly integrate OnDeck over the past year has us well positioned to deliver meaningful top and bottom-line growth as we leverage our highly scalable online-only business model, broad and diversified product offerings, powerful machine-learning-powered credit risk management capabilities and our solid balance sheet."

Outlook

Enova is monitoring and adapting quickly to changes in the current environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the ongoing uncertainties related to virus resurgences, changes in governmental restrictions, potential economic stimulus, employment stabilization, and business re-openings, the Company is not providing guidance for the third quarter or full year 2021.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, July 29th.

About Enova 

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables
The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, equity method investment income and other nonoperating expenses shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the income or expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 




June 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

2020

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$

394,353

$

321,472

$

297,273

Restricted cash

52,806


43,547


71,927

Loans and finance receivables at fair value

1,408,703


799,662


1,241,506

Income taxes receivable

337


10,510



Other receivables and prepaid expenses

48,476


28,541


40,301

Property and equipment, net

80,430


60,030


79,417

Operating lease right-of-use assets

37,752


20,302


40,123

Goodwill

279,275


267,868


267,974

Intangible assets, net

39,472


1,650


26,008

Other assets

53,185


25,391


43,546

Total assets

$

2,394,789

$

1,578,973

$

2,108,075

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

140,571

$

87,691

$

124,071

Operating lease liabilities

64,233


35,605


67,956

Income taxes currently payable







2,624

Deferred tax liabilities, net

66,740


72,869


48,129

Long-term debt

1,028,488


906,588


946,461

Total liabilities

1,300,032


1,102,753


1,189,241

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,
43,185,473, 36,179,966 and 41,936,784 shares issued and
36,872,424, 30,101,689 and 35,762,926 outstanding as of
June 30, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively








Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares issued and outstanding








Additional paid in capital

211,548


71,100


187,981

Retained earnings

1,005,563


525,108


849,466

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,011)


(8,599)


(6,898)

Treasury stock, at cost (6,313,049, 6,078,277 and 6,173,858 shares as
of June 30, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

(117,439)


(111,389)


(113,201)

Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,093,661


476,220


917,348

Noncontrolling interest

1,096





1,486

Total stockholders' equity

1,094,757


476,220


918,834

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,394,789

$

1,578,973

$

2,108,075

 

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

264,720

$

253,061

$

524,164

$

615,313

Change in Fair Value

(5,587)


(120,672)


(26,665)


(356,391)

Net Revenue

259,133


132,389


497,499


258,922

Expenses















Marketing

55,254


2,988


83,822


37,546

Operations and technology

35,035


16,504


70,662


47,770

General and administrative

38,675


22,336


82,764


50,287

Depreciation and amortization

7,460


4,004


14,087


7,674

Total Expenses

136,424


45,832


251,335


143,277

Income from Operations

122,709


86,557


246,164


115,645

Interest expense, net

(19,416)


(20,372)


(39,330)


(40,753)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

(240)


(18)


(274)


23

Equity method investment income

1,471





2,029



Other nonoperating expenses

(750)





(1,128)



Income before Income Taxes

103,774


66,167


207,461


74,915

Provision for income taxes

23,224


18,141


50,940


21,141

Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling
interest

80,550


48,026


156,521


53,774

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

373





424



Net income from continuing operations

80,177


48,026


156,097


53,774

Net loss from discontinued operations










(288)

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$

80,177

$

48,026

$

156,097

$

53,486

Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International,
Inc.:















Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:















Continuing operations

$

2.18

$

1.59

$

4.28

$

1.72

Discontinued operations










(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

2.18

$

1.59

$

4.28

$

1.71

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:















Continuing operations

$

2.10

$

1.58

$

4.13

$

1.70

Discontinued operations










(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

2.10

$

1.58

$

4.13

$

1.69

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

36,801


30,203


36,457


31,270

Diluted

38,142


30,352


37,816


31,592

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 



Six Months Ended June 30,


2021

2020

Cash flows provided by operating activities







Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

$

219,930

$

483,734

Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations




(288)

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

219,930


483,446

Cash flows used in investing activities







Loans and finance receivables

(184,206)


(41,092)

Acquisitions

(28,358)


(3,597)

Purchases of property and equipment

(14,402)


(12,716)

Other investing activities

25


57

Total cash flows used in investing activities

(226,941)


(57,348)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

84,594


(141,892)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

376


(151)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

77,959


284,055

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

369,200


80,964

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

447,159

$

365,019

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:











Company owned

$

1,366,880

$

767,604

$

599,276

Guaranteed by the Company(a)

8,284


5,195


3,089

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$

1,375,164

$

772,799

$

602,365

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:











Company owned

$

1,408,703

$

799,662

$

609,041

Guaranteed by the Company(a)

10,824


6,614


4,210

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$

1,419,527

$

806,276

$

613,251

Fair value as a % of principal(c)

103.2

%

104.3

%

(1.1)

%

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal
and accrued fees/interest outstanding:











Company owned

$

1,416,533

$

816,905

$

599,628

Guaranteed by the Company(a)

9,655


6,054


3,601

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$

1,426,188

$

822,959

$

603,229

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including
principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:











Company owned(d)

$

1,320,082

$

972,181

$

347,901

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)

7,585


7,553


32

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$

1,327,667

$

979,734

$

347,933













Revenue

$

260,073

$

251,702

$

8,371

Change in fair value

(4,630)


(120,672)


116,042

Net revenue

255,443


131,030


124,413

Net revenue margin

98.2

%

52.1

%

46.1

%

Change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)

0.3

%

12.3

%

(12.0)

%













Delinquencies:











>30 days delinquent

$

81,883

$

36,797

$

45,086

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)

5.7

%

4.5

%

1.2

%













Charge-offs:











Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$

32,152

$

155,975

$

(123,823)

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)

2.4

%

15.9

%

(13.5)

%

                         

(a)

Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.

(b)

Non-GAAP measure.

(c)

Determined using period-end balances.

(d)

The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 Adjusted Earnings Measures

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income from continuing operations

$

80,177

$

48,026

$

156,097

$

53,774

Adjustments:















Transaction-related costs(a)

12





1,424



Other nonoperating expenses(b)

750





1,128



Intangible asset amortization

1,684


268


2,835


535

Stock-based compensation expense

5,250


3,660


11,054


7,120

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

237


18


271


(23)

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments

(2,053)


(929)


(4,262)


(1,797)

















Adjusted earnings

$

86,057

$

51,043

$

168,547

$

59,609

















Diluted earnings per share

$

2.10

$

1.58

$

4.13

$

1.70

















Adjusted earnings per share

$

2.26

$

1.68

$

4.46

$

1.89


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 Adjusted EBITDA Measures

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income from continuing operations

$

80,177

$

48,026

$

156,097

$

53,774

Depreciation and amortization expenses

7,457


4,004


14,078


7,674

Interest expense, net

19,292


20,372


39,047


40,753

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

237


18


271


(23)

Provision for income taxes

23,224


18,141


50,940


21,141

Stock-based compensation expense

5,250


3,660


11,054


7,120

Adjustments:















Transaction-related costs(a)

12





1,424



Other nonoperating expenses(b)

750





1,128



Equity method investment income

(1,471)





(2,029)




















Adjusted EBITDA

$

134,928

$

94,221

$

272,010

$

130,439

















Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:















Total Revenue

$

264,720

$

253,061

$

524,164

$

615,313

Adjusted EBITDA

134,928


94,221


272,010


130,439

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue

51.0

%

37.2

%

51.9

%

21.2

%

(a)

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary.

(b)

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization notes. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to an incomplete transaction.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

Related Links

www.enova.com

