Enova Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue increased 26% from the second quarter of 2023 to $628 million

Diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share increased 29% and 28% from the second quarter of 2023 to $1.93 and $2.21 , respectively

and , respectively Total company combined loans and finance receivables increased 25% from the end of second quarter of 2023 to a record $3.6 billion as total company originations were $1.4 billion for the quarter

as total company originations were for the quarter Continued solid credit performance and outlook with a second quarter net revenue margin of 59%

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $891 million at June 30

at Repurchased approximately $62 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered another quarter of strong results driven by the strength of our talented team, world-class machine learning analytics, flexible online-only business model, diversified product offerings and solid balance sheet," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "We believe we are in a strong position heading into the back half of 2024 with considerable momentum, a constructive macroeconomic environment, and stable credit across our entire product range."

Second Quarter 2024 Summary

Total revenue of $628 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 26% from $499 million in the second quarter of 2023.

in the second quarter of 2024 increased 26% from in the second quarter of 2023. Net revenue margin of 59% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 60% in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income of $54 million , or $1.93 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $48 million , or $1.50 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

, or per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to , or per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $163 million compared to $126 million in the second quarter of 2023.

compared to in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings of $62 million , or $2.21 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted earnings of $55 million , or $1.72 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

"We are pleased to report another solid quarter with results that were in-line with or better than our expectations," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "A constructive operating environment has resulted in solid demand, stable credit and cost-effective access to capital while our diversified product offerings, scalable operating model, world-class risk management capabilities and solid balance sheet continue to enable our consistent and differentiated financial performance. Going forward, we remain confident in our ability to generate meaningful financial results this year and beyond and our ability to return significant capital to shareholders through share repurchases."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









June 30,



December 31,





2024



2023



2023

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 60,138



$ 100,042



$ 54,357

Restricted cash



211,167





161,619





323,082

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



3,939,159





3,092,445





3,629,167

Income taxes receivable



68,732





32,653





44,129

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



71,172





57,758





71,982

Property and equipment, net



115,061





99,073





108,705

Operating lease right-of-use assets



13,180





16,488





14,251

Goodwill



279,275





279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



14,978





23,032





19,005

Other assets



44,229





45,522





41,583

Total assets

$ 4,817,091



$ 3,907,907



$ 4,585,536

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 333,972



$ 229,315



$ 261,156

Operating lease liabilities



26,511





28,384





27,042

Deferred tax liabilities, net



114,959





103,852





113,350

Long-term debt



3,194,121





2,297,026





2,943,805

Total liabilities



3,669,563





2,658,577





3,345,353

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

46,373,689, 45,070,929 and 45,339,814 shares issued and

26,498,011, 30,869,886 and 29,089,258 outstanding as of

June 30, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



308,481





266,058





284,256

Retained earnings



1,590,645





1,412,253





1,488,306

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(10,749)





(5,988)





(6,264)

Treasury stock, at cost (19,875,678, 14,201,043 and 16,250,556

shares as of June 30, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively)



(740,849)





(422,993)





(526,115)

Total stockholders' equity



1,147,528





1,249,330





1,240,183

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,817,091



$ 3,907,907



$ 4,585,536



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenue

$ 628,436



$ 499,431



$ 1,238,325



$ 982,687

Change in Fair Value



(258,245)





(200,046)





(522,268)





(397,412)

Net Revenue



370,191





299,385





716,057





585,275

Operating Expenses































Marketing



120,765





95,971





231,332





175,726

Operations and technology



54,953





46,961





109,332





96,130

General and administrative



39,708





36,228





79,573





73,386

Depreciation and amortization



9,709





8,629





19,972





19,169

Total Operating Expenses



225,135





187,789





440,209





364,411

Income from Operations



145,056





111,596





275,848





220,864

Interest expense, net



(70,954)





(45,584)





(136,551)





(88,905)

Foreign currency transaction loss



(19)





—





(67)





(171)

Equity method investment loss



—





(1,119)





—





(1,125)

Other nonoperating expenses



(521)





(121)





(1,013)





(254)

Income before Income Taxes



73,562





64,772





138,217





130,409

Provision for income taxes



19,651





16,627





35,878





31,341

Net income

$ 53,911



$ 48,145



$ 102,339



$ 99,068

Earnings Per Share































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 2.00



$ 1.55



$ 3.71



$ 3.17

Diluted

$ 1.93



$ 1.50



$ 3.56



$ 3.05

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



26,938





31,084





27,567





31,212

Diluted



27,941





32,203





28,722





32,456



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 709,505



$ 581,339

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(827,638)





(462,829)

Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(22,312)





(20,648)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(849,950)





(483,477)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities



35,159





(15,069)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(848)





468

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(106,134)





83,261

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



377,439





178,400

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 271,305



$ 261,661



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.









Three Months Ended June 30,

2024



2023



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 3,423,652



$ 2,756,942



$ 666,710

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



12,487





14,199





(1,712)

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 3,436,139



$ 2,771,141



$ 664,998

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 3,939,159



$ 3,092,445



$ 846,714

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



17,284





19,115





(1,831)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 3,956,443



$ 3,111,560



$ 844,883

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.1 %



112.3 %



2.8 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 3,569,726



$ 2,857,557



$ 712,169

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



14,941





16,972





(2,031)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 3,584,667



$ 2,874,529



$ 710,138

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 3,485,739



$ 2,817,761



$ 667,978

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



13,730





14,627





(897)

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 3,499,469



$ 2,832,388



$ 667,081

Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



47.7 %



57.1 %



(9.4) % Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



52.3 %



42.9 %



9.4 %

























Revenue

$ 619,340



$ 492,723



$ 126,617

Change in fair value



(255,980)





(198,126)





(57,854)

Net revenue



363,360





294,597





68,763

Net revenue margin



58.7 %



59.8 %



(1.1) %

























Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases

$ 1,408,654



$ 1,113,127



$ 295,527



























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 268,053



$ 221,540



$ 46,513

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



7.5 %



7.7 %



(0.2) %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 268,386



$ 214,970



$ 53,416

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



7.7 %



7.6 %



0.1 %













(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Adjusted Earnings Measures









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income

$ 53,911



$ 48,145



$ 102,339



$ 99,068

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





—





327





—

Lease termination and cease-use costs(b)



—





—





—





1,698

Equity method investment loss



—





1,119





—





1,125

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



521





121





1,013





254

Intangible asset amortization



2,013





2,013





4,027





4,357

Stock-based compensation expense



7,764





6,236





15,403





12,205

Foreign currency transaction loss



19





—





67





171

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(2,590)





(2,364)





(5,232)





(4,935)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 61,638



$ 55,270



$ 117,944



$ 113,943



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.93



$ 1.50



$ 3.56



$ 3.05



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 2.21



$ 1.72



$ 4.11



$ 3.51



Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income

$ 53,911



$ 48,145



$ 102,339



$ 99,068

Depreciation and amortization expenses



9,709





8,629





19,972





19,169

Interest expense, net



70,954





45,584





136,551





88,905

Foreign currency transaction loss



19





—





67





171

Provision for income taxes



19,651





16,627





35,878





31,341

Stock-based compensation expense



7,764





6,236





15,403





12,205

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





—





327





—

Equity method investment loss



—





1,119





—





1,125

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



521





121





1,013





254



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 162,529



$ 126,461



$ 311,550



$ 252,238



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 628,436



$ 499,431



$ 1,238,325



$ 982,687

Adjusted EBITDA



162,529





126,461





311,550





252,238

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



25.9 %



25.3 %



25.2 %



25.7 %













(a) In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025. (b) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss of $1.7 million ($1.3 million net of tax) related to the exit of leased office space. (c) In the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt. In the first quarter of 2024 and the first and second quarters of 2023, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax), $0.1 million ($0.1 million net of tax) and $0.1 million ($0.1 million net of tax), respectively, related to the repurchase of senior notes.

