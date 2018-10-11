Enova Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"We are pleased to deliver another quarter of robust growth. We continued to see strong demand and stable credit across our six growth businesses," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our focused growth strategy, scalable online model, diversified product offering and efficient marketing position us well to achieve sustainable and profitable growth. Based on the strong tailwinds in our business, we are raising our full year guidance and anticipate the considerable momentum we are seeing will continue in 2019."

Third Quarter 2018 Summary

Total revenue of $294 million in the third quarter of 2018 increased 35% from $218 million in the third quarter of 2017.

in the third quarter of 2018 increased 35% from in the third quarter of 2017. Gross profit margin was 44.3% in the third quarter of 2018, compared to 50.7% in the third quarter of 2017.

Net income was $15 million , or $0.43 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $3 million , or a loss of $0.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.

, or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of , or a loss of per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017. Third quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $44 million , a non-GAAP measure, increased from $34 million in the third quarter of 2017.

, a non-GAAP measure, increased from in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted earnings of $16 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, in the third quarter of 2018 increased from adjusted earnings of $9 million , or $0.25 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.

"Our business model and execution allow us to continue to meet demand that exceeds our expectations while delivering strong top and bottom line results that are within or exceed our guidance ranges," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our results were further enhanced by the strengthening of our balance sheet during the third quarter. This year we have raised $885 million in funding from diverse sources at competitive costs, resulting in our lowest public company quarterly cost of funds ever, despite increases in market rates. Our solid balance sheet gives us the financial flexibility to execute on our strategic growth plans and further support our competitive position."

Enova ended the third quarter of 2018 with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $164 million. As of September 30, 2018, the company had total debt outstanding of $951 million, which included $226 million outstanding under Enova's $445 million securitization facilities. During the third quarter, Enova generated $172 million of cash flow from operations.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Enova expects total revenue of $290 million to $310 million, GAAP results of $0.17 diluted earnings per share to $0.38 diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA of $43 million to $53 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.61. For the full year 2018, Enova now expects total revenue of $1.091 billion to $1.111 billion, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.92 to $2.13, adjusted EBITDA of $205 million to $215 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.46 to $2.67.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, Thursday, October 25th. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to be joined to the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 1, 2018, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 10125289.

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 5 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit®, On Stride Financial®, Pounds to Pocket®, QuickQuid® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

Enova has provided combined loans and finance receivables, which is a non-GAAP measure. Enova also reports allowances and liabilities for estimated losses on loans and finance receivables individually and on a combined basis, which are GAAP measures that are included in Enova's financial statements. Management believes these measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential cost of revenue and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loan and finance receivables portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the residual amount on Enova's balance sheet since both revenue and the cost of revenue for loans and finance receivables are impacted by the aggregate amount of loans and finance receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation, loss on early extinguishment of debt and acquisition related costs, and Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value. The computation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as presented below may differ from the computation of similarly-titled measures provided by other companies.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,122 $ 110,054 $ 68,684 Restricted cash (includes restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $18,678, $22,161 and $21,696 as of September 30, 2018 and 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 20,897 29,866 29,460 Loans and finance receivables, net (includes loans of consolidated VIEs of $319,769, $296,478 and $282,724 and allowance for losses of $28,096, $22,115 and $22,728 as of September 30, 2018 and 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 838,783 637,736 704,705 Income taxes receivable 45,639 9,319 4,092 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 25,699 23,796 23,817 Property and equipment, net 48,514 46,557 48,525 Goodwill 267,013 267,015 267,015 Intangible assets, net 3,523 4,593 4,325 Other assets 12,078 10,842 8,837 Total assets $ 1,426,268 $ 1,139,778 $ 1,159,460 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 76,188 $ 78,897 $ 77,123 Deferred tax liabilities, net 46,321 20,681 12,108 Long-term debt (includes long-term debt of consolidated VIEs of $226,218, $186,533 and $211,406 and debt issuance costs of $1,659, $762 and $3,271, as of September 30, 2018 and 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 951,091 765,395 788,542 Total liabilities 1,073,600 864,973 877,773 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 34,764,648, 33,828,668 and 33,932,673 shares issued and 34,274,785, 33,608,611 and 33,504,555 outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively — — — Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — — Additional paid in capital 44,657 26,749 29,781 Retained earnings 327,744 257,812 264,695 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,468) (7,017) (7,086) Treasury stock, at cost (489,863, 220,057 and 428,118 shares as of September 30, 2018 and 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively) (7,265) (2,739) (5,703) Total stockholders' equity 352,668 274,805 281,687 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,426,268 $ 1,139,778 $ 1,159,460

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 293,879 $ 217,878 $ 801,478 $ 600,045 Cost of Revenue 163,763 107,341 393,810 269,087 Gross Profit 130,116 110,537 407,668 330,958 Expenses Marketing 36,011 27,000 93,133 69,993 Operations and technology 28,260 27,163 80,993 72,512 General and administrative 24,360 25,164 79,576 77,105 Depreciation and amortization 3,688 3,533 11,363 10,396 Total Expenses 92,319 82,860 265,065 230,006 Income from Operations 37,797 27,677 142,603 100,952 Interest expense, net (20,244) (18,292) (59,272) (52,526) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 27 65 (2,265) 354 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (12,469) (14,927) (17,179) (14,927) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 5,111 (5,477) 63,887 33,853 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (10,193) (2,109) 2,460 11,496 Net Income (Loss) $ 15,304 $ (3,368) $ 61,427 $ 22,357 Earnings Per Share: Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.45 $ (0.10) $ 1.81 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.43 $ (0.10) $ 1.75 $ 0.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,168 33,670 33,938 33,533 Diluted 35,665 33,670 35,200 34,119

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 468,160 $ 311,297 Cash flows used in investing activities Loans and finance receivables (505,938) (325,859) Property and equipment additions (11,303) (10,804) Other investing activities 93 1,798 Total cash flows used in investing activities (517,148) (334,865) Cash flows provided by financing activities 141,234 93,101 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,371) 4,147 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 86,875 73,680 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 98,144 66,240 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 185,019 $ 139,920

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) The following table presents information on Enova's domestic and international operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Domestic: Revenue $ 251,054 $ 181,584 $ 69,470 38.3 % Cost of revenue 142,702 88,419 54,283 61.4 Gross profit $ 108,352 $ 93,165 $ 15,187 16.3 Gross profit margin 43.2 % 51.3 % (8.1) % (15.8) % International: Revenue $ 42,825 $ 36,294 $ 6,531 18.0 % Cost of revenue 21,061 18,922 2,139 11.3 Gross profit $ 21,764 $ 17,372 $ 4,392 25.3 Gross profit margin 50.8 % 47.9 % 2.9 % 6.1 % Total: Revenue $ 293,879 $ 217,878 $ 76,001 34.9 % Cost of revenue 163,763 107,341 56,422 52.6 Gross profit $ 130,116 $ 110,537 $ 19,579 17.7 Gross profit margin 44.3 % 50.7 % (6.4) % (12.6) % Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Domestic: Revenue $ 677,658 $ 504,326 $ 173,332 34.4 % Cost of revenue 333,021 226,461 106,560 47.1 Gross profit $ 344,637 $ 277,865 $ 66,772 24.0 Gross profit margin 50.9 % 55.1 % (4.2) % (7.6) % International: Revenue $ 123,820 $ 95,719 $ 28,101 29.4 % Cost of revenue 60,789 42,626 18,163 42.6 Gross profit $ 63,031 $ 53,093 $ 9,938 18.7 Gross profit margin 50.9 % 55.5 % (4.6) % (8.3) % Total: Revenue $ 801,478 $ 600,045 $ 201,433 33.6 % Cost of revenue 393,810 269,087 124,723 46.4 Gross profit $ 407,668 $ 330,958 $ 76,710 23.2 Gross profit margin 50.9 % 55.2 % (4.3) % (7.8) %

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands) The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Change Cost of revenue $ 163,763 $ 107,341 $ 56,422 Charge-offs (net of recoveries) 133,417 86,513 46,904 Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross: Company owned(a) 937,573 698,783 238,790 Guaranteed by Enova(a)(b) 30,238 30,415 (177) Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross (a)(c) $ 967,811 $ 729,198 $ 238,613 Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross: Company owned $ 990,368 $ 742,796 $ 247,572 Guaranteed by Enova(b) 30,106 28,943 1,163 Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross (c) $ 1,020,474 $ 771,739 $ 248,735 Ending allowance and liability for losses $ 153,829 $ 107,077 $ 46,752 Combined originations (d) $ 697,690 $ 568,208 $ 129,482 Loans and finance receivables ratios: Cost of revenue as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c) 16.9 % 14.7 % 2.2 % Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c) 13.8 % 11.9 % 1.9 % Gross profit margin 44.3 % 50.7 % (6.4) % Allowance and liability for losses as a % of combined loans and finance receivables, gross(c)(e) 15.1 % 13.9 % 1.2 %

(a) The average combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is the average of the month-end balances during the period. (b) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the credit services organization (or CSO) programs, which are not included in Enova's financial statements. (c) Non-GAAP measure. See the above discussion for additional information regarding combined loans and finance receivables. (d) Represents loans and finance receivables originated by Enova and third-party lenders through the CSO and includes renewals of existing origination agreements to customers in good standing. The disclosure is statistical data that is not included in Enova's financial statements. (e) Allowance and liability for losses as a percentage of combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is determined using period-end balances.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted Earnings Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income (Loss) $ 15,304 $ (3,368) $ 61,427 $ 22,357 Adjustments: Loss on early extinguishment of debt(a) 12,469 14,927 17,179 14,927 Intangible asset amortization 268 269 803 811 Stock-based compensation expense 2,882 2,996 8,149 8,303 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (27) (65) 2,265 (354) Cumulative tax effect of adjustments (3,332) (6,121) (6,088) (8,044) Discrete tax adjustments(b) (11,237) — (11,237) — Adjusted earnings $ 16,327 $ 8,638 $ 72,498 $ 38,000 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ (0.10) $ 1.75 $ 0.66 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.25 $ 2.06 $ 1.11 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income (Loss) $ 15,304 $ (3,368) $ 61,427 $ 22,357 Depreciation and amortization expenses 3,688 3,533 11,363 10,396 Interest expense, net 20,244 18,292 59,272 52,526 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (27) (65) 2,265 (354) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (10,193) (2,109) 2,460 11,496 Stock-based compensation expense 2,882 2,996 8,149 8,303 Adjustments: Loss on early extinguishment of debt(a) 12,469 14,927 17,179 14,927 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,367 $ 34,206 $ 162,115 $ 119,651 Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows: Total Revenue $ 293,879 $ 217,878 $ 801,478 $ 600,045 Adjusted EBITDA 44,367 34,206 162,115 119,651 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue 15.1 % 15.7 % 20.2 % 19.9 %

(a) In the first and third quarters of 2018, the Company recorded $4.7 million ($3.7 million net of tax) and $12.5 million ($9.9 million net of tax) losses on early extinguishment of debt related to the repurchase of $50.0 million and $178.5 million, respectively, principal amount of senior notes. (b) In the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a one-time $11.2 million income tax benefit resulting from various income tax deductions.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands) Estimated Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings Per Share For 2018 The following tables reconcile estimated Income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure and diluted income per share to adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Estimated Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Low High Unaudited Income from operations $ 36,300 $ 46,300 Depreciation and amortization 3,700 3,700 Stock-based compensation expense 3,000 3,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,000 $ 53,000 Estimated Results Year Ended December 31, 2018 Low High Unaudited Income from operations $ 176,600 $ 186,600 Depreciation and amortization 15,100 15,100 Stock-based compensation expense 11,100 11,100 Foreign currency transaction loss 2,300 2,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 205,100 $ 215,100 Estimated Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Low High Unaudited Diluted income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.38 Adjustments: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0.21 0.21 Intangible asset amortization 0.01 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense 0.08 0.08 Cumulative tax effect of adjustments (0.07) (0.07) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.61 Estimated Results Year Ended December 31, 2018 Low High Unaudited Diluted income per share $ 1.92 $ 2.13 Adjustments: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0.71 0.71 Intangible asset amortization 0.03 0.03 Stock-based compensation expense 0.33 0.33 Foreign currency transaction loss 0.06 0.06 Cumulative tax effect of adjustments (0.28) (0.28) Discrete tax adjustments(a) (0.31) (0.31) Adjusted earnings per share $ 2.46 $ 2.67

(a) In the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a one-time $11.2 million income tax benefit resulting from various income tax deductions.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enova.com

