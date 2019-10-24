Enova Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"The third quarter continued our record of strong performance and reflects our ability to effectively manage our portfolio of businesses to deliver results," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our solid performance was driven by continued strong demand in our domestic products, stable credit and strong execution. We remain well positioned to deliver on our commitment of balanced growth and profitability and remain optimistic about our ability to sustain the momentum in our business through the rest of 2019 and into 2020."

Enova also announced today it intends to exit the U.K. market in Q4. Enova anticipates it will record a one-time after-tax charge of approximately $74 million, including one-time cash charges of approximately $43 million to support cessation of U.K. lending activities.

"Over the past several months, we worked with our U.K. regulator to agree upon a sustainable solution to the elevated complaints to the U.K. Financial Ombudsman, which would enable us to continue providing access to credit for hardworking Britons," said Fisher. "While we are disappointed that we could not ultimately find a path forward, the decision to exit the U.K. market is the right one for Enova and our shareholders. Looking ahead, we believe that our diversified product offerings provide meaningful growth as we allocate our resources where we see the greatest opportunities."

Third Quarter 2019 Summary

Total revenue of $330 million in the third quarter of 2019 increased 12% from $294 million in the third quarter of 2018.

in the third quarter of 2019 increased 12% from in the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 48.0% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 44.3% in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income of $27 million , or $0.78 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019 increased from $15 million , or $0.43 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

, or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019 increased from , or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $62 million , a non-GAAP measure, increased from $44 million in the third quarter of 2018.

, a non-GAAP measure, increased from in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings of $30 million , or $0.86 per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, in the third quarter of 2019 increased from adjusted earnings of $16 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

"We are pleased to report another solid quarter of financial results that met or exceeded our expectations," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our strong analytics are driving stable and predictable credit performance as we continue to originate receivables from new customers at a record pace. In addition, our diversified and flexible financing is driving our cost of funds lower and leaves us well positioned to capitalize on the future growth opportunities ahead of us."

Enova ended the third quarter of 2019 with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $70 million. As of September 30, 2019, the company had total debt outstanding of $874 million, which included $184 million outstanding under Enova's $350 million securitization facilities. During the third quarter, Enova generated $191 million of cash flow from operations.

On October 22, the Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program totaling $75 million that expires December 31, 2020. The new program replaces the prior authorization of $50 million. Year-to-date through October 22, the company acquired 310,000 shares at a cost of $6.4 million under the previous share repurchase program.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding U.K. operations and related one-time charges as a result of the planned exit, Enova expects total revenue of $329 million to $344 million, adjusted EBITDA of $68 million to $78 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.94 to $1.15. GAAP diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2019, which includes the U.K. operations, is expected to be ($0.70) to ($0.49).

Enova's outlook for the full year 2019 excludes U.K. operations and related one-time charges for the full year as a result of the planned exit. For comparability, the company is also providing the previous outlook for the full year 2019 total revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share excluding U.K. operations.

For the full year 2019, Enova now expects total revenue of $1.158 billion to $1.173 billion versus previous guidance of $1.145 billion to $1.185 billion; adjusted EBITDA of $278 million to $288 million versus previous guidance of $273 million to $293 million; and adjusted earnings per share of $4.13 to $4.34 versus previous guidance of $4.00 to $4.44. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2019, which includes the U.K. operations, is expected to be $1.82 to $2.03 versus previous guidance of $3.13 to $3.57.

Please see the "Supplemental Financial Information" for the third quarter 2019 on Enova's investor relations website for additional details of the company's historical financial results excluding U.K. operations.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since both revenue and cost of revenue are impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for lease termination and cease-use costs and losses on early extinguishment of debt shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2019



2018



2018

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$ 69,945



$ 164,122



$ 52,917

Restricted cash(1)



20,719





20,897





24,342

Loans and finance receivables, net(1)



1,001,154





838,783





859,946

Income taxes receivable



12,727





45,639





28,914

Other receivables and prepaid expenses(1)



39,549





25,699





29,983

Property and equipment, net



54,951





48,514





49,553

Operating lease right-of-use assets



20,260





—





—

Goodwill



267,013





267,013





267,013

Intangible assets, net



2,452





3,523





3,255

Other assets(1)



11,907





12,078





12,262

Total assets

$ 1,500,677



$ 1,426,268



$ 1,328,185

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1)

$ 122,212



$ 76,188



$ 89,317

Operating lease liabilities



36,770





—





—

Deferred tax liabilities, net



33,980





46,321





33,171

Long-term debt(1)



873,744





951,091





857,929

Total liabilities



1,066,706





1,073,600





980,417

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 35,751,763, 34,764,648 and 34,856,553 shares issued and 33,988,030, 34,274,785 and 33,584,606 outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



61,477





44,657





48,175

Retained earnings



423,234





327,744





336,415

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(17,158)





(12,468)





(13,805)

Treasury stock, at cost (1,763,733, 489,863 and 1,271,947 shares as of September 30, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively)



(33,582)





(7,265)





(23,017)

Total stockholders' equity



433,971





352,668





347,768

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,500,677



$ 1,426,268



$ 1,328,185















(1) Includes amounts in wholly owned, bankruptcy-remote special purpose subsidiaries ("VIEs") presented separately in the table below.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following table presents the aggregated assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs, which are included in the Consolidated Balance Sheets above. The assets in the table below may only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs and are in excess of those obligations.





September 30,



December 31,





2019



2018



2018

Assets of consolidated VIEs, included in total assets above























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 420



$ 120



$ 210

Restricted cash



18,618





18,678





22,168

Loans and finance receivables, net (includes allowance for losses of $34,509, $28,096 and $27,255 as of September 30, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively)



340,034





291,673





318,961

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



9,236





2,381





2,712

Other assets



2,346





2,228





2,544

Total assets

$ 370,654



$ 315,080



$ 346,595

Liabilities of consolidated VIEs, included in total liabilities above























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 3,300



$ 2,514



$ 3,087

Long-term debt



234,666





224,559





223,368

Total liabilities

$ 237,966



$ 227,073



$ 226,455



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue

$ 329,513



$ 293,879



$ 908,396



$ 801,478

Cost of Revenue



171,266





163,763





448,608





393,810

Gross Profit



158,247





130,116





459,788





407,668

Expenses































Marketing



36,993





36,011





92,559





93,133

Operations and technology



34,310





28,260





96,321





80,993

General and administrative



28,787





24,360





87,236





79,576

Depreciation and amortization



3,716





3,688





11,842





11,363

Total Expenses



103,806





92,319





287,958





265,065

Income from Operations



54,441





37,797





171,830





142,603

Interest expense, net



(18,232)





(20,244)





(55,847)





(59,272)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain



(12)





27





(193)





(2,265)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





(12,469)





(2,321)





(17,179)

Income before Income Taxes



36,197





5,111





113,469





63,887

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



9,112





(10,193)





26,304





2,460

Net Income

$ 27,085



$ 15,304



$ 87,165



$ 61,427

Earnings Per Share:































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 0.80



$ 0.45



$ 2.58



$ 1.81

Diluted

$ 0.78



$ 0.43



$ 2.53



$ 1.75

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



33,997





34,168





33,770





33,938

Diluted



34,577





35,665





34,492





35,200



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018

Cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 605,905



$ 468,160

Cash flows used in investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(570,532)





(505,938)

Property and equipment additions



(16,459)





(11,303)

Other investing activities



4





93

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(586,987)





(517,148)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



2,616





141,234

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(8,129)





(5,371)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



13,405





86,875

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



77,259





98,144

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 90,664



$ 185,019



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION (dollars in thousands)

The following table presents information on Enova's domestic and international operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.





Three Months Ended September 30,





















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

Domestic:































Revenue

$ 300,609



$ 251,054



$ 49,555





19.7 % Cost of revenue



161,104





142,702





18,402





12.9

Gross profit

$ 139,505



$ 108,352



$ 31,153





28.8

Gross profit margin



46.4 %



43.2 %



3.2 %



7.4 % International:































Revenue

$ 28,904



$ 42,825



$ (13,921)





(32.5) % Cost of revenue



10,162





21,061





(10,899)





(51.7)

Gross profit

$ 18,742



$ 21,764



$ (3,022)





(13.9)

Gross profit margin



64.8 %



50.8 %



14.0 %



27.6 % Total:































Revenue

$ 329,513



$ 293,879



$ 35,634





12.1 % Cost of revenue



171,266





163,763





7,503





4.6

Gross profit

$ 158,247



$ 130,116



$ 28,131





21.6

Gross profit margin



48.0 %



44.3 %



3.7 %



8.4 %





































Nine Months Ended September 30,





















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

Domestic:































Revenue

$ 812,802



$ 677,658



$ 135,144





19.9 % Cost of revenue



396,344





333,021





63,323





19.0

Gross profit

$ 416,458



$ 344,637



$ 71,821





20.8

Gross profit margin



51.2 %



50.9 %



0.3 %



0.6 % International:































Revenue

$ 95,594



$ 123,820



$ (28,226)





(22.8) % Cost of revenue



52,264





60,789





(8,525)





(14.0)

Gross profit

$ 43,330



$ 63,031



$ (19,701)





(31.3)

Gross profit margin



45.3 %



50.9 %



(5.6) %



(11.0) % Total:































Revenue

$ 908,396



$ 801,478



$ 106,918





13.3 % Cost of revenue



448,608





393,810





54,798





13.9

Gross profit

$ 459,788



$ 407,668



$ 52,120





12.8

Gross profit margin



50.6 %



50.9 %



(0.3) %



(0.6) %

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019



2018



Change

Cost of revenue

$ 171,266



$ 163,763



$ 7,503

Charge-offs (net of recoveries)



153,271





133,417





19,854

Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross:























Company owned(a)



1,117,067





937,573





179,494

Guaranteed by Enova(a)(b)



23,031





30,238





(7,207)

Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross (a)(c)

$ 1,140,098



$ 967,811



$ 172,287

Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross:























Company owned

$ 1,173,538



$ 990,368



$ 183,170

Guaranteed by Enova(b)



23,648





30,106





(6,458)

Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross (c)

$ 1,197,186



$ 1,020,474



$ 176,712

Ending allowance and liability for losses

$ 174,087



$ 153,829



$ 20,258

Combined originations (d)

$ 681,974



$ 697,690



$ (15,716)



























Loans and finance receivables ratios:























Cost of revenue as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)



15.0 %



16.9 %



(1.9) % Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)



13.4 %



13.8 %



(0.4) % Gross profit margin



48.0 %



44.3 %



3.7 % Allowance and liability for losses as a % of combined loans and finance receivables, gross(c)(e)



14.5 %



15.1 %



(0.6) %













(a) The average combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is the average of the month-end balances during the period. (b) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the credit services organization (or CSO), which are not included in Enova's financial statements. (c) Non-GAAP measure. See the above discussion for additional information regarding combined loans and finance receivables. (d) Represents loans and finance receivables originated by Enova and third-party lenders through the CSO and includes renewals of existing origination agreements to customers in good standing. The disclosure is statistical data that is not included in Enova's financial statements. (e) Allowance and liability for losses as a percentage of combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is determined using period-end balances.