Enova Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Strong top-line growth with total company revenue increasing 25% and originations increasing 28% from the third quarter of 2023

Diluted earnings per share of $1.57 increased 22% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.45 increased 63% compared to the third quarter of 2023

Credit performance remained strong compared to a year ago with lower consolidated net charge-off and delinquency ratios, a stable net revenue margin and a higher fair value premium on the total company portfolio

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $1.2 billion at September 30

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"For the second quarter in a row, we generated annual growth above 25% in originations, revenue and adjusted EPS as we continue to leverage our world-class machine learning risk management algorithms and sophisticated unit economic framework to swiftly adapt to the operating environment," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Both our consumer and small business customers are performing well, resulting in solid credit performance across our portfolio. Looking forward, our diversified product offerings and strong competitive position coupled with a constructive, macroeconomic environment position us well for continued financial success."

Third Quarter 2024 Summary

Total revenue of $690 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased 25% from $551 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net revenue margin of 58% in the third quarter of 2024, consistent with the third quarter of 2023, reflecting continued solid credit performance.

Net income of $43 million , or $1.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024 increased 22% from $41 million , or $1.29 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Third quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $172 million increased 42% from $121 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted earnings of $68 million , or $2.45 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the third quarter of 2024 increased from $48 million , or $1.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Total company combined loans and finance receivables increased 23% from the end of third quarter of 2023 to a record $3.8 billion with total company originations of $1.6 billion in the quarter.

Repurchased $23 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.

"Our ability to deliver strong top and bottom-line results that are in line or better than our expectations reflects the solid footing of our consumer and small business customers and the powerful combination of our diversified product offerings, scalable operating model and world-class risk management capabilities," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our solid balance sheet should provide tailwinds to our future profitability in a falling interest rate environment while enabling our ability to both efficiently fund growth and return significant capital to shareholders through share repurchases."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for other nonoperating expenses, equity method investment income or loss and certain transaction-related costs shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









September 30,



December 31,





2024



2023



2023

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 67,500



$ 62,908



$ 54,357

Restricted cash



186,880





133,413





323,082

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



4,134,440





3,321,062





3,629,167

Income taxes receivable



66,290





65,664





44,129

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



68,926





58,624





71,982

Property and equipment, net



117,970





103,911





108,705

Operating lease right-of-use assets



12,705





15,984





14,251

Goodwill



279,275





279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



12,964





21,019





19,005

Other assets



28,746





41,193





41,583

Total assets

$ 4,975,696



$ 4,103,053



$ 4,585,536

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 259,535



$ 275,160



$ 261,156

Operating lease liabilities



26,346





27,136





27,042

Deferred tax liabilities, net



217,387





96,942





113,350

Long-term debt



3,293,735





2,442,784





2,943,805

Total liabilities



3,797,003





2,842,022





3,345,353

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

46,453,571, 45,140,504 and 45,339,814 shares issued and 26,266,846,

30,244,289 and 29,089,258 outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and

2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



318,223





274,053





284,256

Retained earnings



1,634,059





1,453,538





1,488,306

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,422)





(7,203)





(6,264)

Treasury stock, at cost (20,186,725, 14,896,215 and 16,250,556

shares as of September 30, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023,

respectively)



(764,167)





(459,357)





(526,115)

Total stockholders' equity



1,178,693





1,261,031





1,240,183

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,975,696



$ 4,103,053



$ 4,585,536



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenue

$ 689,924



$ 551,360



$ 1,928,249



$ 1,534,047

Change in Fair Value



(289,568)





(231,749)





(811,836)





(629,161)

Net Revenue



400,356





319,611





1,116,413





904,886

Operating Expenses































Marketing



141,059





116,508





372,391





292,234

Operations and technology



56,628





51,686





165,960





147,816

General and administrative



38,916





37,731





118,489





111,117

Depreciation and amortization



10,039





9,954





30,011





29,123

Total Operating Expenses



246,642





215,879





686,851





580,290

Income from Operations



153,714





103,732





429,562





324,596

Interest expense, net



(76,902)





(48,666)





(213,453)





(137,571)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain



(95)





179





(162)





8

Equity method investment loss



(16,552)





(10)





(16,552)





(1,135)

Other nonoperating expenses



(4,678)





(25)





(5,691)





(279)

Income before Income Taxes



55,487





55,210





193,704





185,619

Provision for income taxes



12,073





13,925





47,951





45,266

Net income

$ 43,414



$ 41,285



$ 145,753



$ 140,353

Earnings Per Share































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 1.64



$ 1.35



$ 5.36



$ 4.53

Diluted

$ 1.57



$ 1.29



$ 5.14



$ 4.35

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



26,420





30,600





27,182





31,006

Diluted



27,711





31,902





28,382





32,269



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 1,108,056



$ 852,581

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(1,298,988)





(895,010)

Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(33,244)





(33,429)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,332,232)





(928,439)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



101,911





93,569

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(794)





210

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(123,059)





17,921

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



377,439





178,400

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 254,380



$ 196,321



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.









Three Months Ended September 30,

2024



2023



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 3,593,366



$ 2,904,686



$ 688,680

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



18,292





13,684





4,608

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 3,611,658



$ 2,918,370



$ 693,288

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 4,134,440



$ 3,321,062



$ 813,378

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



25,446





18,661





6,785

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 4,159,886



$ 3,339,723



$ 820,163

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.2 %



114.4 %



0.8 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 3,742,767



$ 3,037,904



$ 704,863

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



21,797





16,533





5,264

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 3,764,564



$ 3,054,437



$ 710,127

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 3,658,014



$ 2,947,494



$ 710,520

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



18,999





17,681





1,318

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 3,677,013



$ 2,965,175



$ 711,838

Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



45.9 %



53.0 %



(7.1) % Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and finance

receivable balance



54.1 %



47.0 %



7.1 %

























Revenue

$ 680,338



$ 543,124



$ 137,214

Change in fair value



(287,037)





(229,758)





(57,279)

Net revenue



393,301





313,366





79,935

Net revenue margin



57.8 %



57.7 %



0.1 %

























Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases

$ 1,613,920



$ 1,261,186



$ 352,734



























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 293,839



$ 242,126



$ 51,713

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



7.8 %



7.9 %



(0.1) %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 309,325



$ 277,903



$ 31,422

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



8.4 %



9.4 %



(1.0) %





(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Adjusted Earnings Measures









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income

$ 43,414



$ 41,285



$ 145,753



$ 140,353

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





—





327





—

Lease termination and cease-use costs(b)



—





—





—





1,698

Equity method investment loss(c)



16,552





10





16,552





1,135

Other nonoperating expenses(d)



4,678





25





5,691





279

Intangible asset amortization



2,014





2,014





6,041





6,371

Stock-based compensation expense



8,116





7,075





23,519





19,280

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)



95





(179)





162





(8)

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(6,949)





(2,228)





(12,181)





(7,163)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 67,920



$ 48,002



$ 185,864



$ 161,945



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.57



$ 1.29



$ 5.14



$ 4.35



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 2.45



$ 1.50



$ 6.55



$ 5.02





Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income

$ 43,414



$ 41,285



$ 145,753



$ 140,353

Depreciation and amortization expenses



10,039





9,954





30,011





29,123

Interest expense, net



76,902





48,666





213,453





137,571

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)



95





(179)





162





(8)

Provision for income taxes



12,073





13,925





47,951





45,266

Stock-based compensation expense



8,116





7,075





23,519





19,280

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





—





327





—

Equity method investment loss(c)



16,552





10





16,552





1,135

Other nonoperating expenses(d)



4,678





25





5,691





279



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 171,869



$ 120,761



$ 483,419



$ 372,999



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 689,924



$ 551,360



$ 1,928,249



$ 1,534,047

Adjusted EBITDA



171,869





120,761





483,419





372,999

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



24.9 %



21.9 %



25.1 %



24.3 %





(a) In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025. (b) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss of $1.7 million ($1.3 million net of tax) related to the exit of leased office space. (c) In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an equity method investment loss of $16.6 million ($13.3 million net of tax) related to the write-down of its investment in Linear. (d) In the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $4.7 million ($3.5 million net of tax) and $5.7 million ($4.3 million net of tax) related to early extinguishment of debt. In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) related to early extinguishment of debt.

