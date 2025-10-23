Enova Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Originations rose 22% and total company revenue increased 16% from the third quarter of 2024

Diluted earnings per share of $3.03 increased 93% and adjusted earnings per share 1 of $3.36 rose 37% compared to the third quarter of 2024

of $3.36 rose 37% compared to the third quarter of 2024 Consolidated credit performance remained strong with a net charge-off ratio of 8.5% and net revenue margin of 57%

Year-over-year improvement in the consolidated 30+ day delinquency ratio of 7.2% and stability in the consolidated portfolio fair value premium of 115% reflect a stable credit outlook

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $1.2 billion at September 30th

Share repurchases during the quarter totaled $38 million

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"We are pleased to report another solid quarter driven by strong demand and stable credit performance across both our SMB and consumer businesses," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our success and vast experience in managing the business through many different operating environments has been fueled by our diversified product offerings, the sophistication of our machine-learning models, outstanding team and online-only model. Looking forward, I am very excited and optimistic about the long-term future of Enova as Steve Cunningham takes over as CEO in January. We are committed to our disciplined focused growth approach and we remain confident in our ability to continue meeting our customers' needs while creating meaningful value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2025 Summary

Total revenue of $803 million increased 16% from $690 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net revenue margin of 57% compared to 58% in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting continued solid credit performance.

Net income of $80 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, increased 85% from $43 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $218 million increased 27% from $172 million in the third quarter of 2024.

of $218 million increased 27% from $172 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings per share 1 of $3.36 increased 37% from $2.45 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024.

of $3.36 increased 37% from $2.45 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024. Total company combined loans and finance receivables 1 increased 20% from the end of the third quarter of 2024 to a record $4.5 billion with total company originations of $2.0 billion in the quarter.

increased 20% from the end of the third quarter of 2024 to a record $4.5 billion with total company originations of $2.0 billion in the quarter. Repurchased $38 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.

"We are pleased to deliver another solid quarter of top and bottom-line results that were inline or better than our expectations with strong growth in originations, receivables and revenue along with solid credit, operating efficiency and balance sheet flexibility," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "We have delivered six consecutive quarters of year-over-year adjusted EPS growth of at least 25% or more, and we remain confident in our ability to continue to generate meaningful financial results for the remainder of 2025 and beyond."

_____________________ 1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data," and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $65 billion in loans and financing to more than 13 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2025



2024



2024

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 53,600



$ 67,500



$ 73,910

Restricted cash



303,365





186,880





248,758

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



5,012,853





4,134,440





4,386,444

Income taxes receivable



55,124





66,290





40,690

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



76,941





68,926





63,752

Property and equipment, net



128,690





117,970





119,956

Operating lease right-of-use assets



17,167





12,705





18,201

Goodwill



279,275





279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



4,910





12,964





10,951

Other assets



30,312





28,746





24,194

Total assets

$ 5,962,237



$ 4,975,696



$ 5,266,131

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 252,914



$ 259,535



$ 249,970

Operating lease liabilities



32,247





26,346





32,165

Deferred tax liabilities, net



286,930





217,387





223,590

Long-term debt



4,106,471





3,293,735





3,563,482

Total liabilities



4,678,562





3,797,003





4,069,207

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

47,330,541, 46,453,571 and 46,520,916 shares issued and

24,883,481, 26,266,846 and 25,808,096 outstanding as of

September 30, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



359,054





318,223





328,268

Retained earnings



1,927,162





1,634,059





1,697,754

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,872)





(9,422)





(13,691)

Treasury stock, at cost (22,447,060, 20,186,725 and 20,712,820

shares as of September 30, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024,

respectively)



(994,669)





(764,167)





(815,407)

Total stockholders' equity



1,283,675





1,178,693





1,196,924

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,962,237



$ 4,975,696



$ 5,266,131



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue

$ 802,678



$ 689,924



$ 2,312,262



$ 1,928,249

Change in Fair Value



(341,971)





(289,568)





(983,915)





(811,836)

Net Revenue



460,707





400,356





1,328,347





1,116,413

Operating Expenses































Marketing



147,351





141,059





429,490





372,391

Operations and technology



64,564





56,628





190,674





165,960

General and administrative



39,661





38,916





122,633





118,489

Depreciation and amortization



12,356





10,039





32,765





30,011

Total Operating Expenses



263,932





246,642





775,562





686,851

Income from Operations



196,775





153,714





552,785





429,562

Interest expense, net



(86,954)





(76,902)





(250,279)





(213,453)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)



90





(95)





(228)





(162)

Equity method investment income (loss)



258





(16,552)





991





(16,552)

Other nonoperating expenses



—





(4,678)





(1,019)





(5,691)

Income before Income Taxes



110,169





55,487





302,250





193,704

Provision for income taxes



29,855





12,073





72,842





47,951

Net income

$ 80,314



$ 43,414



$ 229,408



$ 145,753

Earnings Per Share































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 3.22



$ 1.64



$ 9.07



$ 5.36

Diluted

$ 3.03



$ 1.57



$ 8.53



$ 5.14

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



24,955





26,420





25,307





27,182

Diluted



26,472





27,711





26,881





28,382



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025



2024

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 1,320,310



$ 1,108,056

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(1,607,528)





(1,298,988)

Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(35,444)





(33,244)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,642,972)





(1,332,232)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



356,731





101,911

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



228





(794)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



34,297





(123,059)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



322,668





377,439

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 356,965



$ 254,380



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands) The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable

balances for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Three Months Ended September 30,

2025



2024



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 4,344,901



$ 3,593,366



$ 751,535

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



17,301





18,292





(991)

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 4,362,202



$ 3,611,658



$ 750,544

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 5,012,853



$ 4,134,440



$ 878,413

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



24,372





25,446





(1,074)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 5,037,225



$ 4,159,886



$ 877,339

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.5 %



115.2 %



0.3 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 4,500,360



$ 3,742,767



$ 757,593

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



20,750





21,797





(1,047)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 4,521,110



$ 3,764,564



$ 756,546

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 4,407,476



$ 3,658,014



$ 749,462

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



20,881





18,999





1,882

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 4,428,357



$ 3,677,013



$ 751,344

Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance

receivable balance



44.2 %



45.9 %



(1.7) % Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and

finance receivable balance



55.8 %



54.1 %



1.7 %

























Revenue

$ 791,723



$ 680,338



$ 111,385

Change in fair value



(339,872)





(287,037)





(52,835)

Net revenue

$ 451,851



$ 393,301



$ 58,550

Net revenue margin



57.1 %



57.8 %



(0.7) %

























Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases

$ 1,961,439



$ 1,613,920



$ 347,569



























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 327,387



$ 293,839



$ 33,548

>30 days delinquent as a % of combined loan and finance receivable

balance(c)



7.2 %



7.8 %



(0.6) %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 377,811



$ 309,325



$ 68,486

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loan and

finance receivable balance(d)



8.5 %



8.4 %



0.1 %

_____________________ (a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted Earnings Measures



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income

$ 80,314



$ 43,414



$ 229,408



$ 145,753

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





—





—





327

Equity method investment income(b)



(258)





16,552





(991)





16,552

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



—





4,678





1,019





5,691

Intangible asset amortization



2,014





2,014





6,041





6,041

Stock-based compensation expense



8,535





8,116





24,577





23,519

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(90)





95





228





162

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(1,692)





(6,949)





(4,668)





(12,181)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 88,823



$ 67,920



$ 255,614



$ 185,864



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.03



$ 1.57



$ 8.53



$ 5.14



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 3.36



$ 2.45



$ 9.51



$ 6.55



Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income

$ 80,314



$ 43,414



$ 229,408



$ 145,753

Depreciation and amortization expenses



12,356





10,039





32,765





30,011

Interest expense, net



86,954





76,902





250,279





213,453

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(90)





95





228





162

Provision for income taxes



29,855





12,073





72,842





47,951

Stock-based compensation expense



8,535





8,116





24,577





23,519

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





—





—





327

Equity method investment income(b)



(258)





16,552





(991)





16,552

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



—





4,678





1,019





5,691



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 217,666



$ 171,869



$ 610,127



$ 483,419



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 802,678



$ 689,924



$ 2,312,262



$ 1,928,249

Adjusted EBITDA



217,666





171,869





610,127





483,419

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



27.1 %



24.9 %



26.4 %



25.1 %

_____________________ (a) In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025. (b) In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an equity method investment loss of $16.6 million ($13.3 million net of tax) related to the write-down of its investment in Linear. (c) In the second quarter of 2025 and the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $1.0 million ($0.8 million net of tax), $4.7 million ($3.5 million net of tax) and $5.7 million ($4.3 million net of tax), respectively, related to the early extinguishment of debt.

