Enova Updates Presentation Time at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference

CHICAGO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced a change in the company's presentation time at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference. Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Wednesday, May 16th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City.

A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's presentation will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com.