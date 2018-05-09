Enova Updates Presentation Time at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference

CHICAGO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced a change in the company's presentation time at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference. Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Wednesday, May 16th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City.
A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's presentation will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com.
About Enova
Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 5 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit®, On Stride Financial®, Pounds to Pocket®, QuickQuid® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.
