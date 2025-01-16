ENROAD Elevates Vehicle Travel Experience with Launch of Nomadix Pro Roof Box on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENROAD, a brand dedicated to delivering premium, innovative car rooftop box solutions for modern travelers and adventurers, is excited to announce the global launch of the Nomadix Pro Roof Box. This cutting-edge product combines smart technology with practical functionality, revolutionizing road trips, daily commutes, and outdoor journeys.

ENROAD Launches Nomadix Pro Roof Box to Elevate Vehicle Travel Experience

The Nomadix Pro Roof Box will officially debut on Kickstarter at 10 A.M. EST (11 P.M. BJT) on January 16th, offering up to 33% off until March 17th, with estimated delivery in May 2025. For more detailed information and to order the Nomadix Pro, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/enroad/enroad-nomadix-pro-roof-box?ref=c2vthd

"ENROAD is fueled by a passion for innovation," said Wei, the Director of Product Development. "The Nomadix Pro Roof Box is more than just a storage solution but a symbol of freedom, convenience, and smart design that empowers users to embark on their next adventure without limits."

Revolutionary Design

The Nomadix Pro Roof Box combines sleek design with superior functionality. Its streamlined curves and fully aligned upper and lower lids not only optimize aerodynamics, reducing drag and wind noise, but also reflect the minimalist aesthetics of modern electric vehicles like Tesla. The box's reinforced structure—featuring five bow-shaped ribs and a double-shell bottom lid—ensures exceptional durability and support, even under challenging conditions.

Industry-First Innovations

ENROAD has packed the Nomadix Pro with cutting-edge technologies to meet the needs of today's travelers and adventurers. With Smart Fingerprint Unlocking, the Nomadix Pro Roof Box enables the industry's first keyless unlocking system for hassle-free access. Supporting up to 20 fingerprints, with a backup mechanical key, this feature ensures both convenience and security.

Additionally, the integrated full-width tail light automatically illuminates, enhancing both style and safety —without the need for wiring. The built-in 30W solar panel easily harnesses sustainable energy to power devices and accessories during outdoor trips. The Trispark Energy Module, a 20,000mAh power bank, is another highlight that can be used as a built-in camping lamp with SOS mode, ensuring users are prepared for any situation.

Flexible Storage for Every Travel

The Nomadix Pro Roof Box offers spacious storage for up to five carry-on-sized suitcases and additional gear—perfect for camping, ski trips, road trips, or everyday storage. The innovative RailTie track system ensures flexible organization, allowing users to secure and adjust items effortlessly. A removable felt mat at the bottom enhances grip, reduces noise, and is easy to clean, making packing stress-free.

Blending innovative functionality with modern aesthetics, the Nomadix Pro Roof Box promises to redefine what a rooftop storage solution can be. Be among the first to back the Nomadix Pro on Kickstarter and secure the revolutionary product at just $799 for the basic XL Slim model. The first 100 backers will also receive exclusive gifts, adding even more value to this groundbreaking offer.

About ENROAD

ENROAD is dedicated to designing innovative travel gear that meets the needs of modern travelers. With a focus on sustainability, functionality, and cutting-edge technology, ENROAD strives to inspire a new era of exploration and outdoor enjoyment.

For more information, please access ENROAD official website: https://www.enroadgear.com/

